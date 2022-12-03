Read full article on original website
Carrillo is sworn in to represent eastern AV in Assembly
New Assemblyman Juan Carrillo took the oath of office, on Monday, in Sacramento with other newly elected members of the state Legislature. The Palmdale Democrat represents the new Assembly District 39. Carrillo represents the eastern portion of Palmdale, along with the communities of Littlerock, Lake Los Angeles and Sun Village. The southern border of District 39 stretches into San Bernardino County to include Adelanto and Victorville.
Cal City to again discuss delayed budget
CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council will meet in a special session at noon, on Thursday, to consider a proposed budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, which began in July. The meeting will be in the Council Chambers in City Hall, 21000 Hacienda Blvd., and also may be viewed via Zoom.
Barger directs funds to increase patrols for shopping season
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said, Tuesday, her office will make up to $1 million in discretionary funding available to sheriff’s stations in her district in hopes of boosting patrols and deterring crime during the upcoming holiday shopping season. “This month’s busiest holiday shopping...
Special Christmas tree for special patient
LANCASTER — Despite a chilly wind, dozens of people turned out, Monday night, to celebrate the holiday season, and in honor of one very special former patient, at Antelope Valley Medical Center’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. The tree, tucked into the space between wings of the hospital,...
Auto mall sculpture may become ‘selfie’ spot
PALMDALE — The Palmdale Auto Mall has a shiny new centerpiece. On Friday, officials dedicated “Revolution,” a sculpture commissioned by the City of Palmdale and the Palmdale Auto Mall as part of the city’s public art program.
New faces due on Healthcare District’s Board
LANCASTER — Two new and one returning director will take the oath of office to join the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors, during a special ceremony at noon, on Friday, at the Community Resource Center, 44151 15th St. West. The District and its Board oversees Antelope Valley...
COVID-19 surge builds yet again in LA County
LOS ANGELES — Another 3,125 COVID-19 infections were reported in Los Angeles County, on Tuesday, while virus-related hospitalizations rose again as a long-feared winter surge in cases continued to materialize. The new infections lifted the county’s overall total from throughout the pandemic to 3,565,418. The number, however, is believed...
LA voters send scofflaw sheriffs a statewide warning
Los Angeles County voters have just sent a powerful and threatening message to scofflaw sheriffs all around California: enforce the laws, even ones you don’t like, or you may not hold your office much longer. They did this in two emphatic ways: First, they defeated the state’s leading scofflaw...
Desert Haven receives funds for community centers
LANCASTER — Desert Haven Enterprises, Inc. received $50,000 through Spectrum Community Center Assist, Spectrum’s five-year, $30 million philanthropic initiative to revitalize local community centers and invest in job training programs in rural and urban underserved communities where Spectrum operates, the company announced, Monday. Spectrum kicked off the partnership...
Supervisors OK Barger motion to help mental health in Valley
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that will bring intensive residential mental health and substance abuse programming to the Antelope Valley. “The northernmost portion of our county is in dire need of behavioral health care services,” Barger said in a statement...
New LA sheriff vows accountability
LOS ANGELES — The new head of the nation’s largest sheriff’s department vowed, Saturday, to usher in an era of integrity and collaboration after his predecessor’s tenure was marked by clashes with other public officials and allegations that ganglike groups of deputies ran amok within the agency.
Stratolaunch to join Navy-led testing mission
MOJAVE — Stratolaunch, the Mojave-based company developing a hypersonic flight test bed, announced, this week, an agreement to support a Navy-led effort for flight testing hypersonic technology development. The company is partnering with Dynetics on the Multiservice Advanced Capability Test Bed (MACH-TB) project awarded by Naval Surface Warfare Center...
Fourth-place finish
LANCASTER — One play doesn’t win or lose a game for a team, but one play certainly changed the momentum in the game between Pasadena City College and the Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team. PCC opened the second half on a 12-0 run and AVC couldn’t...
Lancaster girls basketball tops Rosamond
LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls basketball team rebounded from a tough loss last week to defeat Rosamond 49-27 on Monday in a non-league game at Lancaster High. The Eagles (3-4) lost their first Golden League game by one point against Eastside last week, missing 35 layups. They worked on layups the following day and did better on Monday night.
Avenatti gets 14 years in California fraud case
SANTA ANA — Incarcerated lawyer Michael Avenatti was sentenced to 14 years in prison, Monday, and ordered to pay more than $10 million in restitution after admitting he cheated four of his clients out of millions of dollars. The sentence should run consecutively to the five years in prison...
Mustangs outlast Eagles in Heritage win
ACTON — Vasquez guard Johnny Abarghoei said his team’s game plan entering the matchup with Lancaster Baptist was to stop the Eagles’ number 12. That number 12 was Lancaster Baptist’s Filipe De Paula Rosa.
Keppel candidates gain one vote apiece in count
PEARBLOSSOM — Parent Blanca Nava and parent advocate Ana Quiles each gained one vote in the most recent update in the race for the third seat on Keppel Union School District’s Board of Education. Nava remained ahead of Quiles by three votes.
Knight students debate pros, cons of abortion
PALMDALE — Following the United States Supreme Court’s landmark ruling overturning the Roe v. Wade decision, declaring the constitutional right to abortion no longer exists and abortion was outlawed in many states that had so-called “trigger laws” on the books. For the second consecutive year, Knight...
