ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

High school roundup: Syracuse ITC takes down Hannibal behind freshman’s double-double

Tyquanne Harris finished with a double-double during his first varsity start for Syracuse ITC on Tuesday night against Hannibal. “He got his opportunity to start, and he made the most of it,” Syracuse ITC head coach CJ Hodge said. “He did a great job of being in the right spot and finishing layups. He anchored our defense with his talking and just did a great job for us.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse lawyer to appear on ‘Jeopardy!’ as Cris Pannullo’s winning streak grows

A Syracuse lawyer may have a formidable opponent on “Jeopardy!” this week. Ellen LaBerge, a chief legal officer at C&S Companies, will appear on the long-running game show this Friday, according to the “Jeopardy!” website. She’ll face Matthew Ott, an accountant from Boston, and whoever the returning champion is — likely Cris Pannullo, the current champion who has won 21 straight games.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Section III boys, girls soccer standouts named All-Americans

Syracuse, N.Y. -- United Soccer Coaches has announced its 2022 high school boys and girls all-America teams, and two Section III players made the list. Senior goalkeeper Wyatt Dupell from Cicero-North Syracuse is one of 81 boys to earn All-America honors and senior forward Anna Rayhill from New Hartford is one of 62 girls to be selected.
SYRACUSE, NY
syracuse.com

Former Syracuse cross country star Paige Stoner wins U.S. Marathon championship

Syracuse alum Paige Stoner won the U.S. Championship in the women’s marathon on Sunday, setting a new course record at the California International Marathon. Stoner, who crossed the line in 2:26:02, was one 1:39 faster than Lauren Hurley, who took second. In addition to Stoner, fellow Syracuse alum Maegan Krifchin was seventh in 2:29:21.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Onondaga Lake, once a cesspool, now at its cleanest in 100 years (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 6)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 47; Low: 44. Occasional rain and drizzle; see the 5-day forecast. FIRST LOOK: INDIAN LUNCH BUFFET IS A B’VILLE BARGAIN: You’re going to need to plan your attack before walking into the Clay Oven for lunch. The all-you-can-eat buffet at this new Indian restaurant is not your ordinary salad bar featuring a couple dishes from the same chicken, a tired beef entrée and a bunch of deep-fried filler. This 26-foot wall of food is an ever-changing smorgasbord of family recipes from the Punjab region in northwestern India. And it’s a bargain at $12.95, especially considering that most entrées on the menu start at $14.95. (Charlie Miller photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Sentinel

Haley Minnick Commits to Syracuse

Haley Minnick had a decision to make. She loved soccer and had played her whole life, but now she was becoming a talented rower and couldn’t find time to do both and keep up with school. Freshman year, she decided that rowing could be a big part of her future.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
68K+
Followers
55K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy