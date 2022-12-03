Read full article on original website
Related
Antelope Valley Press
Mustangs outlast Eagles in Heritage win
ACTON — Vasquez guard Johnny Abarghoei said his team’s game plan entering the matchup with Lancaster Baptist was to stop the Eagles’ number 12. That number 12 was Lancaster Baptist’s Filipe De Paula Rosa.
California High School Wins State Title Without a Pass Completion
Granada Hills Charter not only didn’t complete a pass in the championship game but also for the entirety of the 2022 campaign.
Antelope Valley Press
Lancaster girls basketball tops Rosamond
LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls basketball team rebounded from a tough loss last week to defeat Rosamond 49-27 on Monday in a non-league game at Lancaster High. The Eagles (3-4) lost their first Golden League game by one point against Eastside last week, missing 35 layups. They worked on layups the following day and did better on Monday night.
KTLA.com
Quartz Hill H.S. football star badly injured in car crash
A star football player at Quartz Hill High School, Ashtin Dupleasis was badly injured in a crash just hours after a game when he fell asleep on a rural highway with a dangerous reputation. The 18-year-old varsity running back had just left a game in November when the accident occurred,...
USC transfer portal update: Ralen Goforth among 4 Trojans to enter portal
The transfer portal for FBS schools officially opened on December 5, and several USC football players have already entered the portal. The most notable player to enter the portal is linebacker Ralen Goforth, a fourth-year senior who starred at St. John Bosco in the CIF Southern Section. Goforth announced his intention to transfer on social media Monday. He has one year of eligibility remaining and is entering the portal as a grad transfer.
Antelope Valley Press
Carrillo is sworn in to represent eastern AV in Assembly
New Assemblyman Juan Carrillo took the oath of office, on Monday, in Sacramento with other newly elected members of the state Legislature. The Palmdale Democrat represents the new Assembly District 39. Carrillo represents the eastern portion of Palmdale, along with the communities of Littlerock, Lake Los Angeles and Sun Village. The southern border of District 39 stretches into San Bernardino County to include Adelanto and Victorville.
foxla.com
Procession of Our Lady of Guadalupe marches through East LA
LOS ANGELES - For nearly two months, images of Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Juan Diego have traveled throughout the parishes and cemeteries of the Los Angeles Archdiocese. The mile-long procession of members of one parish after another walked, in some cases, with andas or float carts. Others danced in traditional Aztec costumes. All walked toward East LA College for a mass that has drawn tens of thousands each year.
Los Angeles ranked among top 10 ‘sinful’ cities in U.S.
Some cities in the U.S. will likely be receiving coal this holiday season. A new analysis from WalletHub compared 182 cities, including 150 of the most populous in the country, to determine which places were the most “sinful.” The seven key metrics analysts looked at to determine the rankings included: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses […]
Storm to bring scattered showers across Southern California Tuesday
A cold storm system is slated to bring scattered showers and low snow levels to Southern California Tuesday. Forecasters are calling for the majority of moisture from Tuesday’s storm to remain to our north and east but there is a good chance of measurable rain, around .10 of an inch, around the region. While some […]
foxla.com
Catholic pilgrimage in East LA
The procession of Our Lady of Guadalupe marched through East Los Angeles Sunday. Continuing a tradition that started 91 years ago.
SoCal weather: Cold temperatures, partly sunny conditions on tap Wednesday
Southern California on Wednesday will continue to be cool, but another round of rain isn't expected until the weekend.
2urbangirls.com
Post Office is holding job fairs throughout LA until Dec. 13
LOS ANGELES – The United States Postal Service is having job fairs throughout Los Angeles starting Tuesday at the Main Office Los Angeles District Office, the first of 13 until the end of the month. The USPS is seeking applicants for part-time and full-time employment. The job fairs are...
Too $hort, Ice Cube and E-40 unite for Mount Westmore
The Bay and L.A. have united to form a rap supergroup of four icons – Too $hort, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and E-40. The artists said the idea to come together came straight out of the pandemic. “We were sitting at home with nothing to do. E-40 gave me a call he said ‘Let’s do […]
pmq.com
This Chicago-Style Pizzeria Named Best in Los Angeles
Gino’s East headed west to Los Angeles in 2019 and has been wowing the locals ever since with two classic styles of Chicago pizza. A pair of women-owned pizzerias—Pizzeria Mozza and Two Saucy Broads Pizza—were finalists in the L.A. Times survey. Gino’s East of Chicago headed west...
Antelope Valley Press
COVID-19 surge builds yet again in LA County
LOS ANGELES — Another 3,125 COVID-19 infections were reported in Los Angeles County, on Tuesday, while virus-related hospitalizations rose again as a long-feared winter surge in cases continued to materialize. The new infections lifted the county’s overall total from throughout the pandemic to 3,565,418. The number, however, is believed...
rtands.com
LACMTA: East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Project Under Way
Written by Marybeth Luczack, Executive Editor, Railway Age. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LACMTA) on Dec. 1 held a groundbreaking ceremony for advanced utility work on the East San Fernando Valley, Calif., light rail project’s first segment. The first segment is a 6.7-mile at-grade alignment that includes...
Griffith Park Pony Rides to shut down
The attraction has been popular with families but has also been the subject of criticism from animal-rights activists.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena’s Upper Hastings Ranch Neighborhood Lights Up for the Holidays
Now in its 70th year, the Upper Hastings Ranch community of Pasadena is continuing its annual tradition of adorning the neighborhood with elaborate Christmas decorations. This year, several blocks in the neighborhood are coming up with new parkway displays that everyone can see starting Saturday, Dec. 10, when UHRA holds its first night of the 70th anniversary of the Holiday Light Up.
luxury-houses.net
Star Resort, A World Class Mega Mansion in Los Angeles with A Kobe Bryant Legacy Basketball Court Back on the Market for $43 Million
1047 N Bundy Drive Home in Los Angeles, California for Sale. 1047 N Bundy Drive, Los Angeles, California called “Star Resort” is an incredibly stunning resort-style mega mansion with 30,000 SF of outdoor spaces, a Kobe Bryant Legacy basketball court, spectacular Getty Museum views, and perfect amenities include an expansive automobile gallery on the lower level featuring an impressive posh lounge that can be turned into a private club. This Home in Los Angeles offers 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with nearly 16,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1047 N Bundy Drive, please contact Dan Malka (Phone: 310-623-1310) & Yohann Bensimon (Phone: 310-923-1550) at Keller Williams Hollywood Hills for full support and perfect service.
Antelope Valley Press
Cal City to again discuss delayed budget
CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council will meet in a special session at noon, on Thursday, to consider a proposed budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, which began in July. The meeting will be in the Council Chambers in City Hall, 21000 Hacienda Blvd., and also may be viewed via Zoom.
