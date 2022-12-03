ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Fourche, SD

Comments / 0

Related
Black Hills Pioneer

Spearfish wrestlers place second at Custer Invite

Pictured is the Spearfish High School boys’ wrestling team. They placed second place at the Custer Invite, which concluded Saturday. THe following wrestlers placed for Spearfish: John Jeffery and Aiden Kracht placed first; Mason Schlup, Evan Wilson, Parker Graveman and Quinten Carlson placed second; Asher Peil placed third; Hugh Roles, and Jacob Ellingson placed fifth; and Luke Rath, Kaden Gonzales, Dominic Mills, Landon Citrowske, and Alex Marich placed sixth. Courtesy photo.
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

BHSU’s Scott named RMAC Week Four Offensive Player of the Week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Black Hills State men’s basketball senior Joel Scott was named Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week Monday afternoon by the league office. Scott nearly averaged a double-double over the Yellow Jackets’ three games this past week, totaling 71 points and 27...
SPEARFISH, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota pool player featured in 60 Minutes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunday’s 60 Minutes on KELOLAND TV features a South Dakota pool player who’s ranked the best in the world. Jon Wertheim profiles Rapid City Native Shane Van Boening, the top-ranked pool player in the world for 2022, and explores how pool is trying to shed its rambling, gambling image and thrive as a proper professional sport on Sunday on 60 Minutes.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Dori Winters

Dori Winters, beloved and cherished mother, grandmother, aunt and friend passed peacefully surrounded by love on December 3, 2022 in Spearfish at the age of 80. She is survived by four children, three grandchildren and many, many friends. Dori was born in The Dalles, Oregon in 1942 and later moved...
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Gerald E Bunney

Gerald E Bunney, 83, of Aladdin, Wyoming passed away December 1, 2022. A Funeral Liturgy will be held Saturday, December 10th at 11:00 am at St. Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche, South Dakota. Interment to follow at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.
ALADDIN, WY
Black Hills Pioneer

Wayne Delzer

Wayne Delzer, 81, passed away in Spearfish, SD on December 2, 2022 at Spearfish Monument Hospital Comfort Hospice. Wayne was born in Ashley, ND on July 27, 1941, the oldest child of Inez Delzer (Weisser) and Christ Peter Delzer. He graduated from Lead High School in 1959, Black Hills State College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education in 1967, and South Dakota State University with a Master’s Degree in Education in 1986. Wayne retired after 31 years at LHS teaching History, Economics, Psychology, Drivers Education, and coaching Junior High basketball and football. During this time, he also owned and operated “the Alpine Drive Inn” in Central City, SD for 8 years, tended bar at the Old Style during the Days of 76, and worked with the Twin City Development Committee in making Lead a GOLD COMMUNITY in 1993. After 2 years of retirement, he went on to become the High School Principal in Yuma, Colorado. Although loving that job for 3 years, he missed home and his granddaughters. But then, they needed a Superintendent in Mobridge, SD, and he served in that position for two years. Finally retiring for good, he enjoyed painting, gardening and the beautiful sunsets from the deck of his home. He most enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons and attending his granddaughter’s sporting events. He truly loved being an educator, father, grandfather, and husband!
SPEARFISH, SD
KEVN

Rapid City high school students experience a close shave, for No Shave November

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A November grooming competition allowed some local students to miss a bit of school today for a fun bonding experience and a good cause. The competition was created by Blake Addison, Guidance Counselor at the Rapid City High School as part of the men’s health awareness program. Addison says, “It was a simple idea about No Shave November when November rolled around and I was like that would be something fun for some students to do and simply not shaving that was it, there only responsibility was not to touch their facial hair for the month of November which can be really hard to do but they managed to get through it and I think they enjoyed the end result.”
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Deadwood Chamber announces 2022 award winners

DEADWOOD – There are those who go the extra mile to make Deadwood a better place to live, work, and play and for that, five individuals earned six Deadwood Chamber of Commerce awards, announced Friday evening at Outlaw Square by Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. “It is my honor...
DEADWOOD, SD
newscenter1.tv

Man killed in fatal crash north of Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A 50-year-0ld man was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash approximately five miles north of Rapid City, according to South Dakota Department of Public Safety. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2018 GMC Yukon Denali was southbound on Haines Avenue near the intersection with...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

20+ bronzes stolen from Belle Fourche artist at NFR

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — More than 20 bronze statues created by TR Chytka were stolen from his pickup in Las Vegas. Chytka, a well-known artist from Belle Fourche, was in Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo, where he was going to display them at an event during the finals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Black Hills Pioneer

Belle Fourche Methodist Church to host 24th annual living nativity

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Methodist Church will host its 24th annual living nativity from 6:30–7:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 at the church located at 1804 Seventh Ave. “It’s a lighted path around the church. We will have live animals — goats, cows, and donkeys — and actors portraying the scenes in costume with readers who read biblical scriptures,” said Eileen Miller, the office manager. “Some of the actors are our church members, but a lot of other churches, civic groups, and community members come to participate, too.”
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
newscenter1.tv

Box Elder man identified in Whitewood fatal crash

WHITEWOOD, S.D. — A Box Elder man has died as a results of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday, Nov. 16, in Whitewood. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2005 Dodge Durango was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 34 when it left the roadway to the south, crossed into the westbound lane, and collided with a westbound 2015 Ford F350 pickup and trailer.
WHITEWOOD, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills

When foresters replanted trees decades ago after a devastating wildfire in the Black Hills, they made a mistake. They planted a species of ponderosa pine that was not native to the area.  Today, the U.S. Forest Service knows better, but effects linger from the agency’s earlier actions. Thousands of acres in the Black Hills National […] The post Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
HILL CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City could use more ‘angels’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dozens of Salvation Army angel tree gift tags have not been collected as the deadline nears to buy gifts for children. That deadline is Monday, Dec. 12. Six municipal facilities have angel trees. People can stop by and pick up a gift tag that has...
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy