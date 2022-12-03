Read full article on original website
UNITED BOYS, MARION CENTER GIRLS PICK UP WINS; INDIANA HOCKEY FALLS TO NORWIN
The United Lions picked up a 64-48 win over Punxsutawney last night in Armagh. Leading the way for United was Tyler Robertson, who had 17 points. Brad Felix and Dylan Dishong each posted 14. United went ahead for good with a 25-point third quarter. The Lions also held Punxsy to...
SULAIMAN EARNS SECOND STRAIGHT DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK NOD
Accolades continue to pile on for one IUP basketball player. Sophomore forward Tomiwa Sulaiman was named PSAC West Defensive Player of the Week for the second consecutive week. While no weekly awards were given last Monday, Sulaiman earns this award dating back to November 21, where he helped lead the third-ranked Crimson Hawks to three wins. He tallied nine defensive rebounds, three blocks and one steal.
TORTORELLA: ‘WE NEED LINEMEN’
On last night’s final episode of Hawk Talk, IUP football coach Paul Tortorella addressed a number of questions ranging from the disappointing end to the season — the loss to Shepherd — to a look at next year’s team. One question regarded the NCAA transfer portal,...
DONNA KURCSICS, 60
Donna Denise Kurcsics, 60, of Blairsville, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, in her home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with a very rare form of cancer. She was born on May 23, 1962, in DuBois to the late Angelo Rudolph and Lucy Rose (Ciccone) Stefanelli.
PENNS MANOR SCHOOL BOARD TO GIVE UPDATE ON FINANCIAL STATUS TONIGHT
The Penns Manor School Board will meet tonight for both their reorganization and committee meetings. The board will hold its reorganization meeting first with the election of officers. Following that will be the committee meeting. On the proposed agenda for tonight’s committee meeting is an update on the financial status for the school district in preparation for the 2023-24 budget, which will be given by Jennifer Sleppy, the district’s Business Manager.
BETTY MARY JANE NORMAND, 93
Betty May Jane (Lightcap) Normand, 93, of Indiana, PA passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at her home. The daughter of France E. and Mary E. (Frain) Lightcap, she was born May 26, 1929, in Wyano, PA. Ms. Normand enjoyed spending time with her family and was an avid...
MARY (DAMERON) WEINELL, 99
Mary Kathleen “Kitty” (Dameron) Weinell, 99, of Blairsville, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, in St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana, PA. The daughter of Alver R. and Eula M. (Graves) Dameron, was born on August 18, 1923 in Council Bluffs, IA. Kitty was a past member of...
GEORGEANN LONG, 85
Georgeann (Burkett) Long, 85, of Indiana, passed away Saturday Dec. 3, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. A daughter of the late George and Bertha (Ness) Burkett, she was born Dec. 31, 1936, in Indiana. Georgeann worked as a nurse at Indiana Hospital as well as a hospital in Columbia, SC, before her children were born, at which point she took over the role of homemaker. She later worked for the Indiana Free Library as a library clerk for 36 years. Georgeann was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, where she regularly volunteered with different programs. She enjoyed golf in her younger years and was a lifetime lover of reading and gardening.
EISENHOWER PROJECT DISCUSSIONS CONTINUE FOR INDIANA AREA SCHOOL BOARD
The Indiana Area School Board was busy Monday night with its annual reorganization meeting, followed by the regular board meeting. During the reorganization meeting, Walter Schroth was re-elected as board president by an 8-1 vote. Schroth was grateful for his re-election and said he plans on getting students to learn how to read, something that he said was lost over the last couple of years.
LAURA EDGINGTON, 45
Laura Leigh (Rainey) Edgington, 45, of Shelocta, died December 1, 2022 in Indiana. Born January 10, 1977 in Indiana, she was a daughter of Janet Sturgeon and Dennis Rainey. Laura loved to cook for her family. Cooking was her passion. She had a loving heart and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She especially loved her family, especially her children, her grandchildren and her mother, with whom she lived the past four years.
REORGANIZATION MEETINGS CONTINUE TONIGHT FOR INDIANA COUNTY SCHOOLS
Three school boards will hold reorganization meetings tonight. After the reorganization of the Indiana school board, the board will hold its regular monthly meeting for December. On the draft agenda for tonight is an update on the Eisenhower project, and a motion to authorize the administration to seek proposals to have a third party consultant provide a second cost estimate for the project, and that the administration and Colkitt Law Firm be allowed to work with and outside consultant to work on the Eisenhower insurance claim. The actual contract for that will be brought back to the board for approval.
IUP GIVING TUESDAY SHATTERS GOAL
Officials at IUP announced yesterday that this year’s Giving Tuesday’s goal was doubled. In a news release, IUP announced that Giving Tuesday raised approximately $41,337 during the 24-hour effort thanks to 204 gifts from 175 donors. Those donors include university employees, alumni, students, and friends. The amount also...
IRENE HOUSER, 98
Irene M. Houser, 98, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 while at St. Andrew’s Village. The daughter of Doyle and Hazel (Henry) Cameron, she was born September 14, 1924 in Iselin, PA. Irene was a member of Washington Church. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and taking bus trips...
QUIET DAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS ON MONDAY
After an active weekend for first responders, Monday was relatively quiet with only two calls reported during the day. Indiana Fire Association members were called out for a carbon monoxide alarm at 10:11 a.m. on Monday on South Coulter Avenue in Indiana Borough. The only major incident reported on Monday...
LABOR AND INDUSTRY SECRETARY VISITS RIVER VALLEY STEAM ACADEMY
Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier paid a visit to the River Valley STEAM Academy in Saltsburg this morning to take part in a tour of the building and participate in a roundtable discussion. Conversation focused on how the River Valley School District allows students to explore...
JAMES C. SMITH, 73
James C. Smith, 73 of Cherry Tree, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at UPMC Passavant Hospital. He was the son of James E. and Alice Smith, born June 21, 1949 in Spangler, PA. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Delcabella (Peel) Smith, five children, James...
PENNDOT SEEKING RESPONSES TO SURVEY ON PAST YEAR’S SERVICES
PennDOT is looking for feedback from the public about construction services over the past 12 months. The public will be able to take a survey online through December 23rd. PennDOT is asking for feedback on construction projects throughout 2022 in the District 10 area, which includes Indiana, Armstrong, Clarion, Butler and Jefferson counties. The projects from Indiana County focused on in the survey include:
COAL TRUCK ROLLS OVER IN YOUNG TOWNSHIP
No one was injured in a crash involving a coal truck this morning in Young Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched Iselin and Coal Run fire departments, along with state police, to the area near Warner’s Grocery Store along Iselin Road shortly after three o’clock this morning for reports of a coal truck that rolled over. Initial reports say the driver was not trapped, nor were they injured in the crash.
INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL TO APPROVE BUDGET TONIGHT
Indiana Borough’s budget is up for approval tonight at the regular Borough council meeting. Last month Indiana Borough council approved advertising the 2023 budget. The recommendation is that taxes are to be increased by half of a mil, which would represent a $77 increase for the average household. The reason for the tax increase is due to rising costs being seen by the borough.
STATE, COUNTYWIDE FLU COUNT CONTINUES TO GROW
After a few weeks of not issuing reports, the Pennsylvania Department of health has issued an update on influenza in the state. A total of 48,948 cases of flu have been reported throughout the state. 47,060 of them have been classified as type A flu, 1,810 cases are classified as type b, while 78 are considered unknown flu. The report states that seasonal flu activity in Pennsylvania and the United States is high and is higher than at the same time of the year during the last five flu seasons. The department also reported that seven confirmed influenza deaths have been reported during this season so far.
