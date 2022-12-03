Read full article on original website
High school roundup: Syracuse ITC takes down Hannibal behind freshman’s double-double
Tyquanne Harris finished with a double-double during his first varsity start for Syracuse ITC on Tuesday night against Hannibal. “He got his opportunity to start, and he made the most of it,” Syracuse ITC head coach CJ Hodge said. “He did a great job of being in the right spot and finishing layups. He anchored our defense with his talking and just did a great job for us.”
ACC coaches are jealous Syracuse ended up in the Pinstripe Bowl. What makes it so coveted?
Syracuse, N.Y. — In the 48 hours since Syracuse football received its bowl placement, Dino Babers has received numerous phone calls from ACC peers. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Syracuse guard Judah Mintz got an exercise in recognizing defenses in Orange’s win over Oakland
Syracuse, N.Y. – It might have seemed like Syracuse had all the answers in its 95-66 demolition of Oakland on Tuesday night. But Syracuse point guard Judah Mintz missed one part of a multiple-choice question in the 95-66 blowout victory at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Syracuse basketball-Oakland features the 2 longest-tenured coaches in Division I (what to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange, fresh off a much-needed win at Notre Dame on Saturday, returns to the JMA Wireless Dome to host the Oakland Grizzlies on Tuesday night. The Orange snapped a three-game losing streak with the 62-61 win over the Fighting Irish. It also gave Syracuse an early win in ACC play.
Fayetteville-Manlius boys hockey overcomes ‘huge hurdle,’ gets first win vs. Syracuse (87 photos)
The Fayetteville-Manlius boys hockey team was off to a rocky start to their season before Tuesday night’s league victory over Syracuse. “Getting this one out of the way was a huge hurdle for us,” F-M head coach Jim Wisnowski said. “First win of the season, first win in league play. It’s a big deal for us.”
Axe: Garrett Shrader’s commitment to Syracuse football eases portal paranoia as QBs flee ACC
Syracuse, N.Y. — Next year was top of mind for Syracuse University football quarterback Garrett Shrader just as it was with several quarterbacks in the ACC on Monday. The difference was Shrader spoke firmly and fondly about returning to Syracuse while a mass exodus occurred around him in the league at football’s most important position.
Section III girls basketball rankings (Week 1): 11 new teams crack polls
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly girls basketball poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, girls basketball polls will be published on Wednesdays.
Syracuse’s breezy win over Oakland allows Jim Boeheim to experiment with lineups
Syracuse, N.Y. – It had been 17 days since Syracuse enjoyed some basketball breathing space. After the Orange men’s romp over Northeastern on Nov. 19, there were two-straight overtime games in Brooklyn, a one-point loss at home to Bryant, a blowout defeat at Illinois and a one-point win over Notre Dame on the road.
As transfer portal booms with ACC QBs, Garrett Shrader says he’ll stay at SU: ‘I’ll finish my college career here’
Syracuse, N.Y. — At least five ACC quarterbacks have entered the NCAA transfer portal since it officially opened Monday morning. Syracuse football’s Garrett Shrader isn’t one of them. He doesn’t plan to be.
Syracuse lawyer to appear on ‘Jeopardy!’ as Cris Pannullo’s winning streak grows
A Syracuse lawyer may have a formidable opponent on “Jeopardy!” this week. Ellen LaBerge, a chief legal officer at C&S Companies, will appear on the long-running game show this Friday, according to the “Jeopardy!” website. She’ll face Matthew Ott, an accountant from Boston, and whoever the returning champion is — likely Cris Pannullo, the current champion who has won 21 straight games.
Section III boys, girls soccer standouts named All-Americans
Syracuse, N.Y. -- United Soccer Coaches has announced its 2022 high school boys and girls all-America teams, and two Section III players made the list. Senior goalkeeper Wyatt Dupell from Cicero-North Syracuse is one of 81 boys to earn All-America honors and senior forward Anna Rayhill from New Hartford is one of 62 girls to be selected.
Joe Girard, Jesse Edwards, John Bol Ajak lead Syracuse to easy win vs. Oakland (quick hits)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse hosted a rare 6 p.m. game Tuesday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The 2-8 Oakland Grizzlies were on the menu.
Girls basketball: Senior’s 37 points lift Rome Free Academy to OT victory over Liverpool
Senior Amya McLeod scored 23 of her game-high 37 points in the fourth quarter and overtime of Tuesday’s non-league clash with Liverpool.
ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Virginia tightens its grip on the top spot
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The idea that a weekend of conference games would provide clarity for the ACC Power Rankings turned out to be a pipe dream. Syracuse and Pittsburgh won road games against teams that had previously been ranked higher. Clemson demolished Wake Forest, which had been ranked two spots higher than the Tigers a week ago.
The Pinstripe Bowl becomes the Mark Coyle bowl: AD hired SU’s Dino Babers and Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck
Syracuse, N.Y. — There will be a familiar face in the suites at Yankee Stadium when Syracuse football squares off against Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl. Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle served in the same position at Syracuse immediately prior to his move to the Big Ten school in 2016.
Former Syracuse cross country star Paige Stoner wins U.S. Marathon championship
Syracuse alum Paige Stoner won the U.S. Championship in the women’s marathon on Sunday, setting a new course record at the California International Marathon. Stoner, who crossed the line in 2:26:02, was one 1:39 faster than Lauren Hurley, who took second. In addition to Stoner, fellow Syracuse alum Maegan Krifchin was seventh in 2:29:21.
Easy money: Syracuse basketball blows out Oakland (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team got some needed stress relief in cruising to a 95-66 win over Oakland on Tuesday night at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange put the Grizzlies into hibernation with an 18-0 run to close the first half, holding Oakland...
Onondaga Lake, once a cesspool, now at its cleanest in 100 years (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 6)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 47; Low: 44. Occasional rain and drizzle; see the 5-day forecast. FIRST LOOK: INDIAN LUNCH BUFFET IS A B’VILLE BARGAIN: You’re going to need to plan your attack before walking into the Clay Oven for lunch. The all-you-can-eat buffet at this new Indian restaurant is not your ordinary salad bar featuring a couple dishes from the same chicken, a tired beef entrée and a bunch of deep-fried filler. This 26-foot wall of food is an ever-changing smorgasbord of family recipes from the Punjab region in northwestern India. And it’s a bargain at $12.95, especially considering that most entrées on the menu start at $14.95. (Charlie Miller photo)
Former Syracuse OC Sean Lewis will join Deion Sanders at Colorado
Syracuse, N.Y. — A former member of Dino Babers’ Syracuse football staff is joining Deion Sanders’ first FBS staff. Sean Lewis will serve as Sanders’ offensive coordinator at the University of Colorado, where the former NFL cornerback was hired as head coach Saturday. ESPN was the...
Haley Minnick Commits to Syracuse
Haley Minnick had a decision to make. She loved soccer and had played her whole life, but now she was becoming a talented rower and couldn’t find time to do both and keep up with school. Freshman year, she decided that rowing could be a big part of her future.
