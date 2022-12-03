Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Pakistan v England: James Anderson and Ollie Robinson lead tourists to first-Test win
First Test, Rawalpindi (day five of five) England 657 (Brook 153, Crawley 122, Pope 108, Duckett 107) & 264-7 dec (Brook 87) Pakistan 579 (Babar 136, Imam 121, Shafique 114, Jacks 6-161) & 268 (Anderson 4-36, Robinson 4-50) England won by 74 runs. England pulled off one of their greatest...
BBC
Pakistan v England: Rawalpindi win fully vindicates Ben Stokes & Brendon McCullum
Maybe they came when England were 141 all out in the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's, or when they lost by an innings to South Africa on the same ground. Perhaps you thought they couldn't do it overseas, or that Ben Stokes had bitten off more than he can chew when he declared at tea on the fourth day of the first Test against Pakistan.
England 3-0 Senegal: World Cup last-16 player ratings
England (4-3-3) Jordan Pickford (GK) Responded brilliantly to keep England level during a rocky opening period. Always reliable during tournaments. 8. Kyle Walker (RB) Looked uncomfortable against Ismaïla Sarr at first. A worry before his meeting with Kylian Mbappé. 6. John Stones (CB) Crucial block denied Senegal the...
BBC
Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'
Archaeologists have found a "once-in-a-lifetime" gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD and described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain. The jewellery, found near Northampton, has at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones. The 1,300-year-old object was...
BBC
England 3-0 Senegal: Jude Bellingham 'will be best midfielder in the world', says Phil Foden
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Jude Bellingham's record-setting performance against Senegal has led England team-mate...
Gatland back as Wales coach in win-win situation
Warren Gatland is back as coach of Wales and he can’t lose. If next year the team earns a top-half finish or better in the Six Nations and respectability at the Rugby World Cup in France, those tagging him as the messiah will be justified. And if Wales flops...
England hope coach’s knowhow can shackle Kylian Mbappé | Jacob Steinberg
Gareth Southgate’s assistant has a history of working out ways to nullify the world’s best players
BBC
Madhya Pradesh: Race against time to save India boy stuck in well
A rescue operation is underway to save an eight-year-old boy who has been stuck in a narrow well in India for over 16 hours. Tanmay Sahu fell into the borewell in the central state of Madhya Pradesh while playing with friends on Tuesday evening. Officials say that he is stuck...
BBC
Kai Pearce-Paul & Will Pryce to join NRL side Newcastle Knights after 2023 season
Wigan's Kai Pearce-Paul and Huddersfield's Will Pryce will join NRL side Newcastle Knights following the end of the 2023 Super League season. The pair have joined the Knights for the 2024 and 2025 campaigns. England international Pearce-Paul, 21, joined Wigan from London Broncos in 2019 and has since made 38...
BBC
Welsh rugby's four regions agree 'six-year framework'
Welsh rugby's four professional teams say they have reached "a new six-year framework" which they hope can resolve the game's financial issues. The news came a day after the Welsh Rugby Players Association warned of players departing unless a freeze on contracts and recruitment is lifted. Ospreys, Dragons, Cardiff and...
SB Nation
RRP: AMAD Weekend for Mackems - A bit Sunderland AFC 3-0 Millwall Reaction!
AMAD LAD WE LOVE YOU - Ah man he’s too good isn’t he. Pritch got to stick the boot in for his beloved West Ham and made it absolutely clear that he does indeed hate Millwall, just lucky they don’t care…. Simms strikes again - a few...
BBC
RSPB Minsmere: WW2 sea defences emerge from Suffolk beach
In 1940 the British high command became increasingly fearful of a German invasion by sea. In the months that followed, some of England's most beautiful beaches were turned into battlefields that would never see action. In recent days, a slice of that wartime history has re-emerged thanks, in part, to the easterly winds which have caused temperatures to drop.
The World Is Getting Introduced to Jude Bellingham’s Splendor
The 19-year-old was sensational in England’s last-16 win over Senegal, his value and stature for the Three Lions increasing in their run to the World Cup quarterfinals.
EXPLAINER: What’s post-World Cup future for Qatar’s stadiums
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The World Cup stadium was designed to leave a minimal footprint in the Qatari sand. It’s now due to be dismantled. Stadium 974 played host to seven matches, the last of which was Brazil’s 4-1 win over South Korea in the round of 16 on Monday.
BBC
LTA fined £820,000 for ban on Russian players
The Lawn Tennis Association has been fined £820,000 by the ATP for banning Russian and Belarusian male players from this summer's grass-court events. The ban was imposed in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The governing body has also been warned it could lose its ATP membership if a...
SB Nation
Everton News: Simms scores, Cunha linked, World Cup How to Watch
With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. We’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on Jordan Pickford and England’s quest for glory.
BBC
Gambling: Perfect storm predicted in December, experts say
A winter World Cup, a cost-of-living crisis and the run-up to Christmas coinciding are creating the "perfect storm" for problem gambling, experts have warned. New draft laws to rein in the impact of online gambling are expected, but there has been a long wait to find out more about the government's plans.
Comments / 0