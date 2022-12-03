ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Leonardo DiCaprio continues to party hop in Miami during Art Basel

By Mara Siegler
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Je7kR_0jWCWFKl00

Leonardo DiCaprio is still going strong in Miami.

The eternal party boy — who has been linked to model Gigi Hadid — has been seen all over Miami during Art Basel, and was spotted on Thursday night out party hopping, again.

A spy tells Page Six they saw the “Titanic” star at Socialista at Cipriani for a party thrown by close pal Richie Akiva.

We’re told Hailey Bieber, Venus and Serena Williams, Hailee Steinfeld, model Jasmine Sanders, Miguel, Adrian Grenier, TikToker Dixie D’Amelio, DJ Cassidy, rapper Saint Jhn, and tennis stud Reilly Opelka were also at the bash.

Zoe Kravitz — who was celebrating her 34th birthday — was also at the party and getting shout-outs from DJ Cruz, said a witness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FEBu1_0jWCWFKl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SVIHC_0jWCWFKl00

DiCaprio was also spotted earlier in the night at the Art of Nature benefit event for Re:Wild — a nonprofit conservation organization he co-founded — at the immersive Superblue museum.

A spy tells us: “Leo toured the exhibits with museum curators and organization supporters, discussing the importance of art in describing the problems and solutions to the climate and nature crises.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FGgMq_0jWCWFKl00
DiCaprio has made the rounds in his customary black hat and black COVID mask.
PageSix.com

Earlier this week DiCaprio, 48, in his signature black hat and mask, was seen partying on a $150 million superyacht during a bash thrown by Swiss biotech billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli. The floating party was also attended by Jared Leto.

He was also seen hanging with “beautiful women” and friends in the VIP section at a party for Stone Island’s 40th anniversary at Miami’s RC Cola Plant.

Away from the party scene, the Hollywood star was spotted at Art Basel’s VIP preview eyeing some edgy art .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Leonardo DiCaprio parties into the morning with models at Art Basel bash

MIAMI—Leonardo DiCaprio kicked off Art Basel Miami by partying the night away surrounded by models at a star-studded soirée celebrating Stone Island’s 40th anniversary on Tuesday night. The “Revenant” star arrived just after midnight and bee-lined to a private table in the VIP area of the party where he was joined by several models and friends. “He was chatting it up with beautiful women at his table,” a spy tells Page Six, noting that his rumored girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, was nowhere in sight. We hear the “Titanic” actor arrived in his signature black baseball hat and a facemask, though he was still...
MIAMI, FL
SheKnows

Leonardo DiCaprio Is Reportedly Turning on the Charm & Is 'Quite Romantic' With Gigi Hadid

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are reportedly still going strong and it looks like the Oscar winner is turning up the heat on their romance. He is reportedly adding a little old-fashioned charm to their dating situation. The couple was first spotted during New York Fashion Week in September and they’ve worked hard to keep their love life off the radar as much as possible. DiCaprio prefers to keep “things private,” but he is acting like “a gentleman” and is “quite romantic” with the 27-year-old model, according to a Hollywood Life source. She’s “is smitten” with the 48-year-old actor and “very...
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Stuns In Slinky Silver Dress For Odell Beckham Jr.’s Birthday: Photo

Lori Harvey did not disappoint with her outfit choice at NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.‘s birthday party on Saturday, November 5. The 25-year-old model showed up to Mother Wolf in Hollywood, Calif. in a gorgeous slinky silver dress. Lori’s outfit showcased her naturally thin body that her fans usually get a glimpse at on her Instagram. Lori paired her look with chic white heels that gave her some height for the star-studded affair.
Inquisitr.com

Angela Bassett, 64, Wows In Completely See-Through Crystal Dress

Hollywood's Angela Bassett is the epitome of style and ageless beauty. With many decades channeled into her career, the star has earned her rightful place as a film legend. When Bassett is not enthralling fans with her acting expertise, she captivates her slew of admirers with her selective high taste in fashion. The star actress was in attendance at the just concluded Governors Awards occasion, and she made sure to remind fans that be it style or sensation, she's still got it all!
hotnewhiphop.com

Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital

The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Just Showed So Much Skin On The Red Carpet In A Backless, Sideless Black Dress

Kylie Jenner’s style has really leveled up these past few months, as she has been giving us one sartorial hit after another not just on the red carpet but in her day-to-day life too. The black leather mini skirt she wore with a one-shouldered floral blouse while going out to dinner in New York instantly springs to mind, as does the casual yet sexy jeans with the unbuttoned risqué cardigan ‘fit she wore while on an NYC lunch date with older sister Kendall Jenner. And the super-revealing dress she wore on her most recent red carpet might be the most spectacular of all!
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Makes Epic TikTok with Lizzo Backstage at Her Concert: Watch

Kim Kardashian enjoyed the Lizzo concert in Los Angeles Saturday with daughter North and her best friend Ryan Kim Kardashian is scoring some serious mom points with daughter North. On Sunday, the SKIMS founder's joint TikTok account with her 9-year-old daughter shared moments from the pair's Saturday night out at Lizzo's Los Angeles concert. Kardashian, 42, treated North and her best friend, Ryan — daughter of Kardashian's friend and business partner Tracy Romulus — to see the final show in the North American leg of the singer's tour. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia, 19, Makes Appearance in Hooded Dress at the 2022 CFDA Awards

Natalia Bryant signed a modeling contract with IMG Models in February 2021   Natalia Bryant is a young fashionista. The 19-year-old daughter of late sports great Kobe Bryant is making her mark in the fashion world after signing with IMG Models in February 2021. On Monday, she was a red carpet standout at the 2022 Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards in a long, bright pink hooded dress. She paired the look with a small, gold clutch and matching jewelry that perfectly complemented her hair's slicked-back style. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Black Enterprise

Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist

Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial

IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
ATLANTA, GA
HollywoodLife

Shakira Reunites With Ex Gerard Pique & Son Milan, 9, After He’s Seen With New GF: Photos

Shakira, 45, and Gerard Pique, 35, reunited as they attended their nine-year-old son Milan‘s baseball game in Barcelona, Spain this week. The singer was photographed walking ahead of her ex at the game and they appeared to keep a distance from each other throughout. She wore a green tie-dye sweatshirt and white jogging pants as her hair was down and underneath a baseball cap, and she rocked white sneakers.
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos

Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
Page Six

Page Six

160K+
Followers
18K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy