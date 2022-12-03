Read full article on original website
kotatv.com
Man killed in 2-vehicle crash near Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 50-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning near Rapid City. Names of the people involved in the crash have not been released. The crash was just before 11 a.m. near the intersection of North Haines Avenue and Hale Place, which is five miles north of Rapid City.
newscenter1.tv
Man killed in fatal crash north of Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A 50-year-0ld man was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash approximately five miles north of Rapid City, according to South Dakota Department of Public Safety. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2018 GMC Yukon Denali was southbound on Haines Avenue near the intersection with...
Black Hills Pioneer
Deadwood resoundingly rejects The Ridge Development zoning amendment for short-term rentals
DEADWOOD – A request by the owners of The Ridge Development, near the Preacher Smith monument in Deadwood to allow up to 150 short-terms rentals in a Planned Unit Development (PUD) at The Ridge Development was shot down unanimously by the Deadwood City Commission Monday. In June, Deadwood approved...
Black Hills Pioneer
Deadwood Chamber announces 2022 award winners
DEADWOOD – There are those who go the extra mile to make Deadwood a better place to live, work, and play and for that, five individuals earned six Deadwood Chamber of Commerce awards, announced Friday evening at Outlaw Square by Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. “It is my honor...
Black Hills Pioneer
Whitewood block closed for 3 hours over suspicious item
WHITEWOOD — A one-block area of Whitewood’s South Street was closed from noon to 3 p.m. Monday. Whitewood Police Department administrator Jim Smit said a suspicious object was discovered on the gravel by the roadside.
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis to assess full $7,500 fee for medical cannabis renewals
STURGIS — Medical cannabis businesses in Sturgis will have to pay full price to renew their licenses for 2023. Monday, City Attorney Mark Marshall reminded the city council that last year they issued two conditional licenses for two separate businesses, but neither of those businesses have met the required conditions for operation. Those licenses, Marshall said, are up for renewal at the end of this year, but only one of the businesses has inquired about the application.
kotatv.com
Rapid City Council rejects permit application for medical cannabis dispensary
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City medical marijuana company has been looking to expand to more locations, but Monday night, they learned they won’t be fully expanding to an area that they wanted to. Puffy’s Dispensary applied for a Conditional Use Permit to operate out of 910...
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish High School names honor roll
SPEARFISH — Spearfish High School announces first quarter honor roll, students recognized were:
newscenter1.tv
Man found dead in drainage ditch in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A man was found dead in a drainage ditch near the intersection of E. Philadelphia Street and Cherry Avenue on Saturday, according to police. The man, in his early 30s, was determined to be deceased and medical personnel assisted in removing him from the water.
Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills
When foresters replanted trees decades ago after a devastating wildfire in the Black Hills, they made a mistake. They planted a species of ponderosa pine that was not native to the area. Today, the U.S. Forest Service knows better, but effects linger from the agency’s earlier actions. Thousands of acres in the Black Hills National […] The post Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Black Hills Pioneer
Utility rate changes take effect January 1
SPEARFISH — The Spearfish City Council approved a utility rate change, effective Jan. 1, 2023.
dakotanewsnow.com
B-21 Raider unveiled as Ellsworth Air Force base prepares to welcome squadrons to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -After the groundbreaking ceremony last may to make way for a new squadron at Ellsworth Airforce base, the day of the unveiling of the new B-21 Raider took place Friday. Senator Mike Rounds was in California for the reveal. “Finally be able to show,...
kotatv.com
Rochford house fire
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota pool player featured in 60 Minutes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunday’s 60 Minutes on KELOLAND TV features a South Dakota pool player who’s ranked the best in the world. Jon Wertheim profiles Rapid City Native Shane Van Boening, the top-ranked pool player in the world for 2022, and explores how pool is trying to shed its rambling, gambling image and thrive as a proper professional sport on Sunday on 60 Minutes.
KEVN
RCPD investigating unattended death
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City police are investigating an unattended death Saturday morning. The body of an adult male was discovered in a drainage ditch south of the intersection of East Philadelphia Street and Cherry Avenue. According to a release by the Rapid City Police Department, detectives say...
KELOLAND TV
How gas prices have changed in Rapid City in the last week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (STACKER) — The price of oil is now at the lowest it’s been in almost a year, according to U.S. crude oil futures. And the cost of gas at the pump continues to fall despite a busy holiday travel season. That’s in part due to...
newscenter1.tv
Five things to know before you head out to Rapid City’s Storybook Island during the holidays
RAPID CITY, S.D.– On the day after Thanksgiving, Rapid City’s Storybook Island transforms into their annual Christmas Night of Light, a festive party for families visiting the park. Executive Director Jackie Laws explains more about the event. How did Christmas Night of Light get started?. The Christmas Nights...
Black Hills Pioneer
Dori Winters
Dori Winters, beloved and cherished mother, grandmother, aunt and friend passed peacefully surrounded by love on December 3, 2022 in Spearfish at the age of 80. She is survived by four children, three grandchildren and many, many friends. Dori was born in The Dalles, Oregon in 1942 and later moved...
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU to honor 162 grads at winter commencement
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University will honor 162 graduates during the 184th Commencement Ceremony Saturday. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at the Donald E. Young Sports and Fitness Center on the BHSU campus. The public is invited to attend and celebrate the students’ achievements. Degrees to be awarded include nine master’s degrees, 132 bachelor’s degrees, and 21 associate’s degrees.
Black Hills Pioneer
20+ bronzes stolen from Belle Fourche artist at NFR
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — More than 20 bronze statues created by TR Chytka were stolen from his pickup in Las Vegas. Chytka, a well-known artist from Belle Fourche, was in Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo, where he was going to display them at an event during the finals.
