WETM
Another dreary day, dry weather is in sight
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Scattered showers are on and off today. When do we dry out? Details below:. Weather on repeat today as we deal with the same cold front today. This cold front is leading to scattered showers on and off throughout the day with overcast conditions. The good news is that the cold front exits by late day. Temperatures will be well above average today.
WETM
Watkins Glen girls hoops tops Notre Dame & Tuesday scoreboard
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Sports from 1207.
WETM
Large fire burns warehouse in Elmira Heights
Charles "Pudgie" Cleary, founder of Pudgies Pizza, dies at 82. Wellsboro Santa Claus Parade in need of candy donations. Teen charged with manslaughter for fatal crash in Vestal.
WETM
Chemung County Sports HOF 2022 Inductees
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Sports from 1206.
Elmira man charged with baseball bat assault in Corning
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested and charged with allegedly sending someone to the hospital in critical condition after beating them with a baseball bat, according to police. Dylan Fitch, 23, was arrested by Corning Police and Elmira Police on December 6 in connection to the alleged assault. According to police, […]
WETM
37 properties for sale in Chemung County real estate auction
37 properties for sale in Chemung County real estate auction.
WETM
Elmira's Jalea Abrams signs with Queens College
An Express basketball standout has signed to play at the next level.
WETM
Corning boys cross country takes 10th at Nike Cross Nationals
The Hawks took 10th place on the national stage.
WETM
Elmira man arrested on Superior Court warrant
Charles "Pudgie" Cleary, founder of Pudgies Pizza, dies at 82. Wellsboro Santa Claus Parade in need of candy donations. Teen charged with manslaughter for fatal crash in Vestal.
