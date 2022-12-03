LOS ANGELES - For nearly two months, images of Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Juan Diego have traveled throughout the parishes and cemeteries of the Los Angeles Archdiocese. The mile-long procession of members of one parish after another walked, in some cases, with andas or float carts. Others danced in traditional Aztec costumes. All walked toward East LA College for a mass that has drawn tens of thousands each year.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO