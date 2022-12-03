ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Wbaltv.com

BCPS responds as teachers upset over issues with pay, health benefits

TOWSON, Md. — The numbers aren't adding up for current and retired teachers in one Maryland county. They say Baltimore County Public Schools needs to fix ongoing issues with paychecks and health benefits. Those teachers are taking their complaints to the school board. The Baltimore County Board of Education...
TOWSON, MD
Bay Net

Stronger Together: Southern Maryland Community Network And Cornerstone Montgomery Merge

SOUTHERN MARYLAND – Southern Maryland Community Network (SMCN) and Cornerstone Montgomery will be merging effective January 1, 2023 in order to meet the needs and better serve Marylanders. The merged organization will continue to be called Cornerstone Montgomery. Southern Maryland Community Network will do business as Cornerstone Southern Maryland in order to highlight its regional impact.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Tactical Emergency Casualty Care Training Completed For Volunteers

LA PLATA, Md. – Over 30 Volunteer EMS Members attended the now annual Tactical Emergency Casualty Training on December 3rd and 4th in Charles County taught by our partners from the Department of Emergency Services. All members were instructed on scenarios involving mass casualty incidents, incidents where numerous victims...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

DNR Secretary’s Message – December 2022

ANNAPOLIS,Md. – Maryland State Parks will again mark the new year by offering hike opportunities from December 30, 2022 through January 2, 2023. First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks that encourages all 50 states to offer outdoor hiking opportunities to start the new year. They are a great way to start the new year!
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

MDOT SHA To Perform Routine Maintenance On MD 231 Benedict Bridge

BENIDICT, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will conduct routine maintenance on the MD 231 (Hallowing Point Road) bridge over the Patuxent River between Calvert and Charles counties from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, December 11, weather permitting. During work hours, crews...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Melissa Lynne Kimps

Melissa Lynne Kimps, 66 of California, MD passed away peacefully on November 23, 2022. She was born on June 9, 1956 to Theordore Edward Wade and Betty Jane (Ridge) Wade in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania . Melissa grew up in Pen Mar, Maryland with her four siblings and their fifth sister (cousin)...
CALIFORNIA, MD
Bay Net

Charles County Government December Holiday Schedule

LA PLATA, Md. – The County Administrator wishes to remind residents of changes to operating schedules for the month of December:. The Charles County Government Building (200 Baltimore Street, La Plata) will close at 2 p.m. for the Oath of Office ceremony. Friday, Dec. 9. The Charles County Treasury...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Come January 1, the mayor’s salary will pass the $200,000 mark

Brandon Scott joins Baltimore’s police commissioner, schools CEO, visitor marketing head, state’s attorney, public works director and just-fired fire chief in the over $200K salary club. It’s that time of year again. No, we’re not talking about the seasonal holidays, but the annual pay increases that are conferred...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

MISSING TEEN: Jasmen Eliana Reyes, Age 16; St. Mary’s County

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate missing person Jasmen Eliana Reyes (H-F-07-05-06), 5-08, 180lbs. Anyone with any information please contact the SMCSO at 301-475-8008. Please share and continue to follow for updates. Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

CDR Eugene Scott “Gene” Burroughs, III

CDR Eugene Scott “Gene” Burroughs III, USN (Ret.), 84, of La Plata, Maryland, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and his caregiver, Ruhey, on Tuesday, November 30, 2022. Gene was born on December 21, 1937 to the late Blanche Gardiner and...
LA PLATA, MD
WTOP

Hyattsville makes thousands available in emergency relief

The city of Hyattsville, Maryland, has opened its emergency relief application to residents and businesses who seek to access COVID-19 American Rescue Plan funds. The city council said that it set aside $1 million of its more than $17.9 million award to establish its Household Emergency Relief Program, managed by the community development corporation.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
FireRescue1

Md. VFD closing after being out of service for year

The Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company, established in 1915, has not been able to find and retain enough volunteers recently — By Leila Merrill. PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. — The Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company is closing after being out of service for a year, NBC Washington reported Friday.
SEAT PLEASANT, MD

