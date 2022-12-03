Leonardo DiCaprio continues to party hop in Miami during Art Basel

Leonardo DiCaprio is still going strong in Miami.

The eternal party boy — who has been linked to model Gigi Hadid — has been seen all over Miami during Art Basel, and was spotted on Thursday night out party hopping, again.

A spy tells Page Six they saw the “Titanic” star at Socialista at Cipriani for a party thrown by close pal Richie Akiva.

We’re told Hailey Bieber, Venus and Serena Williams, Hailee Steinfeld, model Jasmine Sanders, Miguel, Adrian Grenier, TikToker Dixie D’Amelio, DJ Cassidy, rapper Saint Jhn, and tennis stud Reilly Opelka were also at the bash.

Zoe Kravitz — who was celebrating her 34th birthday — was also at the party and getting shout-outs from DJ Cruz, said a witness.

DiCaprio was also spotted earlier in the night at the Art of Nature benefit event for Re:Wild — a nonprofit conservation organization he co-founded — at the immersive Superblue museum.

A spy tells us: “Leo toured the exhibits with museum curators and organization supporters, discussing the importance of art in describing the problems and solutions to the climate and nature crises.”

DiCaprio has made the rounds in his customary black hat and black COVID mask. PageSix.com

Earlier this week DiCaprio, 48, in his signature black hat and mask, was seen partying on a $150 million superyacht during a bash thrown by Swiss biotech billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli. The floating party was also attended by Jared Leto.

He was also seen hanging with “beautiful women” and friends in the VIP section at a party for Stone Island’s 40th anniversary at Miami’s RC Cola Plant.

Away from the party scene, the Hollywood star was spotted at Art Basel’s VIP preview eyeing some edgy art .