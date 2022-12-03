ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

streakingthelawn.com

Five takeaways from UVA basketball’s tough win over James Madison

The Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team pulled out another closer-than-comfortable victory tonight, this time against the James Madison Dukes to the tune of a 55-50 final score. With the win, we’ve got five takeaways for the Wahoos moving forward. Reece Beekman’s hamstring injury changes the equation. When...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
streakingthelawn.com

Virginia Basketball versus James Madison GAME THREAD

What problems did Florida State expose for UVA basketball?. Be sure to follow us on Twitter as we live tweet tonight’s game!. • Virginia is 7-0 for the first time since starting 7-0 in 2019-20. • UVA is 7-0 for the sixth time in the past nine seasons. •...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

UVA remains outside Top 25 despite unbeaten start

CHARLOTTESVILLE Va, (CBS19 SPORTS)-- The UVA women's basketball team continues to knock on the door of the AP Poll rankings, yet despite their unbeaten start the team still remains on the outside looking in. For the second week in a row the Cavaliers received points but remained off the list....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
streakingthelawn.com

Three big surprises from Virginia basketball’s hot start

Virginia’s start to the season has, in a sense, been its own big surprise. Who had the ‘Hoos dropping off Baylor and Illinois in Vegas, Michigan in Ann Arbor, and rattling off seven straight wins to begin the season? It’s an exciting time for the Cavaliers. From...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

Virginia's Kihei Clark inks deal with Rhoback, UVA fans get special offer

Kihei Clark has inked an exclusive apparel deal that will include a base fee plus revenue share component. “I'm proud to announce Rhoback Activewear as my official apparel sponsor this season and to become a leading face of the Rhoback U college athlete program," said Clark. "As a Charlottesville based company, it feels natural to partner with them as they have established themselves as one of fastest growing activewear brands. I'm excited to support a local business, while helping spread their #craveactivity motto with my teammates, fans, and the broader community. Be on the lookout for more to come!”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
titantimes.org

It’s Isn’t Just Highschools…

On Sunday, November 13th a shooting occurred at the University of Virginia (UVA). The shooting left three football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry dead and 2 other students injured. Prior to the shooting, the shooter Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. and the victims were riding the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Average price of gas drops in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is seeing a drop in gas prices. According to AAA, the average gas price in the commonwealth as of Monday, December 5, is $3.26 a gallon. That’s down $0.09 from this time last week. The local bargain is in Orange County, where you’ll pay...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Students select new names for two Charlottesville schools

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two schools in Charlottesville will be getting new names. According to a release, the Charlottesville City Schools Naming of Facilities Committee has recommended changing the names of Venable and Clark elementary schools. This comes after two years of seeking and receiving feedback from the community...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Albemarle County: Rio Road street sweeping moving to overnight hours

VDOT crews will be moving their street sweeping operation on Rio Road from daytime hours to nighttime hours for the remainder of this week. Motorists are advised to stay alert for mobile operations with alternating lane closures between the Charlottesville city limits and U.S. 29 on Wednesday and Thursday nights between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Blue Ridge Wildlife Center advises against using glue traps

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Many critters sneak into houses during the winter. However, the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is advising against using glue traps. Glue traps are commonly used against mice, but they can be bad for their natural predator, snakes. “If you have mice in your house, they’re...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

