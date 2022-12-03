Three Things to Know - 12/03/22

ODNR Awards $17 Million to Transform Abandoned Mine Lands

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will grant $17 million to encourage economic and community development across Appalachian Ohio. Pending federal approval for the recommended Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program (AMLER) projects, the Division of Mineral Resources Management (MRM) will fund six projects - including one in Athens County - that eliminate hazards left behind by historical mining activity and/or improve areas with abandoned mine lands in six counties. See story on Page A4.

Hocking College, BOT, Foundation to Have Combined Meeting Thursday

The Hocking College Board of Trustees and the Hocking College Foundation will meet on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m. at The Lodge for a combined meeting.

Attendance will be in person only. Virtual attendance will not be an option for this meeting.

This Day in History

On this date, Dec. 3 in history: In 1818, Illinois was admitted to the Union as the 21st state. In 1828, Andrew Jackson was elected as the seventh President of the United States by the Electoral College. In 1947, the Tennessee Williams play “A Streetcar Named Desire” opened on Broadway.