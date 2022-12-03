Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
BCPS responds as teachers upset over issues with pay, health benefits
TOWSON, Md. — The numbers aren't adding up for current and retired teachers in one Maryland county. They say Baltimore County Public Schools needs to fix ongoing issues with paychecks and health benefits. Those teachers are taking their complaints to the school board. The Baltimore County Board of Education...
Bay Net
Stronger Together: Southern Maryland Community Network And Cornerstone Montgomery Merge
SOUTHERN MARYLAND – Southern Maryland Community Network (SMCN) and Cornerstone Montgomery will be merging effective January 1, 2023 in order to meet the needs and better serve Marylanders. The merged organization will continue to be called Cornerstone Montgomery. Southern Maryland Community Network will do business as Cornerstone Southern Maryland in order to highlight its regional impact.
Baltimore City Schools proposing new inclement weather plan
Baltimore City School officials are proposing some new changes concerning how they deal with snow days.
Bay Net
Maryland State Police Aviation Sponsoring Food Drive In Southern Maryland
HOLLYWOOD, Md. — Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 7 – Southern MD is sponsoring a food drive in support of the Maryland Food Bank. They will be accepting donations of non-perishable food items from now until December 21, 2022. Donations will be accepted at the Trooper 7...
Newly elected Harford County Councilmember not invited to swearing in ceremony
Jacob Bennett, a Democrat elected to represent Harford County's District F on the County Council was not invited to today's Inauguration and swearing in ceremony.
WJLA
'Grateful' John D.B. Carr sworn in as Prince George's County's next sheriff
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County native and University of Maryland graduate John D.B. Carr was sworn in as the county's next sheriff Tuesday in Upper Marlboro. Carr is a graduate of Bishop McNamara High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminology & Criminal...
Bay Net
Tactical Emergency Casualty Care Training Completed For Volunteers
LA PLATA, Md. – Over 30 Volunteer EMS Members attended the now annual Tactical Emergency Casualty Training on December 3rd and 4th in Charles County taught by our partners from the Department of Emergency Services. All members were instructed on scenarios involving mass casualty incidents, incidents where numerous victims...
foxbaltimore.com
'We have work to do'| Md. Superintendent reacts to test scores from Nation's Report Card
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — “We have work to do.”. That message came Tuesday afternoon from Maryland’s Superintendent of Schools, Mohammed Choudhury, during a presentation of student test scores from the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). The test is often referred to as the “Nation’s Report...
Bay Net
DNR Secretary’s Message – December 2022
ANNAPOLIS,Md. – Maryland State Parks will again mark the new year by offering hike opportunities from December 30, 2022 through January 2, 2023. First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks that encourages all 50 states to offer outdoor hiking opportunities to start the new year. They are a great way to start the new year!
foxbaltimore.com
Towson High School to continue increased police presence following threat
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County police say they are continuing their increased presence at Towson High School due to a threat received by a staff member via email. The threat is the second time in two weeks that police department is adding staff to the school. While the police...
Bay Net
MDOT SHA To Perform Routine Maintenance On MD 231 Benedict Bridge
BENIDICT, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will conduct routine maintenance on the MD 231 (Hallowing Point Road) bridge over the Patuxent River between Calvert and Charles counties from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, December 11, weather permitting. During work hours, crews...
NBC Washington
Prince George's County Executive Promises Continued Success in Second Term
Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks took the oath of office to begin her second term Monday. Elected leaders looked back on the past four years in celebration and promised more success moving forward. “For too long, we let others rush in to create the narrative of our county,” Alsobrooks...
Bay Net
Melissa Lynne Kimps
Melissa Lynne Kimps, 66 of California, MD passed away peacefully on November 23, 2022. She was born on June 9, 1956 to Theordore Edward Wade and Betty Jane (Ridge) Wade in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania . Melissa grew up in Pen Mar, Maryland with her four siblings and their fifth sister (cousin)...
Bay Net
Charles County Government December Holiday Schedule
LA PLATA, Md. – The County Administrator wishes to remind residents of changes to operating schedules for the month of December:. The Charles County Government Building (200 Baltimore Street, La Plata) will close at 2 p.m. for the Oath of Office ceremony. Friday, Dec. 9. The Charles County Treasury...
baltimorebrew.com
Come January 1, the mayor’s salary will pass the $200,000 mark
Brandon Scott joins Baltimore’s police commissioner, schools CEO, visitor marketing head, state’s attorney, public works director and just-fired fire chief in the over $200K salary club. It’s that time of year again. No, we’re not talking about the seasonal holidays, but the annual pay increases that are conferred...
Bay Net
MISSING TEEN: Jasmen Eliana Reyes, Age 16; St. Mary’s County
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate missing person Jasmen Eliana Reyes (H-F-07-05-06), 5-08, 180lbs. Anyone with any information please contact the SMCSO at 301-475-8008. Please share and continue to follow for updates. Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com.
Bay Net
CDR Eugene Scott “Gene” Burroughs, III
CDR Eugene Scott “Gene” Burroughs III, USN (Ret.), 84, of La Plata, Maryland, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and his caregiver, Ruhey, on Tuesday, November 30, 2022. Gene was born on December 21, 1937 to the late Blanche Gardiner and...
Family of fallen Howard County firefighter has home mortgage paid off
The wife and five kids of Lieutenant Nathan Flynn will no longer have to worry about paying their home mortgage.
WTOP
Hyattsville makes thousands available in emergency relief
The city of Hyattsville, Maryland, has opened its emergency relief application to residents and businesses who seek to access COVID-19 American Rescue Plan funds. The city council said that it set aside $1 million of its more than $17.9 million award to establish its Household Emergency Relief Program, managed by the community development corporation.
FireRescue1
Md. VFD closing after being out of service for year
The Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company, established in 1915, has not been able to find and retain enough volunteers recently — By Leila Merrill. PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. — The Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company is closing after being out of service for a year, NBC Washington reported Friday.
