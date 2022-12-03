ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Pakistan v England: Rawalpindi win fully vindicates Ben Stokes & Brendon McCullum

Maybe they came when England were 141 all out in the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's, or when they lost by an innings to South Africa on the same ground. Perhaps you thought they couldn't do it overseas, or that Ben Stokes had bitten off more than he can chew when he declared at tea on the fourth day of the first Test against Pakistan.
The Guardian

England 3-0 Senegal: World Cup last-16 player ratings

England (4-3-3) Jordan Pickford (GK) Responded brilliantly to keep England level during a rocky opening period. Always reliable during tournaments. 8. Kyle Walker (RB) Looked uncomfortable against Ismaïla Sarr at first. A worry before his meeting with Kylian Mbappé. 6. John Stones (CB) Crucial block denied Senegal the...
BBC

Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'

Archaeologists have found a "once-in-a-lifetime" gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD and described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain. The jewellery, found near Northampton, has at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones. The 1,300-year-old object was...
BBC

Madhya Pradesh: Race against time to save India boy stuck in well

A rescue operation is underway to save an eight-year-old boy who has been stuck in a narrow well in India for over 16 hours. Tanmay Sahu fell into the borewell in the central state of Madhya Pradesh while playing with friends on Tuesday evening. Officials say that he is stuck...
BBC

Kai Pearce-Paul & Will Pryce to join NRL side Newcastle Knights after 2023 season

Wigan's Kai Pearce-Paul and Huddersfield's Will Pryce will join NRL side Newcastle Knights following the end of the 2023 Super League season. The pair have joined the Knights for the 2024 and 2025 campaigns. England international Pearce-Paul, 21, joined Wigan from London Broncos in 2019 and has since made 38...
BBC

Welsh rugby's four regions agree 'six-year framework'

Welsh rugby's four professional teams say they have reached "a new six-year framework" which they hope can resolve the game's financial issues. The news came a day after the Welsh Rugby Players Association warned of players departing unless a freeze on contracts and recruitment is lifted. Ospreys, Dragons, Cardiff and...
BBC

RSPB Minsmere: WW2 sea defences emerge from Suffolk beach

In 1940 the British high command became increasingly fearful of a German invasion by sea. In the months that followed, some of England's most beautiful beaches were turned into battlefields that would never see action. In recent days, a slice of that wartime history has re-emerged thanks, in part, to the easterly winds which have caused temperatures to drop.
BBC

LTA fined £820,000 for ban on Russian players

The Lawn Tennis Association has been fined £820,000 by the ATP for banning Russian and Belarusian male players from this summer's grass-court events. The ban was imposed in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The governing body has also been warned it could lose its ATP membership if a...
SB Nation

Everton News: Simms scores, Cunha linked, World Cup How to Watch

With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. We’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on Jordan Pickford and England’s quest for glory.
BBC

Gambling: Perfect storm predicted in December, experts say

A winter World Cup, a cost-of-living crisis and the run-up to Christmas coinciding are creating the "perfect storm" for problem gambling, experts have warned. New draft laws to rein in the impact of online gambling are expected, but there has been a long wait to find out more about the government's plans.

