Burlington, NC

Queen City News

‘Doug the emu’ on the loose in North Carolina

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities in a North Carolina county are on the hunt for an “emu at large.” Person County Animal Services said “Doug the Emu” wandered off in the Hurdle Mills area on Burlington Road. Officials have contacted the owner who is still looking for the missing bird. Anyone who […]
PERSON COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Preserving family photos, videos & audio clips

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This holiday season you may be taking loads of photos of family and friends. But what about all the old prints, slides, or even home movies on VHS or films you have tucked away in a box? It’s time to go digital. Consumer Reports took...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

129 jobs coming to Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — 129 new jobs are coming to Randolph County. Housing and wood products company Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc plans to put in place a manufacturing facility and invest $19.5 million in Archdale. The forestry company started in 1691 and headquartered in Tokyo. According to a news...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

With power out, a North Carolina community shares tamales

In Moore County, North Carolina, where thousands remain without power after gunshots were fired at two electrical substations, Latino community members are helping others by preparing hot, home-cooked food. The Rev. Javier Castrejón says the immigrant members of his congregation at the San Juan Diego Mission in Robbins are mostly...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

$5K reward for info in Greensboro murder case

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police need help finding the person responsible for shooting and killing a man Saturday. 22-year-old Xavier Wells was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Donlora Drive around 6:30 p.m. over the weekend. He later died at the hospital. There's a $5,000 reward for information...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Fire at Family Dollar in Greensboro sparks investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating following a fire Sunday at the Family Dollar on East Cone Boulevard in Greensboro. According to a spokesperson with Greensboro Fire, a call came in around 9:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the store full of smoke and all the store...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Forbes Dubs Roy Carroll ‘The Guru Of Greensboro’

Forbes magazine featured Greensboro developer Roy Carroll in its cover story on Monday, Dec. 5. Under the headline, “The Guru Of Greensboro: How A College Dropout Built A $2.9 Billion Real Estate Empire,” Forbes provides quite a bit of background on Carroll, who is the owner and publisher of the Rhino Times, and how he became “the city’s richest resident.” Carroll is the founder, president and CEO of The Carroll Companies, headquartered in downtown Greensboro.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Cummings High School drum major leads marching band

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s her first year of high school, and Alyssa Fields is certainly finding her rhythm. She’s a drum major for Hugh M. Cummings High School in Burlington. “Everybody’s like, ‘oh, my gosh. She’s a female. She can’t break it down’… but once they actually see me break it down, do everything […]
BURLINGTON, NC
