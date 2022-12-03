Read full article on original website
Man faces 8 years for crimes including assault at East Hartford club
A former East Hartford man is likely to get eight years in prison for assaulting a former girlfriend when he saw her with another man at a Burnside Avenue nightclub last year, violating probation conditions in a serious 2014 assault in East Hartford, and illegally possessing a gun in Hartford.
Defense, prosecutor argue ‘intent’ in Windsor Locks murder trial
The lawyer representing former Windsor Locks resident Antwon Barnes in his murder trial argued Monday that Barnes’ mental state at the time of the shooting prevented him from being able to form intent — a necessary element to find him guilty. But Prosecutor Jesse Giddings said that Barnes’...
Men avoid jail for unwittingly supplying fentanyl that killed Manchester man
Neither of the men known to have been involved in supplying the drugs that killed Dustin Deschenes in his Manchester apartment in August 2019 will have to go to jail if they comply with probation conditions for the next three years. DIED: Dustin Deschenes, 35, on Aug. 27, 2019. CONVICTED:...
Journal Inquirer
Connecticut man arrested in killing, dismemberment of baby
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man wanted for the killing and dismemberment of his 11-month-old daughter has been arrested after a two-week search by local and federal authorities. Police said Christopher Francisquini, 31, was found at a bus stop in Waterbury on Friday afternoon after a person who...
Judge delays Windsor Locks stabbing sentencing after victim’s family protests
A judge on Monday postponed completion of the sentencing of Quahzier Nathaniel Bouie in the 2018 stabbing death of Michael Keene in the Windsor Locks condominium they occupied with family members to give prosecutors more time to deal with objections by Keene’s family and friends to Bouie’s plea bargain.
Lookout gets 5 years in East Hartford 7-Eleven heist
A New Britain man who was accused of being the lookout during the November 2018 armed robbery of an East Hartford convenience store has accepted a plea bargain and received a five-year prison sentence, half the prison time he would have received in a 2019 plea offer he rejected. DEFENDANT:...
Journal Inquirer
Police: Man hit with hammer in Manchester Walmart fight
MANCHESTER — A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a hammer during a fight in Walmart Monday, police said. The person appears to have minor injuries to his hand, police said. The brawl broke out shortly before 10 a.m. near the Customer Service department of the store at 420 Buckland Hills Drive, according to an Atlas One alert.
Enfield man killed Monday in 7-vehicle crash on I-84
HARTFORD — An Enfield resident was killed Monday morning in a seven-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 involving three tractor-trailers, a city bus, and three cars. Gary Carter, 59, of Enfield was driving a tractor-trailer in the right center lane of I-84 westbound just before Exit 44 in Hartford. According to state police, Carter was unable to stop his vehicle for an unknown reason and collided with the rear end of a city bus stopped in traffic in the right center lane.
Journal Inquirer
Video shows Ashford mom rescuing her screaming daughter from attacking raccoon
ASHFORD — A mom rushed to her daughter’s aid when the 5-year-old was bitten by a raccoon outside their front door Friday morning, pulling the animal off her and hurling it into the front yard in an incident that was captured on a home security camera. “It was...
Journal Inquirer
Timothy Edwards Middle School
SOUTH WINDSOR — These students were named to the first-quarter honor roll at Timothy Edwards Middle School.
Journal Inquirer
Coventry High School
COVENTRY — These students were named to the first-quarter honor roll at Coventry High School.
East Windsor barn returns to PZC
EAST WINDSOR — The East Windsor Historical Society has submitted a new application to the Planning and Zoning Commission for a hotly contested proposal to host an event venue at the 115 Scantic Road barn after withdrawing its previous one over procedural errors. A public hearing on the original...
Council to make appointments to diversity panel
ENFIELD —The Town Council plans to postpone its announcement of appointments to the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee to its Dec. 19 meeting, saying they received nearly double the number of applicants than available seats. A dozen residents applied for consideration. Rather than make appointments at tonight’s Town Council...
Rockville disappointed, hopeful following Class M semifinal loss
BERLIN — When Erick Knickerbocker’s first season as the Rockville High football coach ended with a 42-point loss to eventual state champ St. Joseph in the quarterfinals of the 2018 Class M playoffs, there was sense of disappointment with the game’s result, but hope for the future as well.
Journal Inquirer
Letter to the editor: Get going on Parkade
With the state and national elections finally behind us, it is now time to concentrate our efforts on issues of local concern. For Manchester, our biggest issue plaguing the town is the decade-long delay of the Broad Street Parkade. Manchester’s exclusionary relationship with the master developer ended in July with...
