KELOLAND TV
South Dakota pool player featured in 60 Minutes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunday’s 60 Minutes on KELOLAND TV features a South Dakota pool player who’s ranked the best in the world. Jon Wertheim profiles Rapid City Native Shane Van Boening, the top-ranked pool player in the world for 2022, and explores how pool is trying to shed its rambling, gambling image and thrive as a proper professional sport on Sunday on 60 Minutes.
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU’s Scott named RMAC Week Four Offensive Player of the Week
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Black Hills State men’s basketball senior Joel Scott was named Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week Monday afternoon by the league office. Scott nearly averaged a double-double over the Yellow Jackets’ three games this past week, totaling 71 points and 27...
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish High School names honor roll
SPEARFISH — Spearfish High School announces first quarter honor roll, students recognized were:
dakotanewsnow.com
B-21 Raider unveiled as Ellsworth Air Force base prepares to welcome squadrons to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -After the groundbreaking ceremony last may to make way for a new squadron at Ellsworth Airforce base, the day of the unveiling of the new B-21 Raider took place Friday. Senator Mike Rounds was in California for the reveal. “Finally be able to show,...
Black Hills Pioneer
Utility rate changes take effect January 1
SPEARFISH — The Spearfish City Council approved a utility rate change, effective Jan. 1, 2023.
newscenter1.tv
Black Hills residents, visitors able to “shred the gnar” and more as Terry Peak opens for the season
LEAD, S.D. – This time last year looked way different for the Terry Peak Ski Area, as inconsistent conditions to make snow along with a lack of the natural product forced the mountain to open halfway through December. “We didn’t even actually get open until December 15,” Marketing Director...
kotatv.com
From east to west; SHIFT Garage helps people in need with transportation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People in need are cruising across South Dakota thanks to a generous repair shop. SHIFT Garage is a local non-profit free labor service garage. “Individuals in need may complete an online application for assistance in paying for service work on their vehicle,” said Chris Erickson with SHIFT Garage Rapid City. Here are the steps to the process:
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis to assess full $7,500 fee for medical cannabis renewals
STURGIS — Medical cannabis businesses in Sturgis will have to pay full price to renew their licenses for 2023. Monday, City Attorney Mark Marshall reminded the city council that last year they issued two conditional licenses for two separate businesses, but neither of those businesses have met the required conditions for operation. Those licenses, Marshall said, are up for renewal at the end of this year, but only one of the businesses has inquired about the application.
KELOLAND TV
Preparations in Box Elder continue after unveiling the B-21
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a flurry of activity in Box Elder, as Ellsworth Air Force Base prepares to be the home of the B-21 Raider. The aircraft was just unveiled Friday in California. But before they arrive, there’s a lot of work to do. “Now...
Black Hills Pioneer
Deadwood resoundingly rejects The Ridge Development zoning amendment for short-term rentals
DEADWOOD – A request by the owners of The Ridge Development, near the Preacher Smith monument in Deadwood to allow up to 150 short-terms rentals in a Planned Unit Development (PUD) at The Ridge Development was shot down unanimously by the Deadwood City Commission Monday. In June, Deadwood approved...
Black Hills Pioneer
Deadwood Chamber announces 2022 award winners
DEADWOOD – There are those who go the extra mile to make Deadwood a better place to live, work, and play and for that, five individuals earned six Deadwood Chamber of Commerce awards, announced Friday evening at Outlaw Square by Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. “It is my honor...
Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills
When foresters replanted trees decades ago after a devastating wildfire in the Black Hills, they made a mistake. They planted a species of ponderosa pine that was not native to the area. Today, the U.S. Forest Service knows better, but effects linger from the agency’s earlier actions. Thousands of acres in the Black Hills National […] The post Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Buffalo Chip Announces First Concerts for 2023 Rally
The famous Buffalo Chip Campground in Sturgis, South Dakota announced it's first two concerts for the 2023 motorcycle rally. Styx and REO Speedwagon on the same night, Tuesday, August 8th. This is just the "tip of the iceberg" as they say. There are many more concerts and acts being signed...
Black Hills Pioneer
20+ bronzes stolen from Belle Fourche artist at NFR
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — More than 20 bronze statues created by TR Chytka were stolen from his pickup in Las Vegas. Chytka, a well-known artist from Belle Fourche, was in Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo, where he was going to display them at an event during the finals.
Black Hills Pioneer
Dori Winters
Dori Winters, beloved and cherished mother, grandmother, aunt and friend passed peacefully surrounded by love on December 3, 2022 in Spearfish at the age of 80. She is survived by four children, three grandchildren and many, many friends. Dori was born in The Dalles, Oregon in 1942 and later moved...
newscenter1.tv
PHOTO GALLERY: The annual Custer Christmas Parade rings in the holiday season for residents
CUSTER, S.D.– The city of Custer held their annual Christmas parade on Saturday, marking 33 years of bringing holiday cheer to the downtown area. Over 30 floats were featured in the parade, concluding with an appearance from Santa and Mrs. Claus themselves. The two were also in attendance at the Way Park tree lighting that followed.
kotatv.com
Man killed in 2-vehicle crash near Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 50-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning near Rapid City. Names of the people involved in the crash have not been released. The crash was just before 11 a.m. near the intersection of North Haines Avenue and Hale Place, which is five miles north of Rapid City.
kotatv.com
Rapid City family wonders what happened to their daughter in the Pennington County Jail following her death
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The death of a young woman who was an inmate at the Pennington County Jail has family and people on social media wondering just what happened to her. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Abbey Steele was brought to the jail on Nov. 16 around 2:50 p.m. after being arrested on multiple warrants. The sheriff’s office says later that same day say Steele was found with “medical symptoms” and was taken to Monument Health around 8:30 p.m. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office found out that Steele died on Dec. 2.
Black Hills Pioneer
Wayne Delzer
Wayne Delzer, 81, passed away in Spearfish, SD on December 2, 2022 at Spearfish Monument Hospital Comfort Hospice. Wayne was born in Ashley, ND on July 27, 1941, the oldest child of Inez Delzer (Weisser) and Christ Peter Delzer. He graduated from Lead High School in 1959, Black Hills State College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education in 1967, and South Dakota State University with a Master’s Degree in Education in 1986. Wayne retired after 31 years at LHS teaching History, Economics, Psychology, Drivers Education, and coaching Junior High basketball and football. During this time, he also owned and operated “the Alpine Drive Inn” in Central City, SD for 8 years, tended bar at the Old Style during the Days of 76, and worked with the Twin City Development Committee in making Lead a GOLD COMMUNITY in 1993. After 2 years of retirement, he went on to become the High School Principal in Yuma, Colorado. Although loving that job for 3 years, he missed home and his granddaughters. But then, they needed a Superintendent in Mobridge, SD, and he served in that position for two years. Finally retiring for good, he enjoyed painting, gardening and the beautiful sunsets from the deck of his home. He most enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons and attending his granddaughter’s sporting events. He truly loved being an educator, father, grandfather, and husband!
KEVN
An SDM scientific breakthrough right out of a sci-fi movie could change the manufacturing industry
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s a scientific breakthrough so big it could change the manufacturing field, but so small it can’t be seen. That breakthrough happened at South Dakota Mines where nanoscience and biomedical engineer assistant professor Dr. Shan Zhou and his team at South Dakota Mines have been working on a new technology involving nanoparticles.
