Black Hills Pioneer
Deadwood Chamber announces 2022 award winners
DEADWOOD – There are those who go the extra mile to make Deadwood a better place to live, work, and play and for that, five individuals earned six Deadwood Chamber of Commerce awards, announced Friday evening at Outlaw Square by Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. “It is my honor...
Black Hills Pioneer
Belle Fourche Methodist Church to host 24th annual living nativity
BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Methodist Church will host its 24th annual living nativity from 6:30–7:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 at the church located at 1804 Seventh Ave. “It’s a lighted path around the church. We will have live animals — goats, cows, and donkeys — and actors portraying the scenes in costume with readers who read biblical scriptures,” said Eileen Miller, the office manager. “Some of the actors are our church members, but a lot of other churches, civic groups, and community members come to participate, too.”
KEVN
Rapid City family shares passion for Christmas in the form of a tiny town
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Holiday decorations come in all sizes. Although it may be on the small side, a family passionate about Christmas wanted the entire community to see how they deck the halls. “The Christmas Village has been in my family for at least 41 years,” said Jessica...
newscenter1.tv
Five things to know before you head out to Rapid City’s Storybook Island during the holidays
RAPID CITY, S.D.– On the day after Thanksgiving, Rapid City’s Storybook Island transforms into their annual Christmas Night of Light, a festive party for families visiting the park. Executive Director Jackie Laws explains more about the event. How did Christmas Night of Light get started?. The Christmas Nights...
KEVN
Holiday lights spread throughout Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It is that time of the year when houses all over the nation are either beginning to decorate their homes or have already done so for the holiday season. What better way to appreciate the hard work put into holiday decorations that homeowners put up...
newscenter1.tv
Check out this massive Christmas village in Downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Nerdy Nuts, a local “exotic” peanut butter company, is putting on a Christmas Town event at The Hive, in Main Street Square, for the next couple of weeks. Christmas Town features a massive Christmas village with 102 different structures that was designed by...
Black Hills Pioneer
The holiday season starts off with a bang!
SPEARFISH — Oh, the weather outside was frightful, but the Festival of Trees was so delightful. From Nov. 30 to Saturday, the Zonta Club of Spearfish invited the community to, “a sparkling winter fantasy,” the 31st annual Festival of Trees. With spirits high, and donations flying through the sky, the weekend was deemed a success.
kotatv.com
Rapid City could use more ‘angels’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dozens of Salvation Army angel tree gift tags have not been collected as the deadline nears to buy gifts for children. That deadline is Monday, Dec. 12. Six municipal facilities have angel trees. People can stop by and pick up a gift tag that has...
newscenter1.tv
Black Hills residents, visitors able to “shred the gnar” and more as Terry Peak opens for the season
LEAD, S.D. – This time last year looked way different for the Terry Peak Ski Area, as inconsistent conditions to make snow along with a lack of the natural product forced the mountain to open halfway through December. “We didn’t even actually get open until December 15,” Marketing Director...
South Dakota cities innovate to help the homeless with new focus on Native American needs
A new frontier in South Dakota’s fight against homelessness involves using “street outreach teams” to identify and interact with vulnerable individuals in the community and get them the help they need, taking some of that responsibility away from law enforcement. The effort is an acknowledgment among public...
kotatv.com
From east to west; SHIFT Garage helps people in need with transportation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People in need are cruising across South Dakota thanks to a generous repair shop. SHIFT Garage is a local non-profit free labor service garage. “Individuals in need may complete an online application for assistance in paying for service work on their vehicle,” said Chris Erickson with SHIFT Garage Rapid City. Here are the steps to the process:
Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills
When foresters replanted trees decades ago after a devastating wildfire in the Black Hills, they made a mistake. They planted a species of ponderosa pine that was not native to the area. Today, the U.S. Forest Service knows better, but effects linger from the agency’s earlier actions. Thousands of acres in the Black Hills National […] The post Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KEVN
Rapid City high school students experience a close shave, for No Shave November
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A November grooming competition allowed some local students to miss a bit of school today for a fun bonding experience and a good cause. The competition was created by Blake Addison, Guidance Counselor at the Rapid City High School as part of the men’s health awareness program. Addison says, “It was a simple idea about No Shave November when November rolled around and I was like that would be something fun for some students to do and simply not shaving that was it, there only responsibility was not to touch their facial hair for the month of November which can be really hard to do but they managed to get through it and I think they enjoyed the end result.”
KEVN
Rapid City Regional Airport board discusses renovations and expansion
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The terminal renovations and expansions project was discussed Monday at the Rapid City Regional Airport Board meeting. As Rapid City is expanding with new opportunities and upgrades, the airport board members spoke on the pre-design process of the schematics for the expansions. The board members dove into the different options for the design work, allowing them to look at the design to determine what they thought about the visual representation.
Black Hills Pioneer
Whitewood block closed for 3 hours over suspicious item
WHITEWOOD — A one-block area of Whitewood’s South Street was closed from noon to 3 p.m. Monday. Whitewood Police Department administrator Jim Smit said a suspicious object was discovered on the gravel by the roadside.
Buffalo Chip Announces First Concerts for 2023 Rally
The famous Buffalo Chip Campground in Sturgis, South Dakota announced it's first two concerts for the 2023 motorcycle rally. Styx and REO Speedwagon on the same night, Tuesday, August 8th. This is just the "tip of the iceberg" as they say. There are many more concerts and acts being signed...
kotatv.com
Below normal temperatures continue through midweek
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More clouds are expected north of I-90 with less to the south. Temperatures will be near normal with lows in the teens and 20s. Plenty of sunshine in the morning hours, but clouds up north could sink down into the Black Hills region making things partly to mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 20s to 30s for much of the area. We are sunny for Wednesday with temperatures in the 20s and 30s once again.
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis to assess full $7,500 fee for medical cannabis renewals
STURGIS — Medical cannabis businesses in Sturgis will have to pay full price to renew their licenses for 2023. Monday, City Attorney Mark Marshall reminded the city council that last year they issued two conditional licenses for two separate businesses, but neither of those businesses have met the required conditions for operation. Those licenses, Marshall said, are up for renewal at the end of this year, but only one of the businesses has inquired about the application.
Black Hills Pioneer
Deadwood resoundingly rejects The Ridge Development zoning amendment for short-term rentals
DEADWOOD – A request by the owners of The Ridge Development, near the Preacher Smith monument in Deadwood to allow up to 150 short-terms rentals in a Planned Unit Development (PUD) at The Ridge Development was shot down unanimously by the Deadwood City Commission Monday. In June, Deadwood approved...
Black Hills Pioneer
20+ bronzes stolen from Belle Fourche artist at NFR
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — More than 20 bronze statues created by TR Chytka were stolen from his pickup in Las Vegas. Chytka, a well-known artist from Belle Fourche, was in Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo, where he was going to display them at an event during the finals.
