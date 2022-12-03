Read full article on original website
Flying Magazine
Boeing 777X Test Flights Suspended Over Engine Issue
The Boeing 777X will be the largest and most fuel efficient twin-engine jet in the world, according to the manufacturer. [Credit: Boeing]. Boeing [NYSE: BA] has temporarily suspended the flight testing of the 777X pending a potential issue with the General Electric GE9X engines that power the aircraft. “We are...
CNBC
Boeing's last 747 has rolled out of the factory after a more than 50-year production run
Boeing has made the last 747 as it transitions to all two-engine wide-body jetliners. Airlines are seeking new models that are cheaper to operate than the iconic hump-backed jet. Cargo airline Atlas Air will take delivery of the last one, #1574, early next year. 's final 747 rolled out of...
MilitaryTimes
KC-46 tanker’s boom issue will prevent A-10 refueling for years
Supply chain problems have delayed an effort to redesign the KC-46 tanker’s refueling boom, keeping the plane years away from being able to gas up the entire Air Force inventory. Engineers are redesigning the fuel pipe to be more flexible so it can properly connect to the A-10C Thunderbolt...
Planemakers like Airbus and Embraer are envisioning a future where the airliner looks radically different — take a look at the futuristic concepts
Airlines like United and Delta have invested millions into futuristic aircraft as the industry battles rising fuel prices and sustainability concerns
The Army’s Black Hawk helicopter replacement is a speedy tiltrotor aircraft
The V-280 Valor was chosen to be the Army's next Black-Hawk-type aircraft. Bell TextronThe military just made a once-in-a-generation decision. Here's what to know about the V-280 Valor.
Both Pilots fell 'ASLEEP' during the flight at FL-7,000 feet
An airline's pilots fell asleep during the flight and overshot the runway. According to the Aviation Herald, The Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737-800 was en route from Khartoum to Addis Ababa when the pilots fell asleep, and the aircraft continued past the top of the descent.
