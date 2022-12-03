RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A November grooming competition allowed some local students to miss a bit of school today for a fun bonding experience and a good cause. The competition was created by Blake Addison, Guidance Counselor at the Rapid City High School as part of the men’s health awareness program. Addison says, “It was a simple idea about No Shave November when November rolled around and I was like that would be something fun for some students to do and simply not shaving that was it, there only responsibility was not to touch their facial hair for the month of November which can be really hard to do but they managed to get through it and I think they enjoyed the end result.”

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 21 HOURS AGO