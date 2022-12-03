Read full article on original website
Humphreys Dean “Hump” Hodge
Humphreys Dean “Hump” Hodge, 88, of Augusta, KS, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at home. Hump was born in Ft. Worth, TX on October 30, 1934, to Martha (Humphreys) and Clifford Hodge, and grew up in Leawood, KS. Hump graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in journalism and remained a passionate and loyal Jayhawk fan. He also served in the U.S. Air Force. He was in banking insurance sales, owning Financial Insurance Group in Augusta and finally retiring from the Kansas Bankers Association. Hump dedicated himself to many charitable causes and made many dear, lifelong friends along the way. On February 11, 1978 he married his soulmate, Barbara (Seba) in Wichita, KS who survives him. He is also survived by: daughters, Julie Colahan (Jim), Marty Winkelman, Missy McCarthy (Kent), Alison Brake (J.D.); son, Kent Owens (Lalanie); 16 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by: son, Kevin Owens; granddaughter, Brooke Owens. Hump was blessed with a large family and many friends. He loved life, never knew a stranger, and had a heart of gold. He simply was one of the kindest people you could meet. Service 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Augusta United Methodist Church, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Sunset Lawns Cemetery, El Dorado, KS. Memorial donations to Augusta United Methodist Church 2420 N. Ohio Augusta, KS 67010 or KU Endowment Fund P.O. Box 928 Lawrence, KS 66044-0928.
Jack Stanley Taylor
Jack Stanley Taylor, 94, of Augusta, KS, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Wichita. Visitation 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Service 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery Augusta, KS.
Lonia Louise (Graham) Tuner
Lonia Louise (Graham) Tuner, 74, passed away on November 24, 2022. Lonia was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Stanley James and LaVeda May (McIllvain) Graham on April 16, 1948. She was the oldest of six children. She graduated from Lyman High School, Lyman WY in 1966. After high school, she met John Carr in 1967 with whom she had her two children, Travis Carr and Johna Carr during their 10 years of marriage. After moving to Kansas, Lonia had a long career in the aircraft industry, where she met numerous friends, but most importantly her soulmate, Kenneth Turner. The two married August 22, 1980, joining his children to the family three more children, Sandy Craig, Lona Turner, and David Turner. She was an incredibly hard worker for Boeing, becoming one of the first women to supervise and lead her own crew.
Business Spotlight
Tucked on the outskirts of Augusta is a unique ranch where you can celebrate art and meet special critters. What started out as a hobby farm is now reaching people across the USA in ways the Pankratz family never expected. It all started about six years ago when Jerramy and...
Old Fashioned Christmas on Main Street
The Christmas Tree at the Butler County Historical Courthouse has been lit and that can mean only one thing – Christmas season has officially begun in El Dorado. The Old Fashioned Christmas on Main Street was sponsored by BG Products and brought hundreds of families into downtown El Dorado for the four day event which began on Thursday, Dec. 1st with Thankful Thursday. Free horse drawn wagon rides chauffeured families around the Downtown District while merchants offered special incentives to holiday shoppers.
Become a Teacher’s Angel
This time of year is known as the season of giving. The holidays usually bring out the best in people with donations to many different charities to help people in need. While many of those donations aim towards charities like homeless shelters or food banks, one business in Augusta is looking to give back to teachers this year.
El Dorado basketball teams swept by Chaparral in opening games of Cardinal Classic
EL DORADO, Kansas- The El Dorado Wildcats could not have dreamed up a better start to their season. In the first defensive possession against Chaparral, the Wildcats forced a steal. In their first offensive possession, they found a layup to put themselves up 2-0. It was a start to a...
Santa Bowl Chili Cook-off
The sudden drop in temperature Friday night didn’t stop people from coming out to the Butler County Historical Society Home of the Kansas Oil Museum on Saturday to visit Santa at Boomtown and participate in and enjoy delicious chili and soup in the Santa Bowl Chili and Soup Cook-off and Community Feed.
Top-ranked Andover cruises to win over Maize
ANDOVER, Kansas—Eight different players scored for Andover as the Trojans showed why they’re the No. 1 team in Class 5A with a 70-41 win over Maize on Tuesday night. It was mainly done with defense, too. “That’s what we’ve been working on, junior Blake Rucker said. “Everyone knows...
North Butler 4-H Club Achievement Celebration
Pizza, recognition, and fun summarizes the November 4-H meeting!. The North Butler 4-H club met on November 14, 2022, for the achievement and recognition night. The night started with a pizza meal then followed with door prizes and the recognition of activity papers and 2021/2022 4-H record books and membership pins that were awarded at the Butler County 4-H Achievement Event which was held November 5 at Butler County Community College.
Six different players score as second-ranked Andover girls beat Maize
ANDOVER, Kansas—There are a lot of new things under first year head coach Hannah Alexander and one of those things is the mentality to go put a game away when you have the opportunity. The Trojans did that on Tuesday night. Andover used a strong defensive presence to beat...
