In Westport, public hearing set on Nau-Ti-Gal historic preservation application

As Town of Westport officials consider an application to designate the Nau-Ti-Gal building as a historic site, a public hearing has been set in early January to hear comment.

Westport’s Historic Preservation Commission met Thursday and discussed a consultant’s assessment of the building. Commissioner Chair Joe Pichette said Peter Roth of Isthmus Architects had toured the property and the building and found it to be in “reasonably good shape,” according to an email he shared with fellow commissioners from the town administrator.

Commissioner Chris Moore read from Roth’s report, which states that the restaurant building’s main public spaces are “evocative of a traditional Wisconsin supper club, nostalgic and dated, in some cases well worn and cozy, but unremarkable, I think, again architecturally perhaps.”

The report notes that the building’s interior likely “doesn’t meet the qualifications required for landmark designation under the National Park Service’s criteria .”

The criteria applies to property that “embodies the distinctive characteristics of a type, period or method of construction that… represents the work of a master.”

However, standards within the town’s historic preservation ordinance differ from the National Park Service’s, Pichette said.

The ordinance cites the section of the Wisconsin Statutes that authorize town governments to adopt historic preservation ordinances:

“The Town Board, in the exercise of its zoning and police powers...may regulate any place, structure or object with a special character, historic interest, esthetic interest, or other significant value for the purpose of preserving the place, structure or object and its significant characteristics.”

The purpose is to protect the historic resources “of special character or value,” the ordinance stages, adding that “such properties provide the Town its unique identity.”

The building has housed a tavern and general store since the mid 1800s and may be Westport’s oldest commercial structure.

After the Nau-Ti-Gal waterfront establishment closed in the spring, the development firm LZ Ventures appeared before the Westport Plan Commission in May with a conceptual plan to redevelop the site, which is zoned for commercial use. The concept called for two 70-unit apartment buildings with a common area and pool between them.

A number of Westport residents attended that meeting to voice concerns about the environmental impact of a housing project so close to the channel, traffic and density.

Moore, who also serves on the plan commission, summed up the commissioners’ response, saying they had questions about aspects of the design, “the scale, adjacencies and appropriateness of the site.”

This fall, hoping to preserve a tavern their family operated for two generations, Sharla Hanson and her sister filed an application to designate it as a historic site. It calls the building “significantly important to the Westport community as its structure has been the site of the longest operating business since 1861,” and cites a Wisconsin State Journal article.

Their grandparents bought the bar shortly after immigrating from Norway in the 1800s, and the family operated Hanson’s Tavern there until the 1980s, when they sold it to the von Rutenberg family, and it eventually became the popular Nau-Ti-Gal.

The town’s historic preservation commission has set the public hearing for 6 p.m. Jan. 5. At that point, commissioners may have information from the attorney assisting the town with the application. The town board would have final authority over the designation.