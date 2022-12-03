Read full article on original website
Susan McCarthy
4d ago
This a great idea for the people! Having things for Families to do together no matter where we live is so important for the children...love this
thesunpapers.com
Rail line won’t solve commuter woes, says South Jersey lawmaker
South Jersey Assemblywoman Bethanne McCarthy Patrick (R-Salem) wants the money earmarked for the 18-mile Glassboro-Camden light-rail line to be reallocated to other pressing infrastructure projects that would help relieve traffic congestion and ease commutes for those living and working in Gloucester and Camden counties. “South Jersey doesn’t have an immediate...
This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ
Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
Camden County officials buy development rights, preserve N.J. farm
While many farmers are selling and cashing out because of the difficulties of farming, Stella Farms, a family legacy for nearly 100 years, doesn’t plan on disappearing anytime soon.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 24-30, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 24-30, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Entries list property address followed by selling price,...
This Is The Coolest Christmas Tree in Mercer County, NJ
Check this out. I would absolutely say this is the coolest and most unique Christmas tree in Mercer County. Don't you agree?. Can you tell what it is? It's made up entirely of pizza boxes. Yup, you heard me right, it's a bunch of pizza boxes. How cool is that?
therealdeal.com
Mansion listed for $25M sets South Jersey record
A 40,000-square-foot uncompleted mansion in Cinnaminson, N.J., has hit the market with the highest-known asking price for a home in South Jersey. The 40,000-square-foot home has been under construction for five years and is 90 percent complete, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Real estate professionals say the $24.95 million asking price is believed to be the highest-ever for a residential property in the southern half of the Garden State.
peninsulachronicle.com
Gloucester Receives Guidance On Traffic Impact Rules
GLOUCESTER – Gloucester County doesn’t have hard and fast rules to determine when a traffic impact study should be conducted for a commercial or residential development. “We haven’t historically required one unless it is mandated by the state code,” said Anne Ducey-Ortiz, the county’s planning director. “But there have been many times where I thought that we should have had one or that I should have required one.”
Scientists Stumped by Shaking Ground in New Jersey
Earthquakes in the U.S. most frequently occur on the nation’s west coast. More specifically, they take place in regions surrounding the San Andreas fault line. However, reports of shaking and rumbling ground in New Jersey on Monday have scientists stumped as they try to determine whether or not areas across the state actually experienced an earthquake.
This Bar Is Bucks County, PA’s Hidden Gem
I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA. I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.
N.J. man relishes site of a small paved alley, a big win 14 years in the making
It’s hard to see any beauty or natural wonder in a narrow, one-block alley paved with asphalt. The one behind John Swem’s Trenton home, Sage Alley, makes him smile widely nevertheless.
Cherry Hill ‘Illuminates’ the holiday with light tour
The township kicked off its winter season with two recent holiday events. The community gathered at Croft Farm for its second annual Illuminate event on Dec. 4, when the property’s lights are switched on and performances are held by various groups. This year’s event included participation from the following: the Human Relations Advisory Committee, Cherry Hill West Chamber Singers, Cherry Hill East Voice and Bells of East, Temple Beth Shalom Choir, Teresa Andris Dancers from the Bowman School and Artists from Motion Dance Studio.
Delaware’s 149 traffic fatalities this year are the most since 1988
A 49-year-old Milford man was crossing Route 1 just north of Milford just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday when he was hit by a car and killed. State police say the driver swerved and tried to brake, but was unable to stop in time. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
Winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Gloucester County
GLOUCESTER, NJ – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. According to the New Jersey Lottery, one New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for the Saturday, December 3, drawing winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. That ticket was sold at WAWA #480, 196 Crown Point Road, Thorofare in Gloucester County. The winning numbers for the Saturday, December 3, drawing were: 06, 13, 33, 36, and 37. The Red Power Ball number was 07. The Power Play was 4X. There were 21,983 other New Jersey players who took home The post Winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Gloucester County appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ mayor says he won't support proposed warehouse development
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The local mayor says he does not support a proposed warehouse development that has drawn the ire of residents.Neighbors have contested a plan to build four warehouses totaling 2 million square feet on farmland in Mullica Hill, at Route 322 and Tomlin Station Road.At a packed Harrison Township committee meeting last night, Mayor Louis Manzo said he plans to oppose the warehouse construction. "I'm going to vote no," Harrison Township mayor Louis Manzo said. The comment spurred cheers from the crowd.A lawsuit opposing the warehouse plan has already been filed by a homeowners association.A zoning board meeting on the project last week had to be postponed because the room was over capacity. That meeting will now be held on December 15th at Pleasant Valley School.
NBC Philadelphia
There's a Cheaper (or Even Free) Way to Get to NYC, Atlantic City Over Holidays
Looking to soak in the holiday spirit in New York or down the Jersey Shore? New Jersey Transit is "Dashing Through With Savings" to ensure you and your family can travel for less. Younger children can even ride for free into the New Year. Here's a look at some of...
Atlantic City Police Activity: Apparent Suicide At Ocean Club Condo
There is Atlantic City Police Department activity on the corner of Pacific and Montpelier Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Avoid the area until further notice. We have confirmed that a 70-year-old man has jumped/fallen from the Atlantic City, New Jersey Ocean Club Condominium. We...
Popular Shopping Mall Nearby is Set to Close for Good. Read to Learn When and Why
The shopping mall will close after two years of business in a popular area. A shopping mall in the nearby Bucks County area has recently announced their upcoming closure after only two years of local business. Michele Haddon wrote about the upcoming closure in the Bucks County Courier Times. The...
SEEN HIM? Mentally Ill South Jersey Man Missing Since September
Gloucester Township police continue to search for a missing 47-year-old man who suffers from mental illness, authorities said. He has been sighted in Camden and Philadelphia, police said. ,On Sept. 16, Gloucester Township Police were dispatched to Hilltop Estates located on the Black Horse Pike in the Blackwood section of...
Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJ
Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philadelphia since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, proudly serving cheesesteaks 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For the past 56 years, people from Philadelphia and beyond have lined up for cheesesteaks at Geno’s – which are made with premium, un-chopped, thinly sliced ribeye steak with or without fried onions and a handful of cheese options. Beginning in December, South Jersey can get in on the action as Geno’s Steaks opens inside Foodiehall, the virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill, NJ.
This Holiday Photo-Op Is Coming To The Trenton Farmers Market
It’s the most wonderful time of the year and the Trenton Farmers Market is spreading some holiday cheer this weekend!. It’s the perfect time to start getting as many pictures of your kids with Santa to slap on the front of your Christmas cards and this is the perfect opportunity!
