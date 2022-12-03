Wayne Delzer, 81, passed away in Spearfish, SD on December 2, 2022 at Spearfish Monument Hospital Comfort Hospice. Wayne was born in Ashley, ND on July 27, 1941, the oldest child of Inez Delzer (Weisser) and Christ Peter Delzer. He graduated from Lead High School in 1959, Black Hills State College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education in 1967, and South Dakota State University with a Master’s Degree in Education in 1986. Wayne retired after 31 years at LHS teaching History, Economics, Psychology, Drivers Education, and coaching Junior High basketball and football. During this time, he also owned and operated “the Alpine Drive Inn” in Central City, SD for 8 years, tended bar at the Old Style during the Days of 76, and worked with the Twin City Development Committee in making Lead a GOLD COMMUNITY in 1993. After 2 years of retirement, he went on to become the High School Principal in Yuma, Colorado. Although loving that job for 3 years, he missed home and his granddaughters. But then, they needed a Superintendent in Mobridge, SD, and he served in that position for two years. Finally retiring for good, he enjoyed painting, gardening and the beautiful sunsets from the deck of his home. He most enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons and attending his granddaughter’s sporting events. He truly loved being an educator, father, grandfather, and husband!

SPEARFISH, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO