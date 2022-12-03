ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Fourche, SD

Black Hills Pioneer

Deadwood Chamber announces 2022 award winners

DEADWOOD – There are those who go the extra mile to make Deadwood a better place to live, work, and play and for that, five individuals earned six Deadwood Chamber of Commerce awards, announced Friday evening at Outlaw Square by Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. “It is my honor...
DEADWOOD, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Belle Fourche Methodist Church to host 24th annual living nativity

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Methodist Church will host its 24th annual living nativity from 6:30–7:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 at the church located at 1804 Seventh Ave. “It’s a lighted path around the church. We will have live animals — goats, cows, and donkeys — and actors portraying the scenes in costume with readers who read biblical scriptures,” said Eileen Miller, the office manager. “Some of the actors are our church members, but a lot of other churches, civic groups, and community members come to participate, too.”
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
KEVN

Holiday lights spread throughout Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It is that time of the year when houses all over the nation are either beginning to decorate their homes or have already done so for the holiday season. What better way to appreciate the hard work put into holiday decorations that homeowners put up...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Check out this massive Christmas village in Downtown Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Nerdy Nuts, a local “exotic” peanut butter company, is putting on a Christmas Town event at The Hive, in Main Street Square, for the next couple of weeks. Christmas Town features a massive Christmas village with 102 different structures that was designed by...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

The holiday season starts off with a bang!

SPEARFISH — Oh, the weather outside was frightful, but the Festival of Trees was so delightful. From Nov. 30 to Saturday, the Zonta Club of Spearfish invited the community to, “a sparkling winter fantasy,” the 31st annual Festival of Trees. With spirits high, and donations flying through the sky, the weekend was deemed a success.
SPEARFISH, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City could use more ‘angels’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dozens of Salvation Army angel tree gift tags have not been collected as the deadline nears to buy gifts for children. That deadline is Monday, Dec. 12. Six municipal facilities have angel trees. People can stop by and pick up a gift tag that has...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

From east to west; SHIFT Garage helps people in need with transportation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People in need are cruising across South Dakota thanks to a generous repair shop. SHIFT Garage is a local non-profit free labor service garage. “Individuals in need may complete an online application for assistance in paying for service work on their vehicle,” said Chris Erickson with SHIFT Garage Rapid City. Here are the steps to the process:
RAPID CITY, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills

When foresters replanted trees decades ago after a devastating wildfire in the Black Hills, they made a mistake. They planted a species of ponderosa pine that was not native to the area.  Today, the U.S. Forest Service knows better, but effects linger from the agency’s earlier actions. Thousands of acres in the Black Hills National […] The post Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
HILL CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City high school students experience a close shave, for No Shave November

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A November grooming competition allowed some local students to miss a bit of school today for a fun bonding experience and a good cause. The competition was created by Blake Addison, Guidance Counselor at the Rapid City High School as part of the men’s health awareness program. Addison says, “It was a simple idea about No Shave November when November rolled around and I was like that would be something fun for some students to do and simply not shaving that was it, there only responsibility was not to touch their facial hair for the month of November which can be really hard to do but they managed to get through it and I think they enjoyed the end result.”
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City Regional Airport board discusses renovations and expansion

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The terminal renovations and expansions project was discussed Monday at the Rapid City Regional Airport Board meeting. As Rapid City is expanding with new opportunities and upgrades, the airport board members spoke on the pre-design process of the schematics for the expansions. The board members dove into the different options for the design work, allowing them to look at the design to determine what they thought about the visual representation.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Below normal temperatures continue through midweek

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More clouds are expected north of I-90 with less to the south. Temperatures will be near normal with lows in the teens and 20s. Plenty of sunshine in the morning hours, but clouds up north could sink down into the Black Hills region making things partly to mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 20s to 30s for much of the area. We are sunny for Wednesday with temperatures in the 20s and 30s once again.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Sturgis to assess full $7,500 fee for medical cannabis renewals

STURGIS — Medical cannabis businesses in Sturgis will have to pay full price to renew their licenses for 2023. Monday, City Attorney Mark Marshall reminded the city council that last year they issued two conditional licenses for two separate businesses, but neither of those businesses have met the required conditions for operation. Those licenses, Marshall said, are up for renewal at the end of this year, but only one of the businesses has inquired about the application.
STURGIS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

20+ bronzes stolen from Belle Fourche artist at NFR

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — More than 20 bronze statues created by TR Chytka were stolen from his pickup in Las Vegas. Chytka, a well-known artist from Belle Fourche, was in Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo, where he was going to display them at an event during the finals.
LAS VEGAS, NV

