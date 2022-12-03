Scranton Mine – Big Changes through the Years

Here it is. December. The year of 2022 winds down.

For most people, thinking about the year that is now ending probably recalls some good things and some not-so-good things. Changes that occur can be changes for the good, or, sadly, they can be changes for the worse. As you evaluate the year past, I certainly hope that you find more positives than negatives.

The photo on this page showing two men and a horse hauling a small load of is a case in point. The photo was taken in 1932. That was in the depths of the Great Depression. The industrialized world, including the United States, was feeling the terrible effects of a perfect storm of mistakes made by governments and investors. The enormous unemployment found across this country, and certainly here on the Iron Range, caused grief in most everyone’s lives.

The caption often found with this photo reads, “These sacks of ore from the Scranton Mine shipped for experimental purposes constituted all the ore shipped for the year 1932 from open pit mines operated by Pickands Mather & Co.”

Times were tough, no doubt about that. This photo, which hung in the Cleveland, Ohio, offices of Elton Hoyt, 2nd and John Sherwin of the Pickands Mather Company, had long been an inspirational conversation piece. Not meant as an attractive decoration, it served as a vivid reminder that, however tough today’s problems may seem, better days are ahead.

But that caption isn’t really correct or complete.

However, before we get to that, here’s a little information on the Scranton Mine. It was located to the west of Hibbing, in the vicinity of the Mahoning Mine, which greatly outproduced the Scranton.

The Mahoning Mine often is referred to as the “Mighty Mahoning” for the incredible amount of high-quality iron ore it produced, over 129 million tons, before it was exhausted in 1973.

Both of these mines were among the mines owned by Pickands Mather & Company. Unlike the Oliver Iron Mining Company, Pickands Mather was not owned by a parent steelmaking company. Firms such as Pickands Mather specialized in mining and shipping their ore to independent steelmakers.

Pickands Mather was a financially strong company, but even so, the Great Depression meant its ore was not needed and so it laid off most employees and idled its mines.

It would be very difficult for anyone at that time to think that coming down those tracks, in those few sacks, there was hope. But, indeed, there was hope on the way. And not just for the employees of the Scranton Mine (which today is part of the massive Hull Rust Mahoning Open Pit Mine) but also for the entire Mesabi Iron Range.

The following article comes from the Spring 1972 edition of the P/M Producer, which was a quarterly newsletter published for the employees of Pickands Mather.

—

The records show that this caption on this picture is wrong. Our total open-pit shipments that year were actually 36 tons—25 from the Sagamore (on the Cuyuna Iron Range), 10 from the Scranton, and 1 from the Mahoning. The difference between a one-horse load and 36 tons had no effect on the hard times all across the Iron Ranges that year of course, but the significance of those few sacks of experimental ore would turn out to be almost beyond comprehension.

This year, 1972, is only the 40th anniversary of that scene, and from where we stand now, the whole caption was wrong. The picture should have been labeled with just the one word which, more than any other, characterizes the iron ore industry—CHANGE. In this case, perhaps two words would have been more appropriate—BENEFICIAL CHANGE.

The Great Depression was at its worst in 1932, and P/M people everywhere felt its sting firsthand. It had been only three years since 1929, when 34 mines P/M operated on all six of the Lake Superior basin Ranges had been going full blast, just before the Crash of 1929. There were over 3,600 of our people working in the pits and undergrounds that year, and they shipped over 13,875,000 tons.

Then, in three short years, the mines were silent. About the only jobs were security watchmen, pumping (so that water wouldn’t damage the mines), and basic maintenance needed to keep the workings ready for the call for ore that was bound to come someday…but no one knew when that someday would be.

It was a struggle to keep families housed, fed, and clothed. But typical of these hardy, resourceful people, they were more optimistic than gloomy. They knew there were better times ahead and, hopefully, not too far off.

But even the most optimistic could not foresee how good the future would be. Few knew that the year before, in 1931, Pickands Mather and its associates had started investigating the possibilities of the low-grade ores, the taconites, that surrounded the idle iron one pits . Certainly no one, not even those working on the long-range study, could visualize the change—the beneficial change—that was to come.

There was no way of knowing that, in just 20 years, for example, plans for the $300 million Erie Mining Company taconite plant project would be almost finished, so that construction could start the next year, in 1953.

It was inconceivable that in only about 40 years, just a little over a generation, P/M would be operating only 6 mines, but employing more than 6,000 people, and shipping over 19,915,000 tons, almost all of it as taconite pellets, the product of the new method of using low-grade ores. That’s almost 70 percent more people and 50 percent more tons.

But tonnage is only part of the story. The 13,975,000 tons shipped in 1929, prior to the Crash, averaged 52.5% natural iron, or about 725 million units of iron. In 1971, the 19,915,000 tons shipped contained an average of 63.69% natural iron or about 1,268 million units of iron.

That’s almost a 75% increase in quality.

So, together we’ve come a long way in the past 40 years since this photo was taken. This photo should truly be captioned “Beneficial change is coming down the tracks!” If we keep pulling together, and keep beneficial change as our common objective in filling the needs of our customers, just think what the next 40 years hold in store for us.

—

From the outstanding book Taconite—New Life for Minnesota’s Iron Range, The History of Erie Mining Company, published in 2019 by the St. Louis County Historical Society, comes this information.

In the early 1930s, Pickands Mather was among the first to recognize that the reserves of Lake Superior Region natural ores were limited and began researching how to commercially mine and process Minnesota’s taconite. In 1940, Pickands Mather formed Erie to carry out this work, which continued unabated during World War II at a research laboratory in Hibbing. By 1946, a flow sheet for processing taconite had been developed. A demonstration plant to test the process with full-sized equipment was constructed near Aurora.

—

Charles W. Firth, of the University of Minnesota’s mines experiment station, and Dr. Edward Wilson Davis, the head of the mines experiment station, worked hard to further develop the process for commercial taconite production.

The future of the Iron Range was about to change as taconite, rather than the depleted, high-grade ore, stepped into the spotlight. Now, the entire iron formation across the Range could be mined. It would take the investment of millions of dollars for sophisticated plants and equipment. New drilling and blasting technique had to be invented. New skills would be required to run the plants and the pits.

But the future all started coming down the tracks.

Change was on the way. Beneficial change.