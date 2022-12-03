Cheyenne man pleads guilty in mother's stabbing

CHEYENNE – A local man pleaded guilty last week to charges related to the January 2021 stabbing of his mother.

Antonio Jose Landeroz on Nov. 23 pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and battery with serious bodily injury, along with felony theft, in Laramie County District Court.

Landeroz, then 19 years old, had been accused of stabbing his mother with a kitchen knife in her apartment and fleeing in her car, according to a probable cause affidavit. He drove to Colorado, where he was arrested by Eaton police.

He was charged at the time with attempted second-degree murder, which carries 20 years to life in prison, and felony theft.

Amended documents filed Nov. 23 by Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove outlined the charges to which Landeroz ultimately pleaded guilty.

Laramie County District Judge Peter Froelicher set Landeroz’s sentencing for Feb. 23.

As part of a plea agreement, both the state, represented by Manlove, and Landeroz agreed to an imposed prison sentence for the aggravated assault charge. The state will argue for eight to 10 years, and Landeroz is allowed to argue for less, as long as the range is five to seven years.

On the felony theft count, the parties agreed to a consecutive sentence of seven to nine years, which would be suspended in favor of five years of supervised probation.

Landeroz remained in custody at the Laramie County jail as of Friday.

The plea agreement came just before the case was set to go to trial on Nov. 28. As recently as a Nov. 3 hearing, Landeroz had indicated he wanted to go to trial.

Before it was set on Nov. 28, Landeroz’s trial date had been pushed back at least six times after his appointed attorney, public defender Brandon Booth, filed motions to continue it, according to court papers. Booth appeared to grow increasingly concerned about his client’s mental health and ability to make a decision about a plea offer from the state, as he was apparently receiving misinformation from family members and other inmates. He said his client also seemed “a bit self-destructive and possibly depressed.”

Booth described how Landeroz would assert he wanted to go to trial, against Booth’s advice, while at the same time agreeing with the attorney about how the case should be handled. Booth wrote in a motion that “these odd circumstances” led him to have Landeroz meet with a forensic psychologist. However, a subsequent motion to continue the trial date explained that this meeting only led to “similar concerns and confusion as to Defendant’s current state.”

On Nov. 2, Booth filed a motion asking to suspend proceedings so Landeroz’s mental competency could be evaluated.

At the Nov. 3 status hearing, Booth said that, “Somewhat recently, Antonio had elected to not really participate in the matter. He was not going to speak with me in regards to evidence I would need to present to go to trial.” But upon entering the courtroom that day, Booth said, Landeroz told him he had reconsidered and was willing to assist Booth in his defense.

Booth said then that his concern about Landeroz’s competency “probably is generated most by the fact that he is electing trial, despite the fact that he’s agreed with my recommendations and otherwise.”

“It is his right to do so, I just cannot fathom why a person would do that. But it is his right to do that, and I respect that,” the attorney said, adding that his concerns would be lessened if Landeroz did end up assisting Booth in crafting a defense.

Booth then asked to withdraw the motion for a competency evaluation he’d filed the day before. He also asked Judge Froelicher to advise Landeroz that if he failed to cooperate with Booth, Booth may withdraw as his attorney, and Landeroz would have to represent himself at trial.

Froelicher told Landeroz he would give him until the end of the day Nov. 3 to change his mind about accepting the state’s proposed plea agreement.

“But after that, it’s not going to happen,” Froelicher said.

An order filed Nov. 29 and signed by both Froelicher and Booth says Landeroz did plead guilty to the amended charges on Nov. 23. It’s unclear why Landeroz eventually decided to plead guilty, or why Froelicher accepted the plea after giving Landeroz a deadline of Nov. 3.