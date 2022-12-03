Golden: Vic Schaefer must wake up his sleepy Texas Longhorns after South Florida loss

These aren’t the Texas Longhorns we'll see in March.

Not the team that figures to make the Elite Eight for a third straight season and perhaps beyond. Not the Longhorns who figure to have one of the nation’s best 1-2 punches in point guard Rori Harmon and post Aaliyah Moore.

That's what we must believe because the Longhorns have to be better than they played in Friday night's 70-65 home loss to South Florida, a team that was coming off two straight losses, including a 20-point blowout at the hands of Villanova.

The Horns, missing starting forward Taylor Jones — their leading shot blocker — came out sleepy in the first half and by the time they found a semblance of a groove, time wasn’t on their side.

Vic Schaefer's words, not mine.

The Horns have rarely come out with their hair ablaze as in previous seasons. Schaefer has to figure out how to be better than an extra cup of coffee. Sleepy won't cut it when the money games roll around.

No players were available to the media following the game. Either way, they will have to do a better job of showing up on the court if they are to get to the special places Schaefer took his Mississippi State teams before he left Stark Vegas for the 512.

The first loss by a Texas basketball team in Moody Center history hit hard because the Longhorns fought so hard to put themselves in position to win that there wasn’t a whole lot left in the tank to close the deal.

“You learn a lot about yourself and the character of your team, the mindset,” Schaefer said. “We have to learn the lesson. We’ve had a couple of these now. You can’t keep beating your head against the wall and saying we’ve got to change it and we don’t. We’ve got to change it.”

Vic showed up here three years ago with a defense-first mentality. We’re going to guard you as soon as you pull up to the parking lot, he would say.

And he meant it.

Well, we’re seven games in and the 3-4 Horns are having problems putting together a full 40 minutes of ball. As an announced crowd of 5,021 scratched its heads in the first half, the Horns were a step behind as South Florida’s Sammie Puisis, a 6-foot-1-inch Florida State transfer who is making nearly 40% of her 3-pointers, lit up the Horns for 18 of her 25 points in the first half, several of those buckets coming in transition.

Schaefer put Harmon on Puisis in the second half and the Horns made their move late, taking a 57-56 lead — their first since the last two minutes of the first quarter — with 6:20 left on Shaylee Gonzales’ steal and layup. It was back and forth for the next three minutes before the Bulls forged ahead for good on buckets by Elena Tsineke and Puisis, who pulled up from midrange after Harmon chased her off the 3-point line.

“(Harmon) is a great defender and credit to her,” Puisis said. “My teammates do a great job finding me, so credit to them as well. Our offense — I’m constantly moving — make it hard for defenders to constantly chase and read screens.”

Puisis was definitely cooking early and while she scored only seven points in the second half, her teammates, particularly Tsineke, who added 22 points, picked up the slack.

Texas’ defense was better in the second 20 minutes — USF scored only 28 points after scoring 43 in the first half — but it only served to add to the frustration of the head coach. A coach who has made a career of building shut-down defenses could only shake his head at the thought that his team had allowed an opponent to make 9-of-17 3-pointers on its home court.

“When the faucet starts running, the only way to stop it is to get out there and take them away,” Schaefer said. “My philosophy has always been you take away threes and you turn them into twos. If a team is averaging eight threes a game, we’re going to turn them into twos.”

Harmon, arguably the best freshman in the country last season, is working her way back from a toe injury that slowed her in the preseason, and Schaefer chose not to place his best perimeter defensive player on Puisis during that hot streak of a first half out of concern of tiring her out later in the game.

Schaefer didn’t have his team ready to play.

Harmon has plenty on her plate this season. With former team leader Joanne Allen-Taylor no longer here, she could be in line to play even more than the 30 minutes she averaged in her first season.

The four losses in the first seven games represent the slowest start of any Texas team in Schaefer’s first three seasons. He’s more bewildered than befuddled at Texas’ lack of clarity in the opening parts of games, but in true Schaefer fashion, he’s rolling up his sleeves and going back to the place that has always revealed the right answers: the practice court.

While Harmon, Moore, DeYona Gaston and Shay Holle are veterans of the Schaefer system, they must jell with the new faces on the roster. Nonconference play offers plenty of time to figure out which rotations work best even if practices are limited because of games.

“When you have six new players and they’re all playing big minutes, 40 practices doesn’t get it done,” Schaefer said. “We’re going to be a work in progress.”

The biggest questions facing this team will come down to who'll take the biggest step forward on the defensive end, particularly on the perimeter. Last season, Schaefer had the luxury of veterans like Allen-Taylor and Audrey Warren, who had been in his system, but they have moved on. Harmon will lead this team, but she will need help from some unproven quantities.

Like Schaefer said, it’s a work in progress. No team ever got bounced from the NCAA Tournament because of a 3-4 start in December. The Horns will get better. Harmon will find her sea legs. Moore will start faster.

And the newbies will soon figure out if they don’t defend better, they will be sitting on the bench with Schaefer.

It’s early.

Schaefer will figure this out.

