HARTFORD — An Enfield resident was killed Monday morning in a seven-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 involving three tractor-trailers, a city bus, and three cars. Gary Carter, 59, of Enfield was driving a tractor-trailer in the right center lane of I-84 westbound just before Exit 44 in Hartford. According to state police, Carter was unable to stop his vehicle for an unknown reason and collided with the rear end of a city bus stopped in traffic in the right center lane.

ENFIELD, CT ・ 23 HOURS AGO