Elmira, NY

WETM

Another dreary day, dry weather is in sight

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Scattered showers are on and off today. When do we dry out? Details below:. Weather on repeat today as we deal with the same cold front today. This cold front is leading to scattered showers on and off throughout the day with overcast conditions. The good news is that the cold front exits by late day. Temperatures will be well above average today.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Watkins Glen girls hoops tops Notre Dame & Tuesday scoreboard

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Sports from 1207.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM

Large fire burns warehouse in Elmira Heights

Charles "Pudgie" Cleary, founder of Pudgies Pizza, dies at 82.
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
WETM

Chemung County Sports HOF 2022 Inductees

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Sports from 1206.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man charged with baseball bat assault in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested and charged with allegedly sending someone to the hospital in critical condition after beating them with a baseball bat, according to police. Dylan Fitch, 23, was arrested by Corning Police and Elmira Police on December 6 in connection to the alleged assault. According to police, […]
CORNING, NY
WETM

37 properties for sale in Chemung County real estate auction

37 properties for sale in Chemung County real estate auction
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WETM

Elmira's Jalea Abrams signs with Queens College

An Express basketball standout has signed to play at the next level.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Corning boys cross country takes 10th at Nike Cross Nationals

The Hawks took 10th place on the national stage.
CORNING, NY
WETM

Elmira man arrested on Superior Court warrant

Charles "Pudgie" Cleary, founder of Pudgies Pizza, dies at 82.
ELMIRA, NY

