Lawrence County, SD

kotatv.com

Man killed in 2-vehicle crash near Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 50-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning near Rapid City. Names of the people involved in the crash have not been released. The crash was just before 11 a.m. near the intersection of North Haines Avenue and Hale Place, which is five miles north of Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Man killed in fatal crash north of Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A 50-year-0ld man was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash approximately five miles north of Rapid City, according to South Dakota Department of Public Safety. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2018 GMC Yukon Denali was southbound on Haines Avenue near the intersection with...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Deadwood Chamber announces 2022 award winners

DEADWOOD – There are those who go the extra mile to make Deadwood a better place to live, work, and play and for that, five individuals earned six Deadwood Chamber of Commerce awards, announced Friday evening at Outlaw Square by Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. “It is my honor...
DEADWOOD, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Sturgis to assess full $7,500 fee for medical cannabis renewals

STURGIS — Medical cannabis businesses in Sturgis will have to pay full price to renew their licenses for 2023. Monday, City Attorney Mark Marshall reminded the city council that last year they issued two conditional licenses for two separate businesses, but neither of those businesses have met the required conditions for operation. Those licenses, Marshall said, are up for renewal at the end of this year, but only one of the businesses has inquired about the application.
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City Council rejects permit application for medical cannabis dispensary

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City medical marijuana company has been looking to expand to more locations, but Monday night, they learned they won’t be fully expanding to an area that they wanted to. Puffy’s Dispensary applied for a Conditional Use Permit to operate out of 910...
newscenter1.tv

Man found dead in drainage ditch in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A man was found dead in a drainage ditch near the intersection of E. Philadelphia Street and Cherry Avenue on Saturday, according to police. The man, in his early 30s, was determined to be deceased and medical personnel assisted in removing him from the water.
RAPID CITY, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills

When foresters replanted trees decades ago after a devastating wildfire in the Black Hills, they made a mistake. They planted a species of ponderosa pine that was not native to the area.  Today, the U.S. Forest Service knows better, but effects linger from the agency’s earlier actions. Thousands of acres in the Black Hills National […] The post Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
HILL CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rochford house fire

ROCHFORD, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota pool player featured in 60 Minutes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunday’s 60 Minutes on KELOLAND TV features a South Dakota pool player who’s ranked the best in the world. Jon Wertheim profiles Rapid City Native Shane Van Boening, the top-ranked pool player in the world for 2022, and explores how pool is trying to shed its rambling, gambling image and thrive as a proper professional sport on Sunday on 60 Minutes.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

RCPD investigating unattended death

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City police are investigating an unattended death Saturday morning. The body of an adult male was discovered in a drainage ditch south of the intersection of East Philadelphia Street and Cherry Avenue. According to a release by the Rapid City Police Department, detectives say...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Dori Winters

Dori Winters, beloved and cherished mother, grandmother, aunt and friend passed peacefully surrounded by love on December 3, 2022 in Spearfish at the age of 80. She is survived by four children, three grandchildren and many, many friends. Dori was born in The Dalles, Oregon in 1942 and later moved...
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

BHSU to honor 162 grads at winter commencement

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University will honor 162 graduates during the 184th Commencement Ceremony Saturday. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at the Donald E. Young Sports and Fitness Center on the BHSU campus. The public is invited to attend and celebrate the students’ achievements. Degrees to be awarded include nine master’s degrees, 132 bachelor’s degrees, and 21 associate’s degrees.
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

20+ bronzes stolen from Belle Fourche artist at NFR

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — More than 20 bronze statues created by TR Chytka were stolen from his pickup in Las Vegas. Chytka, a well-known artist from Belle Fourche, was in Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo, where he was going to display them at an event during the finals.
LAS VEGAS, NV

