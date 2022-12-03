Read full article on original website
Another cloudy day with drizzle chances: Morning weather forecast in Northeast Ohio for December 7, 2022
More cloudy conditions are expected today amid some drizzle. Payton Domschke has the hour-by-hour details in her morning weather forecast for December 7, 2022.
Northeast Ohio weather: Showers move in tonight; snow-free the next 7 days
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a beautiful start to the week, the weather will be turning a bit more unsettled overnight. A cold front is going to move into our area this evening, and this system will essentially stall out over northeast Ohio through the middle of the week. This...
Dense Fog Advisory expanded in Northeast Ohio: What you need to know
A Dense Fog Advisory has been expanded until noon -- and now includes more counties. Payton Domschke has the hour-by-hour details you need to know.
Northeast Ohio under wind advisory until Saturday afternoon, National Weather Service says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Northeast Ohio is under a wind advisory until Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The advisory will be in effect until 1 p.m. Saturday, NWS says, and affects the counties of Lorain, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Ashtabula and Medina.
Winter heating assistance available for Lorain County residents
If you're a Lorain County resident who is without heat or facing shutoff notice, there is help available to get you through the winter.
Rainy week ahead: Morning weather forecast in Northeast Ohio for December 5, 2022
We're tracking a rainy pattern for the week ahead. 3News' Payton Domschke has the hour-by-hour details in her morning weather forecast for Monday, December 5, 2022.
Thousands without power in Northeast Ohio amid strong winds: See the hardest-hit counties
CLEVELAND — Thousands of people are currently without electricity throughout Northeast Ohio amid strong winds that whipped the region. At one point Saturday morning, FirstEnergy’s outage map was reporting more than 26,000 power outages in Northeast Ohio. Where do we stand right now? Below is a list of...
Northeast Ohio fire departments warn of carbon monoxide poisoning risks as we enter winter season
PARMA, Ohio — It is that time of year where we are all trying to stay warm by cranking up our furnaces and space heaters. But experts say we may be unknowingly putting ourselves in direct danger. Every year-- roughly 430 people die from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning and...
Power restored after high winds
Over 2,500 customers are without power throughout the Valley and Trumbull County due to the high wind speeds Saturday.
Some power restored in NE Ohio after brutal winds
More than 20,000 homes in Northeast Ohio are without power Saturday morning as wind advisories and warnings are in effect in many counties.
The Power of Inspiration: Inside the Greater Cleveland Food Bank
CLEVELAND — The holiday season is always a great reminder of just how important it is to help our neighbors in need - and here in Northeast Ohio there is a great need that only continues to grow. 1 in 6 people in our community struggle to put food on the table.
Why you’ll see flags at half-staff in Ohio Wednesday
Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags on public grounds be flown at half-staff Wednesday
Lake Metroparks Country Lights canceled Saturday due to power outage, officials say
KIRTLAND, Ohio -- Lake Metroparks has canceled its Country Lights for Saturday night due to a power outage from Saturday morning’s extreme winds, officials announced. The Country Lights takes place at Lake Metropark’s Farmpark is to run Sunday, then Wednesday through Sunday, Dec. 11, and Dec. 14 to Dec. 23.
Ohio announces demolition plans for 2,277 buildings in 42 counties: See the full list of impacted addresses
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has revealed a list of 2,277 “blighted and vacant structures” throughout 42 Ohio counties that “will be demolished to pave the way for new economic development and housing opportunities across the state.”. You can see the full list of...
Ohio Provides $800 In Winter Relief Money
Are you struggling even more because of the winter season? Officials know inflation is not the only economic hardship faced by residents. The state has set aside money to help with winter-related expenses.
Bedford schools close due to threat
All Bedford city schools are closed on Tuesday due to a threatening message.
Select Northeast Ohio post offices open on Sundays for holiday season
The United States Postal Service will open several of its offices in Northeast Ohio on Sundays for the holiday season.
Three promising uses of COVID-19 stimulus money in Northeast Ohio: Stimulus Watch Analysis
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Since 2021, Northeast Ohio has received hundreds of millions in federal COVID-19 stimulus money through the American Rescue Plan Act. While some of that money seems to be headed for effective and well-meaning programs, some isn’t. With that in mind, Stimulus Watch set out to highlight...
Winning Powerball lottery numbers for December 5, 2022: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $89 million jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing from Monday, Dec. 5, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below... $200 prize: 4 winners. $100 prize: 14 winners. $14 prize: 198 winners.
14 years worth of North Canton restaurant's dollar bills go to hurricane relief
With customer approval, Eadies Fish House plans to donate dollar bills it’s accumulated on its walls over 14 years to victims of Hurricane Ian.
