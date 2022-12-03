Read full article on original website
Letter to the editor: On Trump's claim what about Nixon?
Regarding the article “Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena” (Nov. 12, TribLIVE): President Trump’s suit asserts that “no president or former president has ever been compelled” to provide testimony or documents in response to congressional subpoenas. What about Watergate and President Nixon? The only reason he didn’t have to was his resignation and President Ford’s pardon.
Letter to the editor: GOP needs new leadership
Wave the great “red wave” goodbye. The disaster that was the 2022 midterms falls directly at the GOP establishment’s feet. Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy and Ronna (ROMNEY) McDaniel could be given the ball on their opponent’s 1-yard line and four plays later have scored a safety. This group makes the Three Stooges look like Harvard graduates.
