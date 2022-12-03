Tolland to hold public hearing on bridge projects

TOLLAND — The Town Council will hold a public hearing for the appropriation of $11.35 million for three bridge improvement projects.

The public hearing will be held on Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. Residents will also be able to attend virtually via Zoom.

In October, the Town Council gave Town Manager Brian Foley permission to apply for four federal- and state-funded bridge renovation projects. Since then, three have been approved and the fourth still sits in review.