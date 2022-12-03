Read full article on original website
Former Elmira Knitting Mills lost in massive fire
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The fire that took place in Elmira Heights Monday night tore through the remainder of an old warehouse on Prescott Ave. Part of the textile industry, the building was one of the first to move into what's now known as Elmira Heights, as part of the Industrial Elmira Association.
Large fire burns warehouse in Elmira Heights
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY (WETM) – Multiple fire departments are working at a large structure fire on Prescott Avenue in Elmira Heights. Around 4:45 p.m., fire units were called to the report of a structure fire. Multiple additional departments have been called for assistance. The traffic in the area is very congested and it is recommended […]
Late-night fire destroys home in Painted Post
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) — Multiple departments responded late Saturday to a structure fire in Painted Post that left the entire building charred. The fire occurred at a residence at 22 Clark Street in Painted Post sometime around or after 8 p.m. According to Painted Post Fire Department, fire crews were called and responded at […]
Last Call for Holiday Giving Boxes
The Holiday Giving Box program resulted from the collaboration between Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County, CHOW, Broome-Tioga BOCES, and the Agency to provide complete, holiday meals to local families in need.
37 properties for sale in Chemung County real estate auction
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County’s second real estate auction of the year is now live with over 30 properties up for bid. The Chemung County Owned Real Estate Auction went live on December 6 on Auctions International. There are a total of 37 houses and lots up for bid. The rules for registration […]
Meet Sammy, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Sammy, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Sammy is an eight-month-old male French bulldog/beagle mix who is a ball of energy that loves to play constantly. He is friendly with other dogs, but would require a meet-and-greet with any other pup. The SPCA is unsure how he would be with cats. For households with children, he is best with kids ages 6 years old and older. For those who are younger, but have experience with other dogs who match his energy levels, a meet-and-greet is required.
Arnot Ogden Medical Center Recognized for Work in C-Sections
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Arnot Health, once again, is honored for its work in C section and vaginal delivery. Healthgrades, a website Americans use to find a doctor or hospital, presented Arnot Ogden Medical Center with its 2022 recognition as a 5-Star recipient for C-Section Delivery. This marks the 6th...
Six charged in connection to March 2022 Fat Daddy’s raids
PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Six people and an unnamed seventh party have been charged in a 24-count indictment in connection to the raids at the Penn Yan and Watkins Glen Fat Daddy’s early this spring. In an indictment dated Nov. 18, 2022, the Yates County County Grand Jury charged Jamie Walker, Corey Keller, Kelly […]
Tioga Downs donates over $1 million to northern tier and N.Y. nonprofits
Nichols, N.Y. — In celebration of Giving Tuesday, the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation gave $1.1 million in grants to nonprofits in the northern tier of Pennsylvania and nearby New York counties. Donations covered organizations in Tioga and Bradford Counties in Pennsylvania, and Broome and Chemung Counties in New York. “It feels incredible to honor the organizations that hold our community together–especially on Giving Tuesday,” said Tioga Downs owner Jeffrey Gural, whose mother’s family was from Binghamton. “This foundation allows us to support people who...
Over $3,000 stolen from Tioga County home
MIDDLEBURY TWP, Pa. (WETM) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for an unknown suspect(s) who broke into a house Thursday in Tioga County. According to Police, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, an unknown individual(s) broke into a residence at 128 State Road in Middlebury Township, Tioga County. […]
Alleged trespasser caught breaking into cabin
Osceola, Pa. — A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a hunting cabin last month. The cabin's owner, a 73-year-old man, called police on Nov. 28 around 4 p.m. as the man was trying to break in, according to Trooper Reuben Donovan at the Mansfield State Police. The man, later identified as Nathan Sherman of Addison, NY, was charged with criminal trespass.
Natural Gas Company to Pay Millions for New Water System in Susquehanna County Town
A major natural gas producer is not contesting criminal charges for polluting drinking water supplies in the town of Dimock, PA. The crimes stem from the company’s 2008 drilling operations. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Susan Phillips reports the Susquehanna County community became synonymous with anti-fracking campaigns worldwide. Susan Phillips tells...
Elmira man arrested on Superior Court warrant
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was taken into custody on Saturday after a warrant was issued for his arrest. According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremy Cornell, 46, of Elmira, was found and arrested for previous felony crimes. Cornell was wanted for Burglary in the 3rd Degree, a class D felony, Criminal […]
Best Buy Surprises Catholic Charities with goodwill and donations
On Friday, Nov. 18, a team of employees from the Best Buy Distribution Center in Nichols, N.Y. showed up at Tioga County Catholic Charities with over 2,700 pounds of food. Turkeys, potatoes, canned and boxed foods, baked goods, and everything else imaginable was part of this extensive donation. Cases of laundry detergent and personal care items were also included.
Kiara Fisher scores game-high 21 points for Marist
BURLINGTON, V.T. (WETM) – Two former Elmira Express standouts had big games for the Red Foxes on Sunday. (Photo courtesy: goredfoxes.com) Elmira grad Kiara Fisher scored a game-high 21 points for Marist women’s basketball in a 81-60 loss on the road to Vermont on Sunday. The junior guard had 17 points in the first half […]
Former Broome County District Attorney Pleads Guilty to Grand Larceny
A former Broome County district attorney pleaded guilty to Grand Larceny in Broome County Supreme Court. According to the Schuyler County District Attorney, Stephen K. Cornwell, Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of Grand Larceny in the 4th degree. The case was prosecuted by the Schuyler County District Attorney's Office...
18-year-old arrested for car thefts
Osceola, Pa. — Police were led on a chase Wednesday when they received a report of a stolen car in Tioga County Jacob Canfield, 18, of Osceola, was arrested a short time later for stealing a victim's dark blue 2016 Subaru Legacy from their home in Middlebury Center, state police at Mansfield say. Troopers saw Canfield driving the Subaru at 11:45 a.m. Nov. 23 on Locey Creek Road in Osceola...
