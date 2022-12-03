Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Scattered showers are on and off today. When do we dry out? Details below:. Weather on repeat today as we deal with the same cold front today. This cold front is leading to scattered showers on and off throughout the day with overcast conditions. The good news is that the cold front exits by late day. Temperatures will be well above average today.

ELMIRA, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO