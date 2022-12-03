Read full article on original website
Related
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU’s Scott named RMAC Week Four Offensive Player of the Week
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Black Hills State men’s basketball senior Joel Scott was named Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week Monday afternoon by the league office. Scott nearly averaged a double-double over the Yellow Jackets’ three games this past week, totaling 71 points and 27...
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish High School names honor roll
SPEARFISH — Spearfish High School announces first quarter honor roll, students recognized were:
Black Hills Pioneer
Dori Winters
Dori Winters, beloved and cherished mother, grandmother, aunt and friend passed peacefully surrounded by love on December 3, 2022 in Spearfish at the age of 80. She is survived by four children, three grandchildren and many, many friends. Dori was born in The Dalles, Oregon in 1942 and later moved...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota pool player featured in 60 Minutes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunday’s 60 Minutes on KELOLAND TV features a South Dakota pool player who’s ranked the best in the world. Jon Wertheim profiles Rapid City Native Shane Van Boening, the top-ranked pool player in the world for 2022, and explores how pool is trying to shed its rambling, gambling image and thrive as a proper professional sport on Sunday on 60 Minutes.
Buffalo Chip Announces First Concerts for 2023 Rally
The famous Buffalo Chip Campground in Sturgis, South Dakota announced it's first two concerts for the 2023 motorcycle rally. Styx and REO Speedwagon on the same night, Tuesday, August 8th. This is just the "tip of the iceberg" as they say. There are many more concerts and acts being signed...
Black Hills Pioneer
Wayne Delzer
Wayne Delzer, 81, passed away in Spearfish, SD on December 2, 2022 at Spearfish Monument Hospital Comfort Hospice. Wayne was born in Ashley, ND on July 27, 1941, the oldest child of Inez Delzer (Weisser) and Christ Peter Delzer. He graduated from Lead High School in 1959, Black Hills State College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education in 1967, and South Dakota State University with a Master’s Degree in Education in 1986. Wayne retired after 31 years at LHS teaching History, Economics, Psychology, Drivers Education, and coaching Junior High basketball and football. During this time, he also owned and operated “the Alpine Drive Inn” in Central City, SD for 8 years, tended bar at the Old Style during the Days of 76, and worked with the Twin City Development Committee in making Lead a GOLD COMMUNITY in 1993. After 2 years of retirement, he went on to become the High School Principal in Yuma, Colorado. Although loving that job for 3 years, he missed home and his granddaughters. But then, they needed a Superintendent in Mobridge, SD, and he served in that position for two years. Finally retiring for good, he enjoyed painting, gardening and the beautiful sunsets from the deck of his home. He most enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons and attending his granddaughter’s sporting events. He truly loved being an educator, father, grandfather, and husband!
dakotanewsnow.com
B-21 Raider unveiled as Ellsworth Air Force base prepares to welcome squadrons to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -After the groundbreaking ceremony last may to make way for a new squadron at Ellsworth Airforce base, the day of the unveiling of the new B-21 Raider took place Friday. Senator Mike Rounds was in California for the reveal. “Finally be able to show,...
Black Hills Pioneer
Gerald E Bunney
Gerald E Bunney, 83, of Aladdin, Wyoming passed away December 1, 2022. A Funeral Liturgy will be held Saturday, December 10th at 11:00 am at St. Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche, South Dakota. Interment to follow at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.
Black Hills Pioneer
Deadwood Chamber announces 2022 award winners
DEADWOOD – There are those who go the extra mile to make Deadwood a better place to live, work, and play and for that, five individuals earned six Deadwood Chamber of Commerce awards, announced Friday evening at Outlaw Square by Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. “It is my honor...
Black Hills Pioneer
Belle Fourche Methodist Church to host 24th annual living nativity
BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Methodist Church will host its 24th annual living nativity from 6:30–7:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 at the church located at 1804 Seventh Ave. “It’s a lighted path around the church. We will have live animals — goats, cows, and donkeys — and actors portraying the scenes in costume with readers who read biblical scriptures,” said Eileen Miller, the office manager. “Some of the actors are our church members, but a lot of other churches, civic groups, and community members come to participate, too.”
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis to assess full $7,500 fee for medical cannabis renewals
STURGIS — Medical cannabis businesses in Sturgis will have to pay full price to renew their licenses for 2023. Monday, City Attorney Mark Marshall reminded the city council that last year they issued two conditional licenses for two separate businesses, but neither of those businesses have met the required conditions for operation. Those licenses, Marshall said, are up for renewal at the end of this year, but only one of the businesses has inquired about the application.
kotatv.com
A new scientific breakthrough at SDM could change the manufacturing industry
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s a scientific breakthrough so big it could change the manufacturing field, but so small it can’t be seen. That breakthrough happened at South Dakota Mines where nanoscience and biomedical engineer assistant professor Dr. Shan Zhou and his team at South Dakota Mines have been working on a new technology involving nanoparticles.
Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills
When foresters replanted trees decades ago after a devastating wildfire in the Black Hills, they made a mistake. They planted a species of ponderosa pine that was not native to the area. Today, the U.S. Forest Service knows better, but effects linger from the agency’s earlier actions. Thousands of acres in the Black Hills National […] The post Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
newscenter1.tv
Man killed in fatal crash north of Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A 50-year-0ld man was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash approximately five miles north of Rapid City, according to South Dakota Department of Public Safety. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2018 GMC Yukon Denali was southbound on Haines Avenue near the intersection with...
newscenter1.tv
Box Elder man identified in Whitewood fatal crash
WHITEWOOD, S.D. — A Box Elder man has died as a results of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday, Nov. 16, in Whitewood. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2005 Dodge Durango was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 34 when it left the roadway to the south, crossed into the westbound lane, and collided with a westbound 2015 Ford F350 pickup and trailer.
Black Hills Pioneer
20+ bronzes stolen from Belle Fourche artist at NFR
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — More than 20 bronze statues created by TR Chytka were stolen from his pickup in Las Vegas. Chytka, a well-known artist from Belle Fourche, was in Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo, where he was going to display them at an event during the finals.
newscenter1.tv
Check out this massive Christmas village in Downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Nerdy Nuts, a local “exotic” peanut butter company, is putting on a Christmas Town event at The Hive, in Main Street Square, for the next couple of weeks. Christmas Town features a massive Christmas village with 102 different structures that was designed by...
KELOLAND TV
How gas prices have changed in Rapid City in the last week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (STACKER) — The price of oil is now at the lowest it’s been in almost a year, according to U.S. crude oil futures. And the cost of gas at the pump continues to fall despite a busy holiday travel season. That’s in part due to...
Black Hills Pioneer
Utility rate changes take effect January 1
SPEARFISH — The Spearfish City Council approved a utility rate change, effective Jan. 1, 2023.
newscenter1.tv
Five things to know before you head out to Rapid City’s Storybook Island during the holidays
RAPID CITY, S.D.– On the day after Thanksgiving, Rapid City’s Storybook Island transforms into their annual Christmas Night of Light, a festive party for families visiting the park. Executive Director Jackie Laws explains more about the event. How did Christmas Night of Light get started?. The Christmas Nights...
Comments / 0