The Hub is Open, Two New Entertainment Concepts Join The Farm in AllenSteven DoyleAllen, TX
Fort-Worth Founded Fuzzy's Taco Shop Sold for $80 Million to Parent Company of IHOPLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Texas anti-LGBTQ drag show reporting website flooded with trolls thanks to TwitterAsh JurbergTexas State
Don Morphy Dishes Top Trends for Men This Holiday SeasonLeah FrazierDallas, TX
I Turned My Suburban House Into A Cottage!Highlighting LifeKeller, TX
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Area HS Football Quarterfinals Recap
Several Dallas-area teams were competing for spots in the semifinals of the Texas UIL football playoffs last week. Below are recaps of quarterfinal games featuring Dallas-area schools. Class 6A Division I. No.3 Duncanville 28, No.7 Spring Westfield 21. Duncanville junior running back Caden Durham rushed for 232 yards and all...
wvsportsnow.com
Is Graham Harrell Destined to Leave WVU to be North Texas’ Head Coach?
Is it possible stealing Wren Baker from North Texas may now mean losing a coach to the Mean Green?. Soon after news broke of Baker advancing his career by becoming the athletic director at West Virginia, North Texas fans learned their program would be dealing with an entire overhaul well beyond just losing an athletic director. Seth Littrell, who arrived just before Baker did in Denton, Texas back in 2016, was fired. Littrell led North Texas to six bowl appearances and two trips to the Conference USA title game, but failing to win any of those big games meant the Group of 5 program was looking for someone else to take them to the next level. Is that person current WVU offensive coordinator Graham Harrell?
saturdaydownsouth.com
AJ Newberry, RB recruit out of Texas, flips commitment from Pac-12 to SEC
AJ Newberry was committed to Colorado since April, but recently decommitted from the Buffaloes amid the coaching change and hire of Deion Sanders. Newberry, a 3-star running back recruit out of Grand Prairie, Texas (South Grand Prairie), committed to Vanderbilt on Tuesday. He has a reported 15 offers, including Cal, Nebraska, Georgia Tech and Indiana. He visited Vanderbilt last week, and was recruited by Norval McKenzie. Newberry is listed at 6-foot and 200 pounds, and ranked the No. 75 running back in the Class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite.
frogsowar.com
TCU HC Sonny Dykes named Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year finalist
After earning the Big 12 Coach of the Year Award, TCU head coach Sonny Dykes has been named one of eight finalists for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award. The honor is given annually to the best head coach in college football. Other finalists for the award this year include Mike Elko (Duke), Willie Fritz (Tulane), Jim Harbaugh (Michigan), Lincoln Riley (USC), Kirby Smart (Georgia), Jeff Traylor (UTSA) and Jon Sumrall (Troy).
247Sports
A look at possible North Texas head coach candidates
North Texas is in the market for a new head coach. With some big names potentially on the carousel, MeanGreen247 evaluates the team's options.
Shorthorn
The end of an era: Arlington mourns baseball legend Marvin “Butch” McBroom
On a cold Thanksgiving morning in Granbury, Texas, some lost a father, some lost a mentor, some lost a friend and others all of those at once. But for Arlington, the death of Marvin “Butch” McBroom, 78, meant the loss of a UTA baseball pioneer. Between 1974 and...
Duncanville, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Denton, December 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice
KLTV
Harmony ISD cancels Friday classes for Eagles semifinal game
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harmony ISD has announced classes are cancelled Friday so fans can travel to support their football team as they play Poth near Houston. An announcement from the ISD said, “Our Harmony Eagles are playing Poth in the state semifinal game at Cy-Fair Federal Credit Union Stadium at 7:00! This will help fans, families, and community travel to support our Harmony Eagles.”
voiceofmotown.com
OPINION: I’m Still Mad About Officiating Against TCU
Back on October 29th, WVU fell to the 7th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs by a final score of 41-31. The Mountaineers put up a solid fight against the undefeated Frogs at the time, but it was simply too little, too late in the end. However, while TCU was obviously the better...
ntdaily.com
BREAKING: University fires head football coach Seth Littrell
The university parted ways with head football coach Seth Littrell, according to a statement made by president Neal Smatresk Sunday night. Littrell was in his seventh season and finished 44-44 after Friday’s loss to the University of Texas-San Antonio in the Conference USA championship game. “After a thorough assessment...
Best Areas Of Fort Worth, Texas To Buy A Home
Are you looking to relocate to the Fort Worth area? These top areas to purchase a home each have their own unique benefits and characteristics.
Report: This is the best sandwich in Texas, among best in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of the best things about Texas, it’s easy to place food atop of the list, and rightfully so as the Lone Star State is home to a number of the best cuisines in the world. None truly better than its barbecue though,...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BUSH, CHRISTIAN FAITH; B/M; POB: LAS CRUSES NM; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: DESOTO TX; OCCUPATION:...
New brunch spot opens in west Frisco
Days Brunch Cafe opened on Stonebrook Parkway in Frisco. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) Days Brunch Cafe opened in November at 2552 Stonebrook Parkway, Ste. 500, in Frisco. The restaurant serves brunch and lunch with menu items that include waffles, French toast, pancakes, eggs Benedict, omelets, quinoa breakfast bowls, spicy poke rice bowls, bulgogi rice bowls, Philly cheesesteaks and more. 856-906-1585. www.instagram.com/daysbrunchcafe.
Report: These spots in Texas have the best tamales statewide & some of the best in the country
When it comes to Mexican cuisine, there's truly no greater state better than Texas when cooking it up, hence the popularity of Tex-Mex.
koxe.com
Farrah Moser, 41, of Weatherford
Farrah Moser, 41, of Weatherford, Texas passed away on November 25 th, 2022. Farrah was born on December 13,1980 to Pamela Pierce and Jerry Wharton in Grand Prairie, Texas. She graduated Valedictorian of her class from Jacksboro High School. She went on to receive her bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech University. She married Shane Paul Moser on March 13, 2004, in Brownwood, Texas.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. LUPER, QUINCY LAGRATE; B/M; POB: SHERMAN TX; AGE: 48; ADDRESS: NORTH RICHLAND HILLS TX;...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Consumers: Hotel Changed ‘Confirmed' Reservations
NBC 5 Responds to two North Texas consumers who say their plans for a star-studded weekend in Frisco are in flux. They learned their confirmed hotel reservations changed. Read on for what happened and what you should know when you book. RESERVATIONS MOVED TO ANOTHER HOTEL. When the Academy of...
Dallas police recover body from Mountain Creek Lake
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police have recovered the body of a woman in Mountain Creek Lake.Police said the call came in at about 11:52 a.m. Dec. 5.This investigation is ongoing.
