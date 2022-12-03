Read full article on original website
Holly Jolly Electric Parade Ready To Roll With New Route
Paris, Tenn.–The 2022 Edition of the Holly Jolly Electric Christmas Parade is ready to roll this Saturday. evening, December 10. Sponsored by the Downtown Paris Association (DPA), the parade kicks. off at 5 pm, immediately following Santa’s Christmas Festival. Each year, the parade committee honors individuals and organizations...
New Route For Holly Jolly Christmas Parade Saturday
Paris, Tenn.–Saturday’s Holly Jolly Electric Christmas Parade starts at 5 p.m. and follows the Downtown Christmas Festival, which begins at 1:30 p.m. A new, safer route is being introduced for this year’s parade. After conferring with the Paris. Police Department, the committee moved the route from State...
New City Of Paris Business Hours Announced
Paris, Tenn.–Beginning January 3, 2023, the City of Paris City Hall offices will begin offering extended hours to the public. With this change in work hours, our goal at the City of Paris is to better serve the public. This change allows the citizens to conduct business before and after their own personal work hours.
Paris Landing Marina Shines With Holiday Spirit
Buchanan, Tenn.–The boats at the Paris Landing State Park Marina are feeling the holiday spirit as lights and decorations are starting to appear. More boats will be decorated this week as preparations are made for a Christmas Boat Parade on December 23. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Free Airplane Rides For Kids This Weekend
McKenzie, TN – The Wright Brothers made the first powered flight in December 1903. If you are 8 through 17 you can see what it is like to fly on December 10, 2022. The local Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) chapter will be offering free Young Eagle flights from 10am to 2pm Saturday, December 10, at the Carroll County Airport just south of McKenzie on Highway 22.
Obion County Schools Ready For Christmas
Union City, Tenn.–Obion County Schools Communications Director Lauren Kendall has completed setting up and decorating the Obion County Schools’ Christmas trees. These will be on display at the Obion County Public Library until the beginning of the New Year. This is the second year that the display has been set up. The display consists of seven small trees, each representing a school within the Obion County Schools System, and one large tree, decorated with ornaments from each of the schools, which represents the district as a whole. The two high schools are on both sides of the district tree and sit just a little higher than the feeder schools. The display took almost 4 ½ hours to complete and is located in the center of the library across from the circulation desk.
240 Children Served By Cops & Kids Shopping Trip
Paris, Tenn.–There were a lot of excited kids on hand for the annual Cops and Kids Christmas Shopping Trip Saturday. The event is held each year and is sponsored by the FOP Tennessee-Kentucky Lake Lodge 17. This year, 240 children were treated during the shopping trip. Each child could...
WIN: Lonestar at Carson Center tix
Celebrate the holidays with tickets to see Lonestar – Christmas and Hits at the Carson Center in Paducah on Sunday, December 18th! FROGGY 99.3 has your chance to win tickets. Just text SANTA to 731-885-9999 for your chance to win! Wednesday, December 14th is the last day to enter.
Union City Shop With A Cop Great Success
Union City, Tenn.–Shop with a Cop 2022 was a great success for the Union City Police, volunteers and kids who were served. Chief of Police Ben Yates (shown in photo) said, “Thank you to all the businesses and citizens that made donations! We could not have done this without you! We are truly blessed to work in a community that cares and supports their neighbors!” (UC Police photo).
New flea market opens with over 65 vendors
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Caroline Ray’s Outlet Mall and Outdoor Flea Market held a grand opening on Friday in Lexington. Owner Courtney Chaney said it is a happy feeling to open officially. “It’s nerve racking and a little stressful, but I am beyond blessed to be here today and...
With Unique Architecture and Special Attention to Detail, this Stunning Custom Home in Jackson, TN on Market for $2.195M
The Estate in Jackson is a luxurious home possessing a private lake that leads to a life of luxury now available for sale. This home located at 118 Northhaven Dr, Jackson, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 9,147 square feet of living spaces. Call Jim Norton (731 645-0488), Julie Holt (731 693-1943) – Conner Real Estate Jackson (731 265-6789) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Jackson.
This Massive Drive-Through Light Show in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
This Massive Drive-Through Light Show in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
FFA Students Team Up With Second Harvest
Camden, Tenn.–Benton County Schools’ FFA students partnered with Second Harvest to build garden boxes at the Camden distribution center. The boxes will be used to grow fresh fruit and vegetables for Second Harvest food boxes.
Danny “Mack” McCutcheon
Danny “Mack” McCutcheon, 49, of Paris, Tennessee, died Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Huntingdon, Tennessee. He was a truck driver. Danny enjoyed woodworking and loved golfing, bowling, and fishing. He was a member of Freedom Fellowship in Paris. Danny was born Tuesday, May 22,...
Judith Lynn Steele
Judith Lynn Steele, 66, of Paris, Tennessee, died Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Methodist Hospital North in Memphis, Tennessee. She retired from the Henry County Highway Department in Paris. Judith was born Monday, April 9, 1956, in Paris, Tennessee, to the late Garner Lester Warren and the late Haweda Lucille...
UT Martin Fall Commencement Set Saturday
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin will hold fall commencement exercises during two in-person ceremonies Saturday, Dec. 10, in the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center. Commencement times are 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and tickets are not required to attend either ceremony. Doors will open 45 minutes before each event begins.
Henrietta Joy Dotson
Henrietta Joy Dotson, 66, of Big Rock, Tennessee, was called home to be with the Lord Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. She was born Saturday, September 29, 1956, in Clarksville, Tennessee, the beloved daughter of the late Walter and Frances Yarbrough Smith. Henrietta and her family lived in...
Margie Young Armbruster
Margie Young Armbruster, 97, of Murray, Kentucky, died this month at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at White -Ranson Funeral Home, with burial following at East view Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at...
Road Temporarily Blocked Due To Suspicious Object In Trigg County
Authorities have blocked South Road in downtown Cadiz temporarily Sunday afternoon due to an object possibly an explosive found on a bridge. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says the object was located by someone magnet fishing on the bridge leading to the road being blocked as the object that maybe a military explosive is removed by the Fort Campbell Bomb Squad.
Third Gibson County Murder Suspect Captured In Paris
Paris, Tenn.–U.S. Marshals and Paris Police captured a man wanted for a Gibson County homicide today in Paris. The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force announced the third of three suspects in a November 30 homicide in Gibson County. Johnny Yarbrough, age 38, of Dyer, was captured at a...
