Burlington stores announces 16th annual coat drive to those in need nationwide

By Donnell Suggs
 4 days ago
Burlington Stores announced its 16th annual Burlington Coat Drive in partnership with the national non-profit organization Delivering Good.

Now through Dec. 24, Burlington customers are invited to donate a new or gently worn coat at their local store. Delivering Good will distribute the coats to those in need within each store community through the help of local agencies.

As a thank you, customers who donate a coat will enjoy 10% off their entire purchase. Over the past 15 years, Burlington’s customers, associates, and vendors have donated nearly 2.5 million coats.

“As a caring company, we are pleased to continue our tradition of giving back to those in need within store communities nationwide through our annual Coat Drive,” said Michael O’Sullivan, CEO of Burlington Stores. “Together with our generous customers, we look forward to keeping neighbors in need warm this winter.”

“Now more than ever, families are facing many challenges and staying warm should be the least of their worries,” said Matthew Fasciano, President and CEO of Delivering Good. “Our partnership with Burlington helps provide thousands of coats to community members who need them most. We are delighted to work with them again this year to help provide a sense of comfort and hope to individuals during the holidays.”

To learn more about the Burlington Coat Drive and to find a store near you to donate, visit Burlington.com.

