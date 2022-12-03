ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NY

Eagle Newspapers

East Genesee Street grocery store site plan approved

VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – After conducting public hearings, collecting written comments and holding work sessions in connection to the proposal for a grocery store at 547 E. Genesee St., the Fayetteville Planning Board decided on Dec. 5 to grant site plan approval for the long-pending project. The Northwood Real...
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
Lite 98.7

Become The Proud Owner Of A Home On Lake Delta In Rome New York

Have you ever dreamed of owning lake front property off of Lake Delta in Rome New York? Get ready to invest in your dream home. Just outside the city of Rome you'll find Lake Delta. Lake Delta was created when New York State built a dam in 1912 and flooded some 3,000 acres, destroying the village of Delta. The project required the removal of 295 buildings, including 70 homes, and the relocation of two cemeteries. Delta Lake State Park is located on a peninsula extending into Delta Reservoir. During the warmer weather, you'll find all sorts of boaters on the water, and fisherman enjoying the fishing.
ROME, NY
localsyr.com

Stewart’s raises over $706,000 for local organizations, more to come

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — $353,870 has been reached from Stewart’s Holiday Match Program customer donations through Monday, December 5, meaning over $706,000 has been raised with the Stewart’s match!. With nearly three weeks left to collect, the Stewart’s Holiday Match Program donates 100% of the donations received...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY town named among best, must-see Christmas towns in the U.S.

Seneca Falls, N.Y. — It’s a wonderful life in Upstate New York. But no Upstate place is as wonderful during the holiday season as the “real” Bedford Falls. Seneca Falls has been named one of the best Christmas towns in America by Reader’s Digest. The Finger Lakes town made the festive roundup of places “you should visit at least once” alongside North Pole, Alaska and Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
SENECA FALLS, NY
WETM 18 News

Charles “Pudgie” Cleary, founder of Pudgies Pizza, dies at 82

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Icon and business owner Charles E. “Pudgie” Cleary, founder of Pudgie’s Pizza and Subs, died early Sunday after injuries sustained from a stroke just days prior, he was 82. The news was confirmed by a member of the Cleary family, as well as, an obituary posted online. Born January 9, […]
ELMIRA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Little Sandy Creek Bridge completed, DEC says

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Little Sandy Creek Bridge has been completed, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The bridge, which is 110 feet, extends over Little Sandy Creek in the Winona State Forest and is located in the town of Boylston, Oswego County. This is part of the new one-mile Little […]
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Manlius Art Cinema sold

VILLAGE OF MANLIUS – Though he has been proprietor of the Manlius Art Cinema for three decades, Nat Tobin believes that in a greater sense the narrow East Seneca Street theater has belonged to the local filmgoing community. “I love the audience most of all,” Tobin said. “The people...
MANLIUS, NY
whcuradio.com

Health officials locate dog sought in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department has located the owner and dog it was looking for. Health officials sought the dog to rule out rabies after a reported bite Sunday in Ithaca. The Health Department reminds everyone to avoid contact with unfamiliar animals, domesticated or wild, and to keep vaccinations current. All cats, dogs, and ferrets must have initial rabies vaccinations no later than four months.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Renew 81 promotes ‘selfish, narrow, 20th century outlook’ (Your Letters)

I shall try to be civil in my critique of the group that has brought the frivolous lawsuit to stop progress of a project so long in the making and a project that will be the making of Syracuse (”Group headed by former police chief asks state judge to stop I-81 project in Syracuse,” Nov. 10, 2022). It has always been my understanding that most of the traffic would travel on Interstate 481 at 65 mph — mostly to bypass the downtown community grid. From I-481 (coming from the south) there are several exits affording entry into the city just north of the short length of the community grid. Take I-690 into the city and north to Destiny USA; take the next exit at Kirkville Road; the third exit at the Thruway; and the fourth exit at Collamer Road (leading to Northern Boulevard) — then you are at I-81 north or south, then on to the rest of I-481 leading you to Clay and all the development related to Micron. Drivers coming from the north on I-481 have the same choices.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

