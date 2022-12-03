Read full article on original website
New Hallmark Christmas movie has surprising San Francisco setting
One of San Francisco's oldest institutions is the surprising setting of a new Hallmark Channel Christmas movie set in The City. "A Big Fat Family Christmas," which premiered last Friday on the Hallmark Channel and airs again Wednesday night at 8 p.m. PT, spends significant time in a fictional recreation of the San Francisco Chronicle newsroom. The paper has called The City home since 1865. The movie follows two Chronicle...
The 10 Bay Area restaurants that lost their Michelin stars in 2022
The bulk of the losses were in San Francisco.
Offbeat restaurant Emmy’s Spaghetti Shack is a ‘dying breed’ in San Francisco
Come for handwritten menus and enormous plates of spaghetti fit for "Lady and the Tramp."
6 Bay Area restaurants earn Michelin stars in 2022, 10 drop off guide
California is the only American state that has its own Michelin Guide, and the full list of new Michelin-starred and Bib Gourmand restaurants has now been released. Find out which ones got on - and fell off the 2022 list.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco jazz musician hit and killed by Caltrains
Burlingame - A San Francisco State instructor and jazz musician was fatally struck by two Caltrains last week. Andrew Speight, 58, was killed when his car got trapped on the train tracks in Burlingame, according to Caltrain. He was hit by a northbound and a southbound train near the Broadway Station, officials said.
allaccess.com
KSAN (107.7 The Bone)/San Francisco Brings Back Nikki Blakk For Afternoons
CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Rock KSAN (107.7 THE BONE)/SAN FRANCISCO has brought back former BONE personality NIKKI BLAKK for afternoons replacing JOE "JOE HAWK" CECCOTTI who has left the station. BLAKK, who rocked KSAN for a decade until leaving in 2015 for the concert business, will start MONDAY, DECEMBER 5th. KSAN...
4 San Francisco restaurants earn new Michelin stars
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Michelin Guide released its 2022 edition on Monday, and 89 California restaurants received a star. Eighteen of those restaurants were given a star for the first time, and four of those are in San Francisco. Nisei Nisei, located at 2316 Polk Street in the Russian Hill neighborhood, serves Japanese/contemporary cuisine. […]
sfbayview.com
Oakland native Devin Cunningham directs African-American Shakespeare’s ‘Cinderella,’ premiering Dec. 4-18 in San Francisco
It is Black theater season, and, from Dec. 4-18 at Marines’ Memorial Theater, 609 Sutter St. in San Francisco, the African-American Shakespeare Company is celebrating the 20th anniversary of putting “Cinderella” aka Black Cinderella on stage. Oakland native Devin Cunningham is making his directorial debut on this significant anniversary.
sfstandard.com
The Most Famous North Beach Club You’ve Never Been to Is Poised To Reopen
The famed Savoy Tivoli club in North Beach has been many things to many people over the years—as its tagline goes, “a favorite of hippies and Beats, punks and preps, ladies and gents.”. These chameleon-like capabilities are perhaps the key to ensuring the club’s enduring survival through so...
30-year-old Taiwanese restaurant China Bee in San Mateo to close
San Mateo is losing a gem.
These overlooked fixtures of San Francisco tell the story of who built the city
You've likely trodden upon hundreds of these small artifacts embedded in San Francisco's sidewalks.
Elon Musk is reportedly using space at Twitter’s San Francisco HQ for staff bedrooms
It's a reminder that Musk demands the obliteration of work-life balance for his "hardcore" employees.
hoodline.com
Bay Area bagel shop made famous by the New York Times opens new shop on the Peninsula
A Bay Area bagel shop that got national recognition as being among the best in the country, even compared to New York City standards, has opened a new outpost on the Peninsula. Boichik Bagels just opened a storefront at Palo Alto’s Town & Country Village shopping center at 855 El Camino Real. Owner Emily Winston opened the original shop, at College and Alcatraz avenues in Berkeley, after bringing her bagel love and knowledge to the West Coast from New York City.
S.F. Public Library names top adult fiction picks of 2022
Sometimes, readers need a reprieve from the real world. The San Francisco Public Library dug through its circulation data to find out which of its fiction titles offered respite to its patrons. Here are the top books checked out this year. 10. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett The second novel by Bennett, a New York Times bestselling author, is a work of historical fiction that explores the relationship between...
Michelin-recognized Bay Area Thai restaurant to close after nearly 20 years
However, this won't be the last customers will see of them.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Is Getting Hit by a Covid Sneaker Wave
Covid is once again on the rise, and most infected San Franciscans might not even know they have it. Roughly 1 in 20 people who come to UCSF hospitals are now asymptomatic and testing positive for Covid, according to public health expert Bob Wachter. Though the sample is not random, Wachter and other experts say that this data helps provide an idea of community risk.
San Francisco couple accused of trafficking nanny from the Philippines
The couple face felony charges for allegedly forcing their live-in nanny to care for their child seven days a week.
Fort Bragg Advocate-News
A massive, floating swimming pool on San Francisco Bay? Here’s where a developer wants to build it
Ever wished you could swim on the bay without actually immersing yourself in the frigid, murky water?. A new proposal would turn an old pier on the San Francisco waterfront into the Bay Area’s first public floating pool, where guests could swim laps, play water polo or lounge in a hot tub while soaking up a view of the Bay Bridge. The plan also includes offices, shops and apartments — and for those who do prefer cold salt water, a protected cove for open water swimming, kayaking and paddle boarding.
Bethlehem A.D., Bay Area’s ‘Disneyland of Nativity scenes,’ to close after 30 years
Bethlehem A.D. actors are reportedly donning their robes and armor one last time.
The most expensive home for sale in San Francisco just got a price cut
Even with the price cut, it's still San Francisco's priciest listing.
