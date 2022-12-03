Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
The Rock’s Wife Sings National Anthem At WrestleMania 39 Venue
The Rock is arguably one of the greatest attractions in the pro wrestling world, and also under the bright lights of Hollywood. The Great One is known to conquer every world he steps into. The Rock was present at the sight of WrestleMania 39 recently with his family to watch a distinct honor presented to his wife.
ringsidenews.com
Arn Anderson Didn’t Speak To Tully Blanchard For Over A Decade After Split
Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard were the founding members of the legendary WCW stable “The Four Horsemen”. After frequent clashes with the higher-ups regarding fair pay, the two jumped ship from WCW to WWF back in 1988 where they were then referred to as The Brain Busters. After spending a year in WWF, Anderson made his return to WCW however the same couldn’t be said for his partner Tully. Anderson recently came out to speak about the aftermath of the events that occurred over a decade ago.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Claims Sasha Banks Won’t Go To AEW After Talking To Her
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw back in May, and things simply spiraled from there. Their status in the company remains a big question even now. While there are many who believe Banks might go to AEW, Ric Flair is not one of them, as he thinks the exact opposite.
ringsidenews.com
Dolph Ziggler’s WWE RAW Return Was Kept Secret Internally
Dolph Ziggler is one of the most underrated WWE superstars with all the potential to become a bona fide star, but has never got a proper run in the company. Ziggler reemerged on this week’s episode of RAW, however his name was not a part of any official paperwork for the show.
ringsidenews.com
Jeff Jarrett Brings Up WWE Using Bad Bunny To Defend Bow Wow In AEW
The concept of celebrities being involved in professional wrestling is as old as the business itself. WWE and WCW have employed this strategy for many years, and AEW has also followed suit. The latest usage of a celebrity is certainly Bow Wow’s current feud with Jade Cargill. However, not everyone is a fan of this move, and it seems Jeff Jarrett decided to defend AEW using Bow Wow.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Written Off Television After Attack On WWE RAW
Matt Riddle and Elias were set to face off against The Usos last night on Monday Night RAW for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, before the show could begin, The Bloodline attacked Elias, taking him out of the match. Then Riddle was able to find a last minute partner in Kevin Owens.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns’ Whereabouts During WWE RAW This Week
Roman Reigns’ stock continues to rise every week as he remains the biggest star in WWE even now. The WWE Undisputed Universal Champion doesn’t always appear every week, and that merely adds to his overall value as a WWE Superstar. He was also absent from RAW this week, and it seems he had some interesting plans.
ringsidenews.com
The Road Warriors Were Offered Money To Break The Brisco Brothers’ Legs
WWE has gone through a lot of changes over the past several decades, especially compared to how things were back in the 1980s. Back then, The Road Warriors were arguably the biggest tag team in the industry. In fact, they were allegedly offered money to break The Brisco Brothers’ legs.
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Botched DDT To Keep Shotzi Blackheart Safe
Ronda Rousey had a tremendous run to the top of WWE during her first stint with the company, but she didn’t really stay long. Since her return earlier this year, Rousey has already seen success. However, fans have simply rejected everything she has done, including a huge botch at Survivor Series. Rousey has now revealed that the botch happened for a good reason.
ringsidenews.com
Vickie Guerrero Came Up With ‘Excuse Me’ Catchphrase After Forgetting Her Lines
Vickie Guerrero is a veteran who has consistently supported female wrestlers throughout her career. She is currently the manager of Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose as part of All Elite Wrestling. Prior to that, she enjoyed quite a career in WWE. Guerrero recently revealed she came up with ‘Excuse Me’ catchphrase after forgetting her lines.
ringsidenews.com
Eric Bischoff Reveals Why Scott Hall Never Became WCW World Champion
Scott Hall was one of the best big men in the world of professional wrestling back in the ’90s. Despite his massive frame, Scott Hall was able to hang with the smaller guys and proved to be quite agile in the ring. His iconic ladder match against Shawn Michaels is talked about to this day.
ringsidenews.com
Athena Calls Out Double Standard In Pro Wrestling After Backlash From Her Stiff In-Ring Style
Athena had a solid run in WWE NXT but the same was not the case on the main roster. She eventually made her way to AEW and after a subpar babyface character, Athena underwent a transition in character. She also called out the double standards after she received backlash due to her stiff in-ring style.
ringsidenews.com
Jim Cornette Calls Bow Wow A ‘Street Urchin’ In Rant About AEW’s Jade Cargill Storyline
Bow Wow is currently one of the most well-known rappers in the Hip-Hop world and his love for professional wrestling is a well-known fact. He is currently involved in a storyline with Jade Cargill, but Jim Cornette really isn’t happy about that. In fact, he called Bow Wow a street urchin.
ringsidenews.com
Valerie Loureda Finally Announces Her New WWE Ring Name
MMA fighter Valerie Loureda announced her entrance to the world of pro wrestling in June 2022. Although her WWE ring name was confirmed back in September, Loureda waited for the perfect moment to reveal it. It seems that the time has come for Loureda’s fans. Loureda took to Twitter...
ringsidenews.com
New Day Appears During WWE NXT To Set Up Huge Title Match For Deadline
The New Day failed to defeat The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship during a previous episode of SmackDown. Tonight, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods decided to challenge for a different set of straps. The New Day made their shocking appearance during NXT this week. Kofi Kingston and...
ringsidenews.com
Top Dolla Thinks He Has Better Rap Flow Than John Cena & Max Caster
Top Dolla made his NXT debut in 2021 aligning himself with Hit Row. The group quickly became popular on NXT. Hit Row is known for spitting rhymes during segments. Even though their leader Swerve Scott is no longer with the company, their gimmick hasn’t changed since they returned to the WWE main roster after a short hiatus due to being released.
ringsidenews.com
Renee Paquette Says Jon Moxley Doesn’t Need Her In His AEW Storylines
Jon Moxley has been with AEW since May 2019, and his wife Renee Paquette joined the company in October 2022. Moxley became a three-time world champion since joining AEW, and he is frequently seen in the main event scene. That being said, AEW has kept the husband and wife apart on-screen. Renee recently addressed the idea of her on-screen involvement with Jon Moxley segments on AEW television.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Explains Why He Barely Uses ROH Stars On AEW Dynamite
AEW President Tony Khan truly loves professional wrestling, which is why he decided to purchase Ring Of Honor earlier this year, saving the company from ruin. Be that as it may, Khan has not been using ROH talent the best way he could have so far. Following his acquisition, Tony...
ringsidenews.com
William Regal Has Officially Left AEW
William Regal shocked everyone when he showed up at AEW Revolution PPV. Soon after, he formed the Blackpool Combat Club with Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley. However, that storyline was short-lived as he turned on Moxley at AEW Full Gear, helping MJF win the AEW World Championship in the process.
ringsidenews.com
Lana Grinds Away In Sultry Dance Video
Lana was one of the more memorable things about WWE television before her release, as she had a decent feud with Nia Jax. She was eventually released due to her ridiculous WWE contract and things have truly changed for her since then. Lana also never forgets to flaunt herself as she did so once again recently.
Comments / 0