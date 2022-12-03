ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Examiner

New Hallmark Christmas movie has surprising San Francisco setting

One of San Francisco's oldest institutions is the surprising setting of a new Hallmark Channel Christmas movie set in The City. "A Big Fat Family Christmas," which premiered last Friday on the Hallmark Channel and airs again Wednesday night at 8 p.m. PT, spends significant time in a fictional recreation of the San Francisco Chronicle newsroom. The paper has called The City home since 1865. The movie follows two Chronicle...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco jazz musician hit and killed by Caltrains

Burlingame - A San Francisco State instructor and jazz musician was fatally struck by two Caltrains last week. Andrew Speight, 58, was killed when his car got trapped on the train tracks in Burlingame, according to Caltrain. He was hit by a northbound and a southbound train near the Broadway Station, officials said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

4 San Francisco restaurants earn new Michelin stars

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Michelin Guide released its 2022 edition on Monday, and 89 California restaurants received a star. Eighteen of those restaurants were given a star for the first time, and four of those are in San Francisco. Nisei Nisei, located at 2316 Polk Street in the Russian Hill neighborhood, serves Japanese/contemporary cuisine. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfbayview.com

Oakland native Devin Cunningham directs African-American Shakespeare’s ‘Cinderella,’ premiering Dec. 4-18 in San Francisco

It is Black theater season, and, from Dec. 4-18 at Marines’ Memorial Theater, 609 Sutter St. in San Francisco, the African-American Shakespeare Company is celebrating the 20th anniversary of putting “Cinderella” aka Black Cinderella on stage. Oakland native Devin Cunningham is making his directorial debut on this significant anniversary.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hoodline.com

Bay Area bagel shop made famous by the New York Times opens new shop on the Peninsula

A Bay Area bagel shop that got national recognition as being among the best in the country, even compared to New York City standards, has opened a new outpost on the Peninsula. Boichik Bagels just opened a storefront at Palo Alto’s Town & Country Village shopping center at 855 El Camino Real. Owner Emily Winston opened the original shop, at College and Alcatraz avenues in Berkeley, after bringing her bagel love and knowledge to the West Coast from New York City.
PALO ALTO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

S.F. Public Library names top adult fiction picks of 2022

Sometimes, readers need a reprieve from the real world. The San Francisco Public Library dug through its circulation data to find out which of its fiction titles offered respite to its patrons. Here are the top books checked out this year. 10. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett The second novel by Bennett, a New York Times bestselling author, is a work of historical fiction that explores the relationship between...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Is Getting Hit by a Covid Sneaker Wave

Covid is once again on the rise, and most infected San Franciscans might not even know they have it. Roughly 1 in 20 people who come to UCSF hospitals are now asymptomatic and testing positive for Covid, according to public health expert Bob Wachter. Though the sample is not random, Wachter and other experts say that this data helps provide an idea of community risk.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

A massive, floating swimming pool on San Francisco Bay? Here’s where a developer wants to build it

Ever wished you could swim on the bay without actually immersing yourself in the frigid, murky water?. A new proposal would turn an old pier on the San Francisco waterfront into the Bay Area’s first public floating pool, where guests could swim laps, play water polo or lounge in a hot tub while soaking up a view of the Bay Bridge. The plan also includes offices, shops and apartments — and for those who do prefer cold salt water, a protected cove for open water swimming, kayaking and paddle boarding.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
