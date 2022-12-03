ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Heat Hoping Injury Bug Is Behind Them

By Shandel Richardson
 4 days ago
The Miami Heat believe the worst is in the rearview mirror.

After beginning the season with injuries to so many key players, the Heat are finally almost back to full strength. Forward Jimmy Butler returned to the lineup Friday against the Boston Celtics after missing the last seven games with a knee injury.

"Us getting healthy and getting bodies back and kind of getting into a groove of a season," Heat guard Kyle Lowry said. "We're now in December so we can kind of start putting some things together. We went through our stretch of unfortunate luck with injuries. Hopefully that's done for us and we can just continue to build."

The Heat have won four of five after defeating the Celtics. They are still awaiting the returns of guard Victor Oladipo (knee) and center Omer Yurtseven (ankle), who have yet to play this season because of injuries.

"I think that's a big thing, just getting fully healthy," guard Tyler Herro said. "A bunch of guys have been in and out with different injuries. So just getting everyone back is the first step."

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.

