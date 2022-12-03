Read full article on original website
NC science center welcomes newborn fishing cat kitten
The center announced on Instagram Monday that they were celebrating the birth of a sweet baby fishing kitten.
New fishing cat kitten born at the Greensboro Science Center
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a story about the Winter Wonderlights at the Greensboro Science Center. What is warm, fuzzy, and fills your heart with joy?. The furry little fishing cats at the Greensboro Science Center of course! They are winning the heart of...
dailypaws.com
'Happy, Silly' Chino Finally Adopted After Lonely Year in North Carolina Shelters
Chino, a sweet and fun-loving 6-year-old terrier mix, was starting to feel the effects of spending more than a year in two North Carolina shelters. The longtime resident stayed at one shelter for a year then an additional two months at Burlington Animal Services. Laura Michel, Burlington Animal Services' marketing...
Raincoats, coffee creamer and spare batteries: strange ways fires can start in your home
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Burlington house caught on fire after a pile of laundry burst into flames. The homeowner had just taken his stuff out of the dryer and put it on the bed when flames ignited. “I initially was like, I was drying clothes, so it must be...
‘Doug the emu’ on the loose in North Carolina
PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities in a North Carolina county are on the hunt for an “emu at large.” Person County Animal Services said “Doug the Emu” wandered off in the Hurdle Mills area on Burlington Road. Officials have contacted the owner who is still looking for the missing bird. Anyone who […]
Winter Weather Preparedness Week: How to prepare your home and car for the cold
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The low temperatures in the morning are giving us a taste of what's to come of this Winter. Governor Roy Cooper declared December 4-10 Winter Weather Preparedness Week. State and local agencies want to make sure you are prepared for Winter weather. Steven Gross is the...
Residents in Ramseur deal with brown water coming out of the faucet
RAMSEUR, N.C. — It's water, but when it lands in your cup, it looks more like iced tea. Folks in Ramseur continue to have issues with brown water. For three straight days, many have dealt with brown water pouring out of the faucets. The latest round of brown water...
Preserving family photos, videos & audio clips
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This holiday season you may be taking loads of photos of family and friends. But what about all the old prints, slides, or even home movies on VHS or films you have tucked away in a box? It’s time to go digital. Consumer Reports took...
129 jobs coming to Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — 129 new jobs are coming to Randolph County. Housing and wood products company Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc plans to put in place a manufacturing facility and invest $19.5 million in Archdale. The forestry company started in 1691 and headquartered in Tokyo. According to a news...
whqr.org
With power out, a North Carolina community shares tamales
In Moore County, North Carolina, where thousands remain without power after gunshots were fired at two electrical substations, Latino community members are helping others by preparing hot, home-cooked food. The Rev. Javier Castrejón says the immigrant members of his congregation at the San Juan Diego Mission in Robbins are mostly...
$5K reward for info in Greensboro murder case
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police need help finding the person responsible for shooting and killing a man Saturday. 22-year-old Xavier Wells was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Donlora Drive around 6:30 p.m. over the weekend. He later died at the hospital. There's a $5,000 reward for information...
4-year-old North Carolina girl dies in crash
A 4-year-old is dead after a crash at a Greensboro intersection, according to police.
Greensboro church receives outpouring of support after food pantry break-in
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People in the Triad came together like never before for one small Greensboro church. Vandalia Presbyterian Church thought hope was lost after thieves stole nearly a thousand dollars worth of food from their food pantry at the end of October. Now, the church is thanking the community that came together when […]
Fire at Family Dollar in Greensboro sparks investigation
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating following a fire Sunday at the Family Dollar on East Cone Boulevard in Greensboro. According to a spokesperson with Greensboro Fire, a call came in around 9:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the store full of smoke and all the store...
rhinotimes.com
Forbes Dubs Roy Carroll ‘The Guru Of Greensboro’
Forbes magazine featured Greensboro developer Roy Carroll in its cover story on Monday, Dec. 5. Under the headline, “The Guru Of Greensboro: How A College Dropout Built A $2.9 Billion Real Estate Empire,” Forbes provides quite a bit of background on Carroll, who is the owner and publisher of the Rhino Times, and how he became “the city’s richest resident.” Carroll is the founder, president and CEO of The Carroll Companies, headquartered in downtown Greensboro.
Have you seen this emu? Person becomes latest North Carolina county to lose massive bird
Another emu is on the loose in North Carolina.
1 killed in fire at North Carolina townhouse, fire department says
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a townhome fire in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. At 9:37 p.m. on Friday, firefighters came to the 3200 block of Cypress Park Road after getting a report of a fire. When firefighters arrived, they discovered a townhome with smoke and flames visible. More […]
Greensboro, come on down! The Price is Right Live is coming to Tanger Center
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro, come on down! You could be the next contestant on The Price is Right Live. The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will play host to the interactive show on April 6, 2023. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 9 at 10...
Cummings High School drum major leads marching band
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s her first year of high school, and Alyssa Fields is certainly finding her rhythm. She’s a drum major for Hugh M. Cummings High School in Burlington. “Everybody’s like, ‘oh, my gosh. She’s a female. She can’t break it down’… but once they actually see me break it down, do everything […]
Millions of lights shine bright at Kersey Valley Christmas
ARCHDALE, N.C. — Kersey Valley is most well-known for their Halloween show, Spookywoods. But in December, scary becomes a bit more merry. This is the second year for Kersey Valley Christmas. As the weather cools and the leaves fall from the trees, people show up in droves to enjoy...
