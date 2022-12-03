Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
The Rock’s Wife Sings National Anthem At WrestleMania 39 Venue
The Rock is arguably one of the greatest attractions in the pro wrestling world, and also under the bright lights of Hollywood. The Great One is known to conquer every world he steps into. The Rock was present at the sight of WrestleMania 39 recently with his family to watch a distinct honor presented to his wife.
ringsidenews.com
Jade Cargill & Naomi Link Up To Watch Hawks Vs Thunder Game
Jade Cargill is one of the top stars in AEW and there’s no arguing that. She is a true star and her stock continues to rise even now. Cargill recently shared her moments with Naomi from the Atlanta Hawks vs Oklahoma City Thunder game. Naomi recently took to Twitter...
ringsidenews.com
Gigi Dolin Gives A Seductive Gaze In Cheeky Black One-Piece Photo Drop
Gigi Dolin is certainly one of the brighter points of NXT 2.0’s women’s division as 1/3 of Toxic Attraction alongside Mandy Rose and Jacy Jayne. She had previously honed her craft in the indies before making her way to NXT. When she isn’t wrestling, Dolin loves flaunting herself and she did so once again recently.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Written Off Television After Attack On WWE RAW
Matt Riddle and Elias were set to face off against The Usos last night on Monday Night RAW for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, before the show could begin, The Bloodline attacked Elias, taking him out of the match. Then Riddle was able to find a last minute partner in Kevin Owens.
ringsidenews.com
Goldberg Refused To Have A Match Against Gillberg
Goldberg is certainly a legend in the pro wrestling business, especially after making a name for himself during WCW. His threatening on-screen demeanor usually welcomes challenges from anyone in the wrestling business. Despite the fact that he’s one of the most dominate forces in pro wrestling history, Goldberg never wanted to tangle with his mini-me.
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Botched DDT To Keep Shotzi Blackheart Safe
Ronda Rousey had a tremendous run to the top of WWE during her first stint with the company, but she didn’t really stay long. Since her return earlier this year, Rousey has already seen success. However, fans have simply rejected everything she has done, including a huge botch at Survivor Series. Rousey has now revealed that the botch happened for a good reason.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns’ Whereabouts During WWE RAW This Week
Roman Reigns’ stock continues to rise every week as he remains the biggest star in WWE even now. The WWE Undisputed Universal Champion doesn’t always appear every week, and that merely adds to his overall value as a WWE Superstar. He was also absent from RAW this week, and it seems he had some interesting plans.
ringsidenews.com
New Day Appears During WWE NXT To Set Up Huge Title Match For Deadline
The New Day failed to defeat The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship during a previous episode of SmackDown. Tonight, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods decided to challenge for a different set of straps. The New Day made their shocking appearance during NXT this week. Kofi Kingston and...
ringsidenews.com
Eric Bischoff Reveals Why Scott Hall Never Became WCW World Champion
Scott Hall was one of the best big men in the world of professional wrestling back in the ’90s. Despite his massive frame, Scott Hall was able to hang with the smaller guys and proved to be quite agile in the ring. His iconic ladder match against Shawn Michaels is talked about to this day.
ringsidenews.com
Dolph Ziggler’s WWE RAW Return Was Kept Secret Internally
Dolph Ziggler is one of the most underrated WWE superstars with all the potential to become a bona fide star, but has never got a proper run in the company. Ziggler reemerged on this week’s episode of RAW, however his name was not a part of any official paperwork for the show.
ringsidenews.com
Jeff Jarrett Brings Up WWE Using Bad Bunny To Defend Bow Wow In AEW
The concept of celebrities being involved in professional wrestling is as old as the business itself. WWE and WCW have employed this strategy for many years, and AEW has also followed suit. The latest usage of a celebrity is certainly Bow Wow’s current feud with Jade Cargill. However, not everyone is a fan of this move, and it seems Jeff Jarrett decided to defend AEW using Bow Wow.
ringsidenews.com
Jim Cornette Calls Bow Wow A ‘Street Urchin’ In Rant About AEW’s Jade Cargill Storyline
Bow Wow is currently one of the most well-known rappers in the Hip-Hop world and his love for professional wrestling is a well-known fact. He is currently involved in a storyline with Jade Cargill, but Jim Cornette really isn’t happy about that. In fact, he called Bow Wow a street urchin.
ringsidenews.com
Booker T & Sharmell Agree That Mandy Rose Is A ‘Hottie Biscotti’
Booker T is known to keep a close eye on everything going on in the wrestling industry. The 5-time WCW champion is often seen discussing current topics on his podcast and other appearances. He recently spoke about current NXT superstar Mandy Rose, with an opinion shared by him and his wife about her.
ringsidenews.com
Kofi Kingston Could Break All-Time WWE Record At NXT Deadline
Kofi Kingston is one of the most exciting and gifted athletes in WWE. Kofi’s dynamic personality, consistent evolution, and in-ring style has made him a beloved WWE superstar of this generation. It looks like he might make history this weekend, should he and Xavier Woods win the NXT Tag Team championships.
ringsidenews.com
Vickie Guerrero Came Up With ‘Excuse Me’ Catchphrase After Forgetting Her Lines
Vickie Guerrero is a veteran who has consistently supported female wrestlers throughout her career. She is currently the manager of Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose as part of All Elite Wrestling. Prior to that, she enjoyed quite a career in WWE. Guerrero recently revealed she came up with ‘Excuse Me’ catchphrase after forgetting her lines.
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Lounges On A Tailgate In Revealing Top & Daisy Dukes
Lacey Evans made her NXT debut in 2016 when she participated in a battle royale. Since her debut on NXT, Lacey Evans has featured consistently on WWE programming and was involved in some decent storylines. Her hard work in NXT earned her a call-up to the main roster in 2019....
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Says Shield Members Are Not That Close Anymore
Seth Rollins made a name for himself in WWE, prior to which he was a huge name in ROH as Tyler Black. Together with Jon Moxley and Roman Reigns, the three debuted on the main roster back in 2012 and were known as The Shield. The trio ran roughshod over the WWE roster for years, but all great things must come to an end. Unfortunately, the three are no longer as close as they used to be.
ringsidenews.com
Valerie Loureda Finally Announces Her New WWE Ring Name
MMA fighter Valerie Loureda announced her entrance to the world of pro wrestling in June 2022. Although her WWE ring name was confirmed back in September, Loureda waited for the perfect moment to reveal it. It seems that the time has come for Loureda’s fans. Loureda took to Twitter...
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Explains Why He Barely Uses ROH Stars On AEW Dynamite
AEW President Tony Khan truly loves professional wrestling, which is why he decided to purchase Ring Of Honor earlier this year, saving the company from ruin. Be that as it may, Khan has not been using ROH talent the best way he could have so far. Following his acquisition, Tony...
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Nash Recalls Chris Masters Turning An Apple Into A Pipe During WWE Signing
Kevin Nash is no stranger to having a good time. Although being one of the top guys in WCW, Kevin Nash has been pretty open about his use of weed. Even recently, he opened up about how he felt about WWE’s wellness policy and also how he got baked with Chris Master at a signing.
Comments / 0