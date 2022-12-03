ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

lonelyplanet.com

8 of the best things to do in San Antonio

From history to fine modern dining, experience the best of San Antonio with our guide of things to do © iStockphoto / Getty Images. One of the oldest urban centers in Texas, San Antonio is packed with impressive landmarks from centuries past. Yet despite the years — the city celebrated its 300th anniversary in 2018 — San Antonio remains firmly rooted in the present with sprawling markets, cutting-edge museums and a vibrant dining and drinking scene.
KSAT 12

Viewer’s Choice Best Texas Eats Winners 2022

KSAT Insiders nominated and voted for the restaurants they thought were the best in the San Antonio area. Check out the 2022 viewer’s choice winners down below. 1. Best Chicago Pizza- Chicago’s Pizza, 5525 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78216. 2. Best New York Pizza- Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, 330...
KSAT 12

Where does our water come from? KSAT Explains

SAN ANTONIO – Water may just be the new oil in Texas. As droughts become more frequent, cities continue to sprawl, and demand rises, the value of water is forecast to increase. With that in mind, where does the water for San Antonio, which sits on the edge of...
LoneStar 92

Check Out This Drive Thru Light Show in San Antonio

If you are looking for a road trip daycation and are a big fan of Christmas decor. Check out this awesome place, one is located in San Antonio and Houston. The place is called Lights Alive. This is a state-of-the-art Christmas display like no other! Lights Alive! is a 100% computer-controlled, musically synchronized, drive-thru light show experience. The nearly mile-long attraction is the first of its kind in Texas and proudly showcases innovative new lighting technologies that are sure to dazzle and captivate viewers of all ages. It is also family-friendly and synchronized to a one-of-a-kind soundtrack with modern high-energy, upbeat, non-traditional remixes as well as popular Christmas classics. Check out this video from last years setup...
eastcoasttraveller.com

World's Largest Cowboy Boots in San Antonio

Wade's Boots Were Moved To San Antonio After A Year Of Living In Washington, D.C. Wade's boots were initially intended for display in Washington, D.C., but they were soon transferred to San Antonio, Texas. Wade was a second cousin of Roy Rogers, and his family often moved for his father's job as a hotel manager. He was a pioneer of cowboy funk art. His boots were made from recycled materials. The sculpture is now a fixture in San Antonio.
news4sanantonio.com

Table For One: Little Red Barn

The Little Red Barn has been a San Antonio staple since 1963. Serving up delicious steaks & potatoes family style, but as Melody shows us, it's still a great "Table For One" restaurant. Take a look for more details!
mySanAntonio.com

ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

