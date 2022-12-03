ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeannette, PA

Penn Township man sentenced to probation for neglect of cows

By Rich Cholodofsky
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dk51A_0jWCN0Hs00
METRO CREATIVE

A Penn Township man was ordered to serve two years on probation and repay humane agents more than $21,000 in connection with about a dozen malnourished cows that were confiscated from his property in March.

David Parsons, 60, was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and 18 other related offenses after authorities responded to Parson’s property upon receiving reports that a cow appeared to be partially buried in mud at the farm near the Penn Township and Jeannette border.

In court this week, Parsons was accepted into the county’s Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition Program for first-time nonviolent offenders, which will allow his criminal record to be expunged once his probation term expires. Prosecutors dismissed 10 related summary offenses. As a condition of the program, Parsons did not plead guilty to the remaining felony count and nine other misdemeanor animal cruelty offenses.

“We usually don’t offer ARD in animal cruelty cases, but this is an unusual case because of the cows. This is the best way to resolve this with all the animals involved,” Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Ranger said.

According to court records, humane officers claimed Parsons initially refused to allow the partially buried cow to be euthanized following its rescue and after it was determined the animal was in severe distress. A followup inspection a day later found a group of cows on the property to be malnourished, dehydrated and generally neglected, humane officers said.

Humane officer Cassie Wilson said 10 animals were confiscated and the cow that was partially buried was euthanized.

The surviving animals are being cared for at local farms.

“They are doing exceptional and living like a cow should,” Wilson said.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Scott Mears ordered Parsons pay $21,208 in restitution within 10 days to All But Furgotten of North Huntingdon for care of the confiscated animals.

Parsons will be permitted to retain possession of his dog, Agape, but is subjected to random wellness checks by humane agents. He is prohibited from having any other animals in his care for the next two years.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Judge dismisses charges against Jeannette man who refused to supply ID to police

A criminal case was dismissed against a Jeannette man charged with obstruction of justice based on allegations that he refused to identify himself to police last year. Jonathan Durbiano, 42, was detained by Jeannette police in the early hours of June 6, 2021, on Maryland Street. He also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after officers found a marijuana vape pen in his pocket during a search while he was in custody.
JEANNETTE, PA
Tribune-Review

Felony charges dismissed as part of New Kensington man's guilty plea

A New Kensington man pleaded guilty Monday to simple assault of three juveniles after prosecutors dismissed more serious felony charges. Lawrence William Barber, 67, was charged in January with multiple counts of child endangerment, corruption of minors, indecent assault and terroristic threats in connection with claims that he engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior with three girls ages 11, 13 and 14.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
wtae.com

69-year-old homeowner fights burglar in Fayette County

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police released information Tuesday in an incident that happened on Halloween in North Union Township, Fayette County. Investigators said, a little after 5:30 a.m., a homeowner on Fairview Street confronted a burglar trying to enter his home through the garage door. A physical...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

TWO CHARGED FOR DRUG CRIMES FOLLOWING TRAFFIC STOP IN CLYMER BOROUGH

Two people are facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop in Clymer Borough. Clymer Borough Police say on October 27th around 1 p.m., they conducted a traffic stop in the borough and found the driver, 34-year-old Steven Marsh of Saltsburg, driving on a DUI suspended license. Officers say they gained consent to search Marsh’s vehicle and recovered suspected heroin, cocaine, acid, methamphetamines, and marijuana, along with scales, needles, and other drug paraphernalia.
CLYMER, PA
wccsradio.com

JOHNSTOWN MAN DUE FOR SENTENCING IN EIGHT CASES

A man charged in eight cases will be sentenced today in Indiana County court. Court documents show 30-year-old Clifford Camut, Jr. of Johnstown is due for his sentencing hearings this morning at 8:30 in front of judge Michael Clark. In five of those cases, he entered guilty pleas to charges of burglary and related crimes. One of the cases goes back to January of this year, where he along with Brittany Arcurio of Robinson broke into two skill game machines inside the Blue Diamond Bar on East market Street.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man sentenced for neglect of cows

A Penn Township man was ordered to serve two years on probation and repay humane agents more than $21,000 in connection with about a dozen malnourished cows that were confiscated from his property in March. David Parsons, 60, was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and 18 other related offenses...
JEANNETTE, PA
Tribune-Review

Police: Remains of missing Frazer woman believed to be found in Armstrong County

The remains of a Frazer woman who went missing in September are believed to have been found, according to Allegheny County Police. Although a coroner has not formally identified the remains, a license plate number on a motorcycle that was found and reported by a hunter Monday on a hillside along Nichola Road in West Franklin, Armstrong County, was registered to Darlene Harbison, 59, who was last seen Sept. 11.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County’s chief detective suspended after arrest, DA says

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The chief detective of Cambria County has been suspended after she was hit with criminal charges Sunday. “The Cambria County District Attorney’s Office can confirm Kristy L. Freoni was charged as a result of an off-duty incident overnight,” according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer’s Office. “She is suspended […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Police Investigating Major Theft In Winfield Twp.

Police are investigating a theft that left a Sarver man out thousands of dollars in property. State police say the theft happened back in October at a home on North Pike Road in Winfield Township. The investigation found that the thieves took around 34 items that consisted of various tools,...
SARVER, PA
PennLive.com

16-year-olds charged with shooting girl they said was fighting their sister: report

Two teenage boys have been arrested and charged with attempted homicide after a teenage girl was shot in Pittsburgh Monday afternoon, according to a story from WPXI. Citing court documents, the news outlet said witnesses told police that Raymur Sicklesmith, 16, and James Acklin, 16, got a gun and went to Frankstown Road in the city’s Homewood neighborhood to find the person they believed was responsible for fighting their 13-year-old sister.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Westmoreland deputy sheriff sentenced for drunk driving

A Westmoreland County deputy sheriff charged with drunk driving in May was ordered to serve one year on probation. Eugene T. Cavaliere, 59, of Youngwood appeared in court Wednesday to enter the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program for first-time nonviolent offenders. The diversionary program does not require those charged with crimes to plead guilty to the offenses, and their criminal record can be expunged upon successful completion of the probation term.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy