KEVN
Rapid City family wonders what happened to their daughter in the Pennington County Jail following her death
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The death of a young woman who was an inmate at the Pennington County Jail has family and people on social media wondering just what happened to her. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Abbey Steele was brought to the jail on Nov. 16 around 2:50 p.m. after being arrested on multiple warrants. The sheriff’s office says later that same day say Steele was found with “medical symptoms” and was taken to Monument Health around 8:30 p.m. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office found out that Steele died on Dec. 2.
Black Hills Pioneer
Deadwood Chamber announces 2022 award winners
DEADWOOD – There are those who go the extra mile to make Deadwood a better place to live, work, and play and for that, five individuals earned six Deadwood Chamber of Commerce awards, announced Friday evening at Outlaw Square by Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. “It is my honor...
newscenter1.tv
Man found dead in drainage ditch in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A man was found dead in a drainage ditch near the intersection of E. Philadelphia Street and Cherry Avenue on Saturday, according to police. The man, in his early 30s, was determined to be deceased and medical personnel assisted in removing him from the water.
kotatv.com
Rapid City could use more ‘angels’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dozens of Salvation Army angel tree gift tags have not been collected as the deadline nears to buy gifts for children. That deadline is Monday, Dec. 12. Six municipal facilities have angel trees. People can stop by and pick up a gift tag that has...
kotatv.com
Man killed in 2-vehicle crash near Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 50-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning near Rapid City. Names of the people involved in the crash have not been released. The crash was just before 11 a.m. near the intersection of North Haines Avenue and Hale Place, which is five miles north of Rapid City.
Black Hills Pioneer
Whitewood block closed for 3 hours over suspicious item
WHITEWOOD — A one-block area of Whitewood’s South Street was closed from noon to 3 p.m. Monday. Whitewood Police Department administrator Jim Smit said a suspicious object was discovered on the gravel by the roadside.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota pool player featured in 60 Minutes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunday’s 60 Minutes on KELOLAND TV features a South Dakota pool player who’s ranked the best in the world. Jon Wertheim profiles Rapid City Native Shane Van Boening, the top-ranked pool player in the world for 2022, and explores how pool is trying to shed its rambling, gambling image and thrive as a proper professional sport on Sunday on 60 Minutes.
dakotanewsnow.com
B-21 Raider unveiled as Ellsworth Air Force base prepares to welcome squadrons to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -After the groundbreaking ceremony last may to make way for a new squadron at Ellsworth Airforce base, the day of the unveiling of the new B-21 Raider took place Friday. Senator Mike Rounds was in California for the reveal. “Finally be able to show,...
KEVN
RCPD investigating unattended death
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City police are investigating an unattended death Saturday morning. The body of an adult male was discovered in a drainage ditch south of the intersection of East Philadelphia Street and Cherry Avenue. According to a release by the Rapid City Police Department, detectives say...
Buffalo Chip Announces First Concerts for 2023 Rally
The famous Buffalo Chip Campground in Sturgis, South Dakota announced it's first two concerts for the 2023 motorcycle rally. Styx and REO Speedwagon on the same night, Tuesday, August 8th. This is just the "tip of the iceberg" as they say. There are many more concerts and acts being signed...
UPDATE: Chadron police search for missing person
Paul Bear Saves Life has been located in Rapid City, SD and confirmed by law enforcement. During the early morning hours of December 4, the Chadron Police Department took a Missing Person Report. The reporting party stated that on December 1, 33-year-old, Paul Bear Saves Life, walked away from his Chadron residence to take a stroll, but never returned and they have not heard from him.
Black Hills Pioneer
Dori Winters
Dori Winters, beloved and cherished mother, grandmother, aunt and friend passed peacefully surrounded by love on December 3, 2022 in Spearfish at the age of 80. She is survived by four children, three grandchildren and many, many friends. Dori was born in The Dalles, Oregon in 1942 and later moved...
Black Hills Pioneer
Gerald E Bunney
Gerald E Bunney, 83, of Aladdin, Wyoming passed away December 1, 2022. A Funeral Liturgy will be held Saturday, December 10th at 11:00 am at St. Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche, South Dakota. Interment to follow at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.
kotatv.com
Summerset man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 27-year-old Summerset man was sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking. Thomas Beetem was sentenced to 16 months in prison Nov. 18. Beetem will then be on supervised release for three years. Beetem pleaded guilty to distribution of a controlled substance in July. He...
Black Hills Pioneer
Wayne Delzer
Wayne Delzer, 81, passed away in Spearfish, SD on December 2, 2022 at Spearfish Monument Hospital Comfort Hospice. Wayne was born in Ashley, ND on July 27, 1941, the oldest child of Inez Delzer (Weisser) and Christ Peter Delzer. He graduated from Lead High School in 1959, Black Hills State College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education in 1967, and South Dakota State University with a Master’s Degree in Education in 1986. Wayne retired after 31 years at LHS teaching History, Economics, Psychology, Drivers Education, and coaching Junior High basketball and football. During this time, he also owned and operated “the Alpine Drive Inn” in Central City, SD for 8 years, tended bar at the Old Style during the Days of 76, and worked with the Twin City Development Committee in making Lead a GOLD COMMUNITY in 1993. After 2 years of retirement, he went on to become the High School Principal in Yuma, Colorado. Although loving that job for 3 years, he missed home and his granddaughters. But then, they needed a Superintendent in Mobridge, SD, and he served in that position for two years. Finally retiring for good, he enjoyed painting, gardening and the beautiful sunsets from the deck of his home. He most enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons and attending his granddaughter’s sporting events. He truly loved being an educator, father, grandfather, and husband!
newscenter1.tv
Five things to know before you head out to Rapid City’s Storybook Island during the holidays
RAPID CITY, S.D.– On the day after Thanksgiving, Rapid City’s Storybook Island transforms into their annual Christmas Night of Light, a festive party for families visiting the park. Executive Director Jackie Laws explains more about the event. How did Christmas Night of Light get started?. The Christmas Nights...
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis to assess full $7,500 fee for medical cannabis renewals
STURGIS — Medical cannabis businesses in Sturgis will have to pay full price to renew their licenses for 2023. Monday, City Attorney Mark Marshall reminded the city council that last year they issued two conditional licenses for two separate businesses, but neither of those businesses have met the required conditions for operation. Those licenses, Marshall said, are up for renewal at the end of this year, but only one of the businesses has inquired about the application.
KELOLAND TV
How gas prices have changed in Rapid City in the last week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (STACKER) — The price of oil is now at the lowest it’s been in almost a year, according to U.S. crude oil futures. And the cost of gas at the pump continues to fall despite a busy holiday travel season. That’s in part due to...
KEVN
Pet of the Week: Snooky
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week’s Pet of the Week is a gorgeous Chow-Mix with very a strong look. She is quite unique, sweet and very dashing. As elegant as a Chow Chow can be, meet Snooky, your typical meatball. She’s full of energy and loves attention just like her Jersey Shore predecessor. Her fluffy black hair is captivating with a curious outgoing nature.
Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills
When foresters replanted trees decades ago after a devastating wildfire in the Black Hills, they made a mistake. They planted a species of ponderosa pine that was not native to the area. Today, the U.S. Forest Service knows better, but effects linger from the agency’s earlier actions. Thousands of acres in the Black Hills National […] The post Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
