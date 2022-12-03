Read full article on original website
What Nick Saban Said About Alabama's Sugar Bowl Matchup, Missing Out on CFP
The Alabama head coach spoke to the media Sunday afternoon to discuss the Crimson Tide's Sugar Bowl game against Kansas State.
Colorado football transfer portal updates
The transfer portal is officially open for business. Let the madness begin! BuffStampede.com will keep you updated here on all the latest Colorado transfer portal movement...
Colorado QB commit Ryan Staub playing the waiting game
The recent hiring of Deion Sanders by Colorado has generated a ton of national buzz and excitement but also some trepidation for the Buffs ’23 commit class including long time Stevenson Ranch (Calif.) West Ranch quarterback pledge Ryan Staub. Staub committed to the Buffs back in January following an...
College Basketball World Shocked By Sunday Upset
Arguably the favorite to win the Big East just went down in a stunning upset on Sunday. Creighton, the No. 7 team in the country, lost to unranked Nebraska on Sunday evening. The Huskers upset the Blue Jays, 63-53, on Sunday evening. The college basketball world is pretty shocked. "College...
Eleven Warriors
Former Ohio State Co-Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Tim Beck Named New Head Football Coach at Coastal Carolina
Just under six years after his departure from the Ohio State football program, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers have hired former Buckeyes co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Beck to become their next head coach. Beck — often credited as one of Joe Burrow's early mentors during the eventual Heisman winner's...
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Possible landing spots for Jackson State CB Travis Hunter
Watch the 247Sports Transfer Portal Palooza Show LIVE on the 247Sports YouTube channel, December 5th.
Alabama transfer RB Trey Sanders campaigns for Colorado offer after Deion Sanders becomes head coach
Deion Sanders is the next head football coach at Colorado. The NFL legend's mere presence in Boulder is expected to lure talent that is unprecedented for the Buffaloes, as was the case when Sanders was the head coach at Jackson State. Running back Trey Sanders, a former 5-star prospect in the NCAA Transfer Portal after four seasons at Alabama, wasted no time in reaching out to Sanders publicly.
The Myles Burkett era could begin at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl
MADISON, Wis. -- In our youth, most of us have probably made lofty promises to our parents once, twice, three times, infinity, etc., and never followed through on them. But When Myles Burkett says he's going to do something, he does it. "I was gonna be here. No matter what...
Shedeur Sanders Seen Wearing Colorado Hat After SWAC Championship
The quarterback has spent the past two seasons at Jackson State.
247Sports
Jaheim Bell transfer portal destinations: Reaction after South Carolina star announces plans
Sources have told 247Sports that Bell is looking for enhanced NIL opportunities at another program, as well as being a better fit in an offensive scheme. Bell's production was expected to surge as a junior this season with the Gamecocks, but he finished with 25 catches as tight end with limited targets before starting the final four games of the season at running back.
iheart.com
Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring
Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
BREAKING: Scholarship QB enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
Redshirt freshman quarterback Will Crowder has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, a source tells EerSports. The Gardendale (AL) athlete will have three years of eligibility remaining at his new school. Crowder came to WVU as part of the Class of 2021, redshirting after appearing in a pair of games that...
Should Jackson State reach out to Cam Newton to replace Deion Sanders?
Watch the 247Sports Transfer Portal Palooza Show LIVE on the 247Sports YouTube channel, December 5th.
Alabama starting left guard Javion Cohen entering transfer portal
Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is entering the transfer portal, he announced Sunday, becoming the ninth Crimson Tide player to transfer during the 2022 season. "I want to first thank my heavenly father for all of the blessings he has bestowed upon me," Cohen wrote in a social media post. "Without him, I am nothing. Second, I would like to thank my support system for being there for me throughout everything. You know who you are.
Travis Hunter news: Odds of former top-rated recruit leaving Jackson State for Colorado is '100%' per analyst
As soon as Deion Sanders' departure from Jackson State to Colorado became official, eyes darted towards Travis Hunter to see what the Class of 2022's No. 1 ranked player would do next. Carl Reed of 247Sports believes that Hunter will join Sanders at Colorado. Hunter still has one game left at Jackson State as a Celebration Bowl clash with North Carolina Central awaits.
Freshman DL Desmond Mamudi announces he will enter the transfer portal
Virginia Tech redshirt freshman Desmond Mamudi is the latest underclassman to announce his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when the FBS Portal Window opens on Monday, December 5. Mamudi announced his intentions on Twitter Sunday night:. "I wanna start off my thanking god for putting me in the...
USC commit gets visit from Heupel, schedules official visit with Vols
A Southern California commitment received a visit from Tennessee coach Josh Heupel on Tuesday and says he's planning to return the favor soon.
iheart.com
Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'
Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
Michigan set to go in-home with OL commit
The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Michigan will be having an in-home visit with Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth 2023 offensive lineman and Wolverine commit, Nathan Efobi on Thursday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore are expected to be making the trip down. The Wolverines offered...
247Sports
