Walk Through Thousands of Dazzling Lights at Virginia's Winter Wander TrailTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in VirginiaTravel MavenNellysford, VA
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Five takeaways from UVA basketball’s tough win over James Madison
The Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team pulled out another closer-than-comfortable victory tonight, this time against the James Madison Dukes to the tune of a 55-50 final score. With the win, we’ve got five takeaways for the Wahoos moving forward. Reece Beekman’s hamstring injury changes the equation. When...
streakingthelawn.com
Virginia Basketball versus James Madison GAME THREAD
What problems did Florida State expose for UVA basketball?. Be sure to follow us on Twitter as we live tweet tonight’s game!. • Virginia is 7-0 for the first time since starting 7-0 in 2019-20. • UVA is 7-0 for the sixth time in the past nine seasons. •...
Talented Two-Sport Wide Receiver Commits to Virginia Football
UVA picked up a wide receiver commitment for the second day in a row
Augusta Free Press
‘F— you, Tony’: What UVA Basketball fans need to know (and remember) about JMU
KenPom.com projects JMU to win the Sun Belt this year, and that’s not nothing – the Sun Belt has two teams in the KenPom Top 100 (JMU and Marshall), and the conference ranks 14th among the 33 in the metrics site’s power rankings. In the here and...
streakingthelawn.com
The Big Preview: Virginia Basketball looks for payback against JMU
Last year’s Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team had some tough losses, but perhaps none worse than the loss to JMU on the road. That was the first time JMU had ever beaten Virginia in basketball. That JMU team wasn’t actually good, finishing 15-14 (6-12 in the CAA). This...
cbs19news
UVA remains outside Top 25 despite unbeaten start
CHARLOTTESVILLE Va, (CBS19 SPORTS)-- The UVA women's basketball team continues to knock on the door of the AP Poll rankings, yet despite their unbeaten start the team still remains on the outside looking in. For the second week in a row the Cavaliers received points but remained off the list....
Six Virginia Football Players Enter Transfer Portal on Monday
There are now a total of eight UVA football players in the transfer portal
Virginia Football Lands Commitment From Record-Breaking Wide Receiver
The all-time leader in receiving yards and touchdowns in Georgia high school football history has committed to UVA
streakingthelawn.com
Three big surprises from Virginia basketball’s hot start
Virginia’s start to the season has, in a sense, been its own big surprise. Who had the ‘Hoos dropping off Baylor and Illinois in Vegas, Michigan in Ann Arbor, and rattling off seven straight wins to begin the season? It’s an exciting time for the Cavaliers. From...
Virginia's Kihei Clark inks deal with Rhoback, UVA fans get special offer
Kihei Clark has inked an exclusive apparel deal that will include a base fee plus revenue share component. “I'm proud to announce Rhoback Activewear as my official apparel sponsor this season and to become a leading face of the Rhoback U college athlete program," said Clark. "As a Charlottesville based company, it feels natural to partner with them as they have established themselves as one of fastest growing activewear brands. I'm excited to support a local business, while helping spread their #craveactivity motto with my teammates, fans, and the broader community. Be on the lookout for more to come!”
titantimes.org
It’s Isn’t Just Highschools…
On Sunday, November 13th a shooting occurred at the University of Virginia (UVA). The shooting left three football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry dead and 2 other students injured. Prior to the shooting, the shooter Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. and the victims were riding the...
NBC 29 News
Average price of gas drops in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is seeing a drop in gas prices. According to AAA, the average gas price in the commonwealth as of Monday, December 5, is $3.26 a gallon. That’s down $0.09 from this time last week. The local bargain is in Orange County, where you’ll pay...
Bay Journal
Report: Virginia ill-equipped to deal with the revival of gold mine industry
Virginia, one of the first gold-producing states in the nation’s history, is unprepared to protect the environment and public health should it become the next frontier for gold mining, says a report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine released Nov. 1. A company began exploratory work...
cardinalnews.org
Virginia is studying whether to open a second inland port. Here’s what inland ports are and why they matter.
Lee Cranford stood on a grassy rise behind his office at the Virginia Inland Port and pivoted slowly, pointing into the near distance toward one massive building after another. Interbake. Sysco. Ferguson. Nature’s Touch. Toray. Axalta. Family Dollar. The companies trade in products as varied as frozen foods and plumbing...
cbs19news
Students select new names for two Charlottesville schools
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two schools in Charlottesville will be getting new names. According to a release, the Charlottesville City Schools Naming of Facilities Committee has recommended changing the names of Venable and Clark elementary schools. This comes after two years of seeking and receiving feedback from the community...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Rio Road street sweeping moving to overnight hours
VDOT crews will be moving their street sweeping operation on Rio Road from daytime hours to nighttime hours for the remainder of this week. Motorists are advised to stay alert for mobile operations with alternating lane closures between the Charlottesville city limits and U.S. 29 on Wednesday and Thursday nights between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Walk Through Thousands of Dazzling Lights at Virginia's Winter Wander Trail
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Virginia but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to Boar's Head Resort for their Winter Wander Trail of Lights. Keep reading to learn more.
Virginia horse euthanized after contracting rare form of herpes
A horse in Madison County had to be put down after it contracted a rare form of herpes. Now, the Virginia Department of Agriculture is issuing tips to keep other horses from suffering the same fate.
WHSV
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center advises against using glue traps
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Many critters sneak into houses during the winter. However, the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is advising against using glue traps. Glue traps are commonly used against mice, but they can be bad for their natural predator, snakes. “If you have mice in your house, they’re...
wfxrtv.com
Attorney says plea deal reached in Rockbridge County gas station explosion trial
THE ATTORNEY REPRESENTING A MAN ACCUSED OF THE DEATHS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN A 20-19 GAS STATION EXPLOSION -- SAYS THEY'VE REACHED A PLEA DEAL WITH PROSECUTORS. Attorney says plea deal reached in Rockbridge County …. THE ATTORNEY REPRESENTING A MAN ACCUSED OF THE DEATHS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN A...
