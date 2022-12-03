Read full article on original website
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU’s Scott named RMAC Week Four Offensive Player of the Week
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Black Hills State men’s basketball senior Joel Scott was named Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week Monday afternoon by the league office. Scott nearly averaged a double-double over the Yellow Jackets’ three games this past week, totaling 71 points and 27...
Black Hills Pioneer
Dori Winters
Dori Winters, beloved and cherished mother, grandmother, aunt and friend passed peacefully surrounded by love on December 3, 2022 in Spearfish at the age of 80. She is survived by four children, three grandchildren and many, many friends. Dori was born in The Dalles, Oregon in 1942 and later moved...
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU to honor 162 grads at winter commencement
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University will honor 162 graduates during the 184th Commencement Ceremony Saturday. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at the Donald E. Young Sports and Fitness Center on the BHSU campus. The public is invited to attend and celebrate the students’ achievements. Degrees to be awarded include nine master’s degrees, 132 bachelor’s degrees, and 21 associate’s degrees.
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish High School names honor roll
SPEARFISH — Spearfish High School announces first quarter honor roll, students recognized were:
Black Hills Pioneer
Gerald E Bunney
Gerald E Bunney, 83, of Aladdin, Wyoming passed away December 1, 2022. A Funeral Liturgy will be held Saturday, December 10th at 11:00 am at St. Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche, South Dakota. Interment to follow at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.
Black Hills Pioneer
Deadwood Chamber announces 2022 award winners
DEADWOOD – There are those who go the extra mile to make Deadwood a better place to live, work, and play and for that, five individuals earned six Deadwood Chamber of Commerce awards, announced Friday evening at Outlaw Square by Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. “It is my honor...
Black Hills Pioneer
Belle Fourche Methodist Church to host 24th annual living nativity
BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Methodist Church will host its 24th annual living nativity from 6:30–7:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 at the church located at 1804 Seventh Ave. “It’s a lighted path around the church. We will have live animals — goats, cows, and donkeys — and actors portraying the scenes in costume with readers who read biblical scriptures,” said Eileen Miller, the office manager. “Some of the actors are our church members, but a lot of other churches, civic groups, and community members come to participate, too.”
Black Hills Pioneer
Utility rate changes take effect January 1
SPEARFISH — The Spearfish City Council approved a utility rate change, effective Jan. 1, 2023.
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis to assess full $7,500 fee for medical cannabis renewals
STURGIS — Medical cannabis businesses in Sturgis will have to pay full price to renew their licenses for 2023. Monday, City Attorney Mark Marshall reminded the city council that last year they issued two conditional licenses for two separate businesses, but neither of those businesses have met the required conditions for operation. Those licenses, Marshall said, are up for renewal at the end of this year, but only one of the businesses has inquired about the application.
Black Hills Pioneer
Deadwood resoundingly rejects The Ridge Development zoning amendment for short-term rentals
DEADWOOD – A request by the owners of The Ridge Development, near the Preacher Smith monument in Deadwood to allow up to 150 short-terms rentals in a Planned Unit Development (PUD) at The Ridge Development was shot down unanimously by the Deadwood City Commission Monday. In June, Deadwood approved...
Black Hills Pioneer
Whitewood block closed for 3 hours over suspicious item
WHITEWOOD — A one-block area of Whitewood’s South Street was closed from noon to 3 p.m. Monday. Whitewood Police Department administrator Jim Smit said a suspicious object was discovered on the gravel by the roadside.
Black Hills Pioneer
Summerset man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking
RAPID CITY — A Summerset man was sentenced to federal prison for distributing drugs. On Nov. 18, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken sentenced Thomas Beetem, 27, to 16 months in federal prison, followed by three years supervised release. He was also and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
