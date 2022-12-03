ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitesboro, TX

Raydene S. Epley

Raydene S. Epley passed from this earth at the age of 89 and stepped into her eternal life on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Her funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, in the Melton-Kitchens Chapel of Memories, with Clark Bosher officiating. Allen Henard will present a special reading during the service. Raydene will be laid to rest at the Breckenridge Cemetery immediately following the funeral.
John Longoria

John Longoria, age 58, of Breckenridge, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022. The family will have a memorial service at a later date. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Morehart Mortuary. John Matthew Longoria was born on September 30, 1964 in Cisco, Texas. to parents Valentine Longoria and Elia Garza....
Texas Comptroller’s Office turns down tax break application for proposed Stephens County wind farm, possibly killing project

NextEra Energy’s proposed wind farm planned for southeastern Stephens County will not be getting the tax break they applied for under the Texas Tax Code Chapter 313 after the Comptroller’s Office declined to approve the application, according to a letter the local school district received this week. However,...
Local DAR chapter presents second annual Historical Preservation Award

Lee’s Legion Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented the 2022 Historical Preservation Award at the November meeting to Dr. Duane Hale. Throughout the history of DAR, historic preservation has always been one of the main focuses of the organization as a way of saving history for future generations, and Lee’s Legion honored Hale, a researcher, writer, lecturer and teacher, for the impact he has had on helping preserve history for future generations.
BISD honors November Students, Teacher of the Month

At their meeting last week, the Breckenridge Independent School District Board of Trustees honored the November 2022 Students of the Month and Teacher of the Month. Cutline, top photo: Breckenridge Junior High Principal Laura Gibson presents Canyon Shirley and Gunnar Pearce, the school’s Students of the Month for November, with comments that their teachers had to say about them when nominating them for the honor. (Photo by Tony Pilkington/Breckenridge Texan)
Sheila McConnell Workman

Sheila Elaine McConnell Workman, 72, passed from this life at her residence on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Sheila was buried at Veale Creek Cemetery on Saturday, October 22, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Woman’s Forum in Breckenridge, with Rex Boggs and Gary Bear officiating.
South Elementary’s annual Turkey Trot jump-starts Thanksgiving holiday vacation

The Turkey Trot race kicked off the Thanksgiving holiday at Breckenridge’s South Elementary School on Friday afternoon, the last day of school before the holiday break. South Elementary students, teachers, parents and others faced Friday’s chilly weather for the annual run through the neighborhood around the school. Many were bundled up in jackets, hats and even blankets to stay warm.
Proposed wind farm in southeastern Stephens County leads to differing opinions among local landowners

There’s a battle brewing in southeastern Stephens County, pitting landowner against landowner, neighbor against neighbor, and, in some cases, kinfolk against kinfolk. Throughout the history of this land we call Texas, similar fights have been waged as humans have sought to control the natural resources here, from grasslands and hunting grounds to water and oil. But, this time, they’re seeking the rights to the wind and the land usage that is necessary to harvest its energy.
BHS Theater Department to present ‘Big Love’ Thursday, Nov. 17, and Saturday, Nov. 19

The Breckenridge High School Theater Department will present the play “Big Love” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, and Saturday, Nov. 19, in Bailey Auditorium. The play is by Charles Mee. Tickets will cost $7 for adults and $5 for students; kids ages 5 and younger will be admitted at no charge. Tickets will be available at the door; cash or check only.
BJHS hosts art exhibit for sixth-grade students

Breckenridge Junior High School hosted an exhibit for the sixth-grade art classes on Tuesday, displaying their artwork in the school’s hallways. Art teacher Kyrah Bailey and Principal Laura Gibson were on hand to greet parents, students and other guests. Bailey explained that the students had been studying the work...
Mingle & Jingle, lighting of new community Christmas tree slated for Thursday evening, Nov. 17

The Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Mingle & Jingle downtown shopping event from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. As part of the holiday festivities, the new community Christmas tree will be lit up in Foundation Park (aka the “pocket park”) at the corner of Walker Street and Breckenridge Avenue at about 6:30 p.m., according to Chamber Administrator Yuri Huntington.
