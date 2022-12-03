Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Opinion: A two year old child starves to death because good neighbors are hard to find in AmericaEdy ZooGeneva, NY
New York man finds $100,000 treasure trove of 120-Year-Old historical photos in his atticAmarie M.Geneva, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Roc Brewing Co. unveils new menu, space upgrades
This announcement follows their split from FLX Wienery earlier this year.
East Genesee Street grocery store site plan approved
VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – After conducting public hearings, collecting written comments and holding work sessions in connection to the proposal for a grocery store at 547 E. Genesee St., the Fayetteville Planning Board decided on Dec. 5 to grant site plan approval for the long-pending project. The Northwood Real...
A Salina tech company is moving its headquarters and 100 jobs to downtown Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. – A technology hardware company plans to move its headquarters and 100 jobs from its longtime home in Salina to downtown Syracuse. CXtec Inc. CEO Peter Belyea said the company will relocate to the City Center project on West Jefferson Street when the former department store’s transformation into office space is completed next summer.
40 new businesses filed in Central NY, six go out of business
Forty new businesses filed with county clerk’s offices in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Nov. 28 through Dec. 2. Among the new businesses are a bilingual daycare provider and a homeschooling business.
37 properties for sale in Chemung County real estate auction
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County’s second real estate auction of the year is now live with over 30 properties up for bid. The Chemung County Owned Real Estate Auction went live on December 6 on Auctions International. There are a total of 37 houses and lots up for bid. The rules for registration […]
Bring on the holidays (and beer) in Canandaigua: Sights and sounds from 'Get Lit'
CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua's craft brewers and their beer-loving fans got into the holiday spirit on Saturday night. The Twisted Rail, Young Lion, Frequentum and Peacemaker Brewing Companies each erected Christmas trees made from empty beer kegs and flipped the switch on their lights as part of the first Get Lit in Canandaigua event.
Become The Proud Owner Of A Home On Lake Delta In Rome New York
Have you ever dreamed of owning lake front property off of Lake Delta in Rome New York? Get ready to invest in your dream home. Just outside the city of Rome you'll find Lake Delta. Lake Delta was created when New York State built a dam in 1912 and flooded some 3,000 acres, destroying the village of Delta. The project required the removal of 295 buildings, including 70 homes, and the relocation of two cemeteries. Delta Lake State Park is located on a peninsula extending into Delta Reservoir. During the warmer weather, you'll find all sorts of boaters on the water, and fisherman enjoying the fishing.
Stewart’s raises over $706,000 for local organizations, more to come
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — $353,870 has been reached from Stewart’s Holiday Match Program customer donations through Monday, December 5, meaning over $706,000 has been raised with the Stewart’s match!. With nearly three weeks left to collect, the Stewart’s Holiday Match Program donates 100% of the donations received...
Upstate NY town named among best, must-see Christmas towns in the U.S.
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — It’s a wonderful life in Upstate New York. But no Upstate place is as wonderful during the holiday season as the “real” Bedford Falls. Seneca Falls has been named one of the best Christmas towns in America by Reader’s Digest. The Finger Lakes town made the festive roundup of places “you should visit at least once” alongside North Pole, Alaska and Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
Brighton Whole Foods: Last lawsuit begins Monday
Down Monroe Avenue from Twelve Corners, about 5% of Whole Foods Plaza is currently operational.
JMA Wireless planning $24M expansion, 40 more jobs at new 5G factory in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- JMA Wireless, a fast-growing maker of 5G equipment, is planning a more than $24 million expansion of a manufacturing site it opened in Syracuse’s South Side neighborhood just a few months ago. The company has submitted plans to the city for a 100,000-square-foot logistics center adjacent...
Charles “Pudgie” Cleary, founder of Pudgies Pizza, dies at 82
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Icon and business owner Charles E. “Pudgie” Cleary, founder of Pudgie’s Pizza and Subs, died early Sunday after injuries sustained from a stroke just days prior, he was 82. The news was confirmed by a member of the Cleary family, as well as, an obituary posted online. Born January 9, […]
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country
There's certainly no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on Trips to Discover's list of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country.
Little Sandy Creek Bridge completed, DEC says
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Little Sandy Creek Bridge has been completed, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The bridge, which is 110 feet, extends over Little Sandy Creek in the Winona State Forest and is located in the town of Boylston, Oswego County. This is part of the new one-mile Little […]
Manlius Art Cinema sold
VILLAGE OF MANLIUS – Though he has been proprietor of the Manlius Art Cinema for three decades, Nat Tobin believes that in a greater sense the narrow East Seneca Street theater has belonged to the local filmgoing community. “I love the audience most of all,” Tobin said. “The people...
Health officials locate dog sought in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department has located the owner and dog it was looking for. Health officials sought the dog to rule out rabies after a reported bite Sunday in Ithaca. The Health Department reminds everyone to avoid contact with unfamiliar animals, domesticated or wild, and to keep vaccinations current. All cats, dogs, and ferrets must have initial rabies vaccinations no later than four months.
JMA Wireless plans $24M expansion; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 7)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 51; Low: 40. Cloudy with a shower; see the 5-day forecast. A young fan dances as the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team takes on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at the JMA Wireless Dome Tuesday night. (Scott Schild photo)
$1 million for a modest ranch house. How Onondaga County bought up land for Micron
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County just spent $1 million to buy one of the last homes standing in the way of the giant Micron Technology chip fab development planned in the town of Clay. Paul and Robin Richer, who were among the last holdouts opposed to the county’s plans...
Renew 81 promotes ‘selfish, narrow, 20th century outlook’ (Your Letters)
I shall try to be civil in my critique of the group that has brought the frivolous lawsuit to stop progress of a project so long in the making and a project that will be the making of Syracuse (”Group headed by former police chief asks state judge to stop I-81 project in Syracuse,” Nov. 10, 2022). It has always been my understanding that most of the traffic would travel on Interstate 481 at 65 mph — mostly to bypass the downtown community grid. From I-481 (coming from the south) there are several exits affording entry into the city just north of the short length of the community grid. Take I-690 into the city and north to Destiny USA; take the next exit at Kirkville Road; the third exit at the Thruway; and the fourth exit at Collamer Road (leading to Northern Boulevard) — then you are at I-81 north or south, then on to the rest of I-481 leading you to Clay and all the development related to Micron. Drivers coming from the north on I-481 have the same choices.
Livin’ in Liverpool: Harps will harmonize Sunday at Methodist Church
LIVERPOOL — Harps undoubtedly make the most heavenly music on earth. Triangular stringed instruments, harps have been plucked since antiquity in Asia, Africa and Europe, dating back at least as early as 3000 BCE. The instrument enjoyed great popularity in Europe during the Middle Ages and Renaissance, when it...
