South Dakota cities innovate to help the homeless with new focus on Native American needs
A new frontier in South Dakota’s fight against homelessness involves using “street outreach teams” to identify and interact with vulnerable individuals in the community and get them the help they need, taking some of that responsibility away from law enforcement. The effort is an acknowledgment among public...
kotatv.com
From east to west; SHIFT Garage helps people in need with transportation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People in need are cruising across South Dakota thanks to a generous repair shop. SHIFT Garage is a local non-profit free labor service garage. “Individuals in need may complete an online application for assistance in paying for service work on their vehicle,” said Chris Erickson with SHIFT Garage Rapid City. Here are the steps to the process:
Minnesota & South Dakota Bartenders Know What An Angel Shot Means
So you're thirsty and walk into a bar and order an angel shot. But, you really are not thirsty, are you? Nope. You need help. By ordering an angel shot the bartender may have a look of concern. That's because they are there to help. Help is what you are...
KELOLAND TV
More charges in Aberdeen murder case; Man’s body found in pickup crash; Noem to share budget priorities
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the top stories to start the day on Tuesday, December 6. People in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood are relieved a weekend raid by the SWAT team led to the arrest of three murder suspects. The three teenagers are charged in the killing of Paul Billion back in August.
newscenter1.tv
What to do if you hit a deer
APID CITY, S.D.– Living in the Black Hills means living with wildlife. Unfortunately, many of those interactions are on the road. Conservation officers with South Dakota Game Fish & Parks recommend staying extra alert behind the wheel and drive slower in areas where wildlife are known to be active. They say it’s especially important during dawn and dusk hours when more deer are out.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota pool player featured in 60 Minutes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunday’s 60 Minutes on KELOLAND TV features a South Dakota pool player who’s ranked the best in the world. Jon Wertheim profiles Rapid City Native Shane Van Boening, the top-ranked pool player in the world for 2022, and explores how pool is trying to shed its rambling, gambling image and thrive as a proper professional sport on Sunday on 60 Minutes.
KELOLAND TV
Neighbor: SWAT raid ‘a scary sight’
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — People in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood are shaken, but relieved, that a weekend raid by the SWAT team led to the arrest of three murder suspects. The three teenagers are charged in the killing of Paul Billion back in August. The neighbors watched as SWAT team members took their positions.
kscj.com
THREATS MADE AGAINST NOEM & SD JUDGE
A SOUTH DAKOTA MAN IS ACCUSED OF THREATENING TO KILL GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM AND A JUDGE. COURT DOCUMENTS SHOW 28-YEAR-OLD JASON SHIELDS WAS INDICTED NOVEMBER 17TH FOR THREATENING A CONSTITUTIONAL OFFICER AND THREATENING A JUDICIAL OFFICER. AUTHORITIES SAY THE INDICTMENT IS IN CONNECTION WITH THREATS MADE IN OCTOBER AGAINST NOEM...
3 South Dakota teens charged with first-degree murder
Three teenagers are in the Minnehaha County jail tonight facing several charges, including first-degree murder.
dakotanewsnow.com
Officers report fatal accident involving overturned truck
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police responded to the scene of a fatal accident northwest of Sioux Falls. According to the police report, officers were dispatched to the scene around 1:45 p.m. on Monday. Arriving officers saw a Ford F150 overturned in the middle of a field. One man was found inside the truck, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
nwestiowa.com
Two Sioux Falls men arrested at casino
LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, men were arrested about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrests of 22-year-old Assali Ali Mussa and 26-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, Byiringiro Mugisha stemmed from a 2014 Hyundai Elantra parked in a handicap parking spot at the casino, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
How gas prices have changed in Sioux Falls in the last week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — The price of oil is now at the lowest it’s been in almost a year, according to U.S. crude oil futures. And the cost of gas at the pump continues to fall despite a busy holiday travel season. That’s in part due to...
KELOLAND TV
2022 Sioux Falls Christmas Light Map
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The eagerly awaited return of Josh Hayes’ annual Sioux Falls Christmas Light Map is here. For the past few years, Hayes has been taking the time to track down individual Christmas light hotspots in the city and chart them out on a map for a scenic yet efficient route.
In Case You Missed It: 11/28-12/3 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — December’s finally here, and with it comes talk of the holidays. This time of year tends to be one that is full of joy for many, but also full of stress — and sometimes both at once. While many see this time as a happy one, there have been plenty of […]
1 person hospitalized following O’Brien County crash
A crash near Sheldon, Iowa resulted in one person hospitalized.
South Dakota, Wyoming governors call for re-do of Black Hills forest data
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has joined her counterpart in Wyoming to ask the U.S. Forest Service to redo forest condition reports that the governors call inadequate, as part of a long-running feud over current and future logging levels in the Black Hills. Noem and Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon made the request in a letter […] The post South Dakota, Wyoming governors call for re-do of Black Hills forest data appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KELOLAND TV
Man’s body found in overturned pickup near Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating a deadly crash north of the city. Authorities say they were called to the scene at 259th Street and 471st Avenue just before 2 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found a pickup overturned in the middle of a...
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Man Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital After Sioux Center Crash
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Rock Valley man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Monday evening, December 5th, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, a few minutes before 7:00 p.m., 65-year-old Gary Roozenboom of Rock Valley was driving a 2001 Buick Park Avenue westbound on 390th Street, about three miles west of Sioux Center, when he lost control of the vehicle. The car entered the north ditch and rolled and came to rest on its top in a creek.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man stabbed at downtown Sioux Falls gas station
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sioux Falls Police Department briefing Monday, a man received non-life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in a gas station restroom Saturday night. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. in a convenience store on 14th Street and Minnesota Avenue. The victim was...
KELOLAND TV
Possible plea change in Scotland murder case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — New court documents show a man charged with murdering three people in the town of Scotland is considering changing his plea. Francis Lange, 43, is accused of going into a home with a gun and shooting everyone inside, including a child in November 2021.
