Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grantAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Popular Denny’s Restaurant and Truck Stop Destroyed by FireJoel EisenbergSan Antonio, TX
Woman Stabs 42-Year-Old Boyfriend Multiple Times for 'Not Helping With Bills'Briana B.San Antonio, TX
The 8 highest ranked coffee shops in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Here are 12 San Antonio apartment projects in the works in 2023
Overall these projects are adding over 2,800 units to San Antonio.
All the magical spots to take pictures with Santa in San Antonio
Santa Claus is already in town!
San Antonio's upcoming Make Ready Market lands 5 more food hall tenants
Local talent joining the food hall includes Chilaquil owner Orlando Aguirre, who will serve Mexican fare, and chef Zach Garza, who will manage the facility.
lonelyplanet.com
8 of the best things to do in San Antonio
From history to fine modern dining, experience the best of San Antonio with our guide of things to do © iStockphoto / Getty Images. One of the oldest urban centers in Texas, San Antonio is packed with impressive landmarks from centuries past. Yet despite the years — the city celebrated its 300th anniversary in 2018 — San Antonio remains firmly rooted in the present with sprawling markets, cutting-edge museums and a vibrant dining and drinking scene.
San Antonio business behind Whataburger signs sold to Ohio company
The company has also made signs for H-E-B.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
10 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Week of December 5, 2022 include Holiday Gift Market at Hemisfair, Festive Tours and Trivia Night, and more!
Our picks for the best events and things to do in San Antonio this week of December 5 include Holiday Gift Market at Hemisfair, Festive Tours and Trivia Night, Art Crawl: Wonderful Nature, Happy Hour At The Good Kind, and more!. Also, remember to also check out our recent posts...
KSAT 12
Bahama Bucks is giving away shaved ice on Tuesday for ‘Free Sno Day’
SAN ANTONIO – Bahama Bucks is celebrating “the Coolest Day of the Year” by giving guests free shaved ice. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, people can get a free Sno of up to 12 ounces at participating Bahama Bucks locations. Add-ons can be purchased for an additional charge.
The local’s guide to internet service in the San Antonio area
Learn everything you need to know about internet in the San Antonio area, including speeds, prices, and connection types.
KSAT 12
Viewer’s Choice Best Texas Eats Winners 2022
KSAT Insiders nominated and voted for the restaurants they thought were the best in the San Antonio area. Check out the 2022 viewer’s choice winners down below. 1. Best Chicago Pizza- Chicago’s Pizza, 5525 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78216. 2. Best New York Pizza- Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, 330...
Houston man goes missing during camping trip with friends near San Antonio, family says
According to family, Aamir Ali was camping with friends when he told them he was going on a walk and would catch up, but he never reappeared, leaving behind only his belongings.
9 San Antonio bakeries with decorated cookies perfect for the holidays
Don't forget the milk!
San Antonio-area family's dog 'viciously shot' with crossbow arrow
He narrowly survived.
KSAT 12
Where does our water come from? KSAT Explains
SAN ANTONIO – Water may just be the new oil in Texas. As droughts become more frequent, cities continue to sprawl, and demand rises, the value of water is forecast to increase. With that in mind, where does the water for San Antonio, which sits on the edge of...
Check Out This Drive Thru Light Show in San Antonio
If you are looking for a road trip daycation and are a big fan of Christmas decor. Check out this awesome place, one is located in San Antonio and Houston. The place is called Lights Alive. This is a state-of-the-art Christmas display like no other! Lights Alive! is a 100% computer-controlled, musically synchronized, drive-thru light show experience. The nearly mile-long attraction is the first of its kind in Texas and proudly showcases innovative new lighting technologies that are sure to dazzle and captivate viewers of all ages. It is also family-friendly and synchronized to a one-of-a-kind soundtrack with modern high-energy, upbeat, non-traditional remixes as well as popular Christmas classics. Check out this video from last years setup...
San Antonio's Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa now offering CBD treatments
Anybody need another sign that CBD has fully entered the mainstream?
eastcoasttraveller.com
World's Largest Cowboy Boots in San Antonio
Wade's Boots Were Moved To San Antonio After A Year Of Living In Washington, D.C. Wade's boots were initially intended for display in Washington, D.C., but they were soon transferred to San Antonio, Texas. Wade was a second cousin of Roy Rogers, and his family often moved for his father's job as a hotel manager. He was a pioneer of cowboy funk art. His boots were made from recycled materials. The sculpture is now a fixture in San Antonio.
San Antonio's Luna Rosa Puerto Rican Grill y Tapas taking over Rosario's former Southtown spot
The South Alamo restaurant will be the second location for family-owned Luna Rosa.
KENS 5's Holly Stouffer leaves San Antonio TV news, Jessica Coombs steps in
There's been some changes at KENS 5.
news4sanantonio.com
Table For One: Little Red Barn
The Little Red Barn has been a San Antonio staple since 1963. Serving up delicious steaks & potatoes family style, but as Melody shows us, it's still a great "Table For One" restaurant. Take a look for more details!
mySanAntonio.com
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.
