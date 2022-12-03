Humphreys Dean “Hump” Hodge, 88, of Augusta, KS, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at home. Hump was born in Ft. Worth, TX on October 30, 1934, to Martha (Humphreys) and Clifford Hodge, and grew up in Leawood, KS. Hump graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in journalism and remained a passionate and loyal Jayhawk fan. He also served in the U.S. Air Force. He was in banking insurance sales, owning Financial Insurance Group in Augusta and finally retiring from the Kansas Bankers Association. Hump dedicated himself to many charitable causes and made many dear, lifelong friends along the way. On February 11, 1978 he married his soulmate, Barbara (Seba) in Wichita, KS who survives him. He is also survived by: daughters, Julie Colahan (Jim), Marty Winkelman, Missy McCarthy (Kent), Alison Brake (J.D.); son, Kent Owens (Lalanie); 16 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by: son, Kevin Owens; granddaughter, Brooke Owens. Hump was blessed with a large family and many friends. He loved life, never knew a stranger, and had a heart of gold. He simply was one of the kindest people you could meet. Service 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Augusta United Methodist Church, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Sunset Lawns Cemetery, El Dorado, KS. Memorial donations to Augusta United Methodist Church 2420 N. Ohio Augusta, KS 67010 or KU Endowment Fund P.O. Box 928 Lawrence, KS 66044-0928.

