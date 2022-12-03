Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Rams vs. Raiders Prime Time Preview
On a short week, the Los Angeles Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders in prime time on Thursday night from Sofi Stadium. Decimated by injuries, the Rams will attempt to snap a six-game losing streak vs. a Raiders team who is showing signs of life with a chance to crash the playoff party.
Steelers Concerning WR Situation
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have two wide receiver concerns on their hands, but the good news is both will be solved - hopefully. It's not just Diontae Johnson, and it's not just George Pickens. Both, however, are feeding off each other. Both are also causing issues with the fanbase when it comes to handling these concerns.
Ryan Review: Colts’ QB Looks Washed vs. Cowboys
The Indianapolis Colts suffered an embarrassing loss against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. While the score was 21-19 heading into the fourth quarter, the Colts imploded and allowed the Cowboys to score a franchise-record 33 points on their way to a 54-19 victory. A major reason for the...
Report: Rams Claim QB Baker Mayfield Off Waivers
View the original article to see embedded media. The Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. After trading for the former No. 1 draft pick in the offseason, the Panthers released Mayfield on Monday at the quarterback’s request. Mayfield has thrown for 1,313 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions in six games this season, but suffered an ankle injury in Week 5 against the 49ers.
With multiple running backs injured, Seahawks adding veteran Wayne Gallman for depth
It’s December. That’s means shopping season for the Seahawks. In what’s become an annual tradition like the holidays, Seattle is signing a veteran running back for depth. It’s again because of injuries at the sport’s most attrited position. The Seahawks are signing Wayne Gallman to...
Week 14: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Running Backs
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out myweekly player rankings.
Wayne Gallman Provides Quality Insurance For Seahawks Banged Up Backfield
One day after coach Pete Carroll indicated the Seahawks would likely address their injury-marred backfield internally, the team added an experienced veteran to the mix by signing Wayne Gallman to their practice squad on Tuesday. Despite leaving Los Angeles with a 27-23 victory on Sunday, Seattle lost starting running back...
Browns Sign Veteran Linebacker, Place Sione Takitaki on Injured Reserve
On Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns placed Sione Takitaki on the injured reserve with a season-ending ACL injury. In a corresponding move, the team signed veteran linebacker Reggie Ragland to the team. Takitaki is a loss for a team that has only had one other dependable linebacker out there in Jeremiah...
A focus on Russell Wilson’s bathrooms illustrates how bad things are for Broncos
There is a lot of history associated with the date Sept. 17. On Sept. 17, 1787, the U.S. Constitution was signed by delegates. On that date 1862, the Battle of Antietam was the bloodiest day of fighting in the Civil War. Closer to home, Charlie Finley paid the Beatles to...
The Edge Braxton Jones Has Provided to Bears
View the original article to see embedded media. Of all the Bears rookies, Braxton Jones has been the biggest surprise. He's been good enough to make it unclear whether they need an upgrade in free agency, even though they have $115 million for free agency and can afford one. "The...
2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Who Do Jaguars Take in Top-10?
The 2023 NFL Draft is inching closer and closer with each Sunday. For 14 teams set to make the postseason, the draft is the last thing on anyone's mind. But for over a dozen of other teams, attention can soon be turned fully to the draft. With the Jaguars sitting...
NFL Draft Profile: John Torchio, Safety, Wisconsin Badgers
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. NFL Power Rankings: Falcons Fall Further After Steelers Loss?. By Jeremy Brener Sports Illustrated Atlanta Falcons News, Analysis and More.
Should Houston Texans Bench Kyle Allen, Go Back To Davis Mills?
HOUSTON -- Kyle Allen hasn't provided the spark the Houston Texans were hoping for offensively. After switching to Allen as the starting quarterback and the replacement for Davis Mills, the Texans look like they need to go back to Mills based on how mightily Allen has struggled in the past two games. The Texans travel to play the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday.
No backs, no defense? No problem for Geno Smith. He, DK Metcalf rally Seahawks past Rams
Starter Kenneth Walker was out injured. Fellow running back DeeJay Dallas limped off. The defense was still mostly sick. It was Geno Smith or bust for the Seahawks trying to get back into NFC playoff position Sunday at the fallen Los Angeles Rams. He didn’t bust. “That’s how I...
Jalen Hurts Cooking as Eagles Overcome Sloppiness to Lead Titans
PHILADELPHIA – Despite a sloppy first half in which the Eagles committed five false start penalties, the offense moved the ball well enough to grab the first-half lead, 21-10, against the Tennessee Titans at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. Jalen Hurts was on target for two long touchdowns throws...
Ravens-Steelers Week 14 Odds, Lines and Spread
The first installment of the heated AFC North rivalry between the Ravens and Steelers is this Sunday, and it's a crucial point for both teams. Baltimore is precariously holding onto first place in the division after the Bengals’ big win over the weekend. And Pittsburgh, winners of two in a row and three of its last four, is quietly in the hunt. A win this week over the Ravens, who could be without quarterback Lamar Jackson, would further muddy the crowded playoff picture in the conference.
Bears Who Need More Playing Time After Bye Week
Bears coach Matt Eberflus has been asked at least two or three times so far since the current six-game losing streak began about getting a look at more inexperienced players. The question almost seems comical because of the large number of inexperienced players they've already had to use due to injuries on defense, or on offense due to injuries or inadequate play.
Geno Smith does what he hadn’t done in 8 years, in the clutch. Now Seahawks all believe
“Yeah, I’ve been struggling, man. I woke up today hurting and just kept fighting, kept going, kept going, kept going,” the Seahawks quarterback said Sunday evening. So this — his comeback win to beat the fallen Los Angeles Rams on Sunday — this was the Geno Smith Flu Game, in the tradition of Michael Jordan’s legendary night to win the 1997 NBA title a generation ago.
