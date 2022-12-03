Final CAAP Comes to Council This Week – But Even with Changes to Electrification, There Still May Be Pushback

This week Davis will discuss once again on its Climate Action and Adaptation Plan. A big focus locally seems to be on a mandate for electrification. While building energy is currently only 15% of Davis’ total emissions, the city still believes “this is a significant goal to meet the City’s carbon neutrality target.” Staff adds, “Electrification reduces GHG emissions by replacing natural gas appliances with electric appliances if the supplied electricity is carbon-free (can also be referred to as 100% renewable).”

