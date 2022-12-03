Read full article on original website
Pella Boys Wrestlers Sweep Pleasantville Invitational
The Pella boys wrestling team flexed their muscle at the Pleasantville invitational Tuesday, sweeping the four-team field. The Dutch defeated the hosting Trojans 57-13, Sigourney-Keota 42-34, and PCM 52-18. Among the Dutch wrestlers who were undefeated on the day include:. Damion Clark (126/132) Peyton Ritzert (145) Noah Parsons (195) Kieran...
Norwalk bowling teams top Creston; Four Warrior girls wrestlers place 1st in home tourney
The Norwalk bowling teams and the girls wrestling team competed on Tuesday, including a pair of dual wins for the bowlers at Air Lanes Bowling Center in Des Moines. The Warrior girls out-rolled Creston by a final score of 2000-1388 and the boys won 2510-2140, both improving to 2-1 on the season.
Knoxville Boys Handle Clarke, Girls Lose
A 17-2 run to start the game was enough for the Knoxville Boys basketball Squad to cruise to another lopsided win in the South Central Conference on Tuesday night, this time a 74-57 triumph over Clarke while the girls suffered a frustrating loss 66-58 heard live on 95.3 KNIA. The boys came out firing on all cylinders making shots early lead by Noah Keefer, who dropped in 16 of his game high 20 points in the 1st half. The Panthers also defended well, especially Clarke’s top two players, Jack Cooley and Cole White, who combined for 26 points last night. Panthers Coach Troy Pearson told KNIA/KRLS Sports it was the defense of Koby Higginbotham and Kaden McGill that held down Clarke’s top guns.
Indianola Boys Basketball Shooting Well to Start the Season
The Indianola boys basketball team is 2-0 to start the season after defeating Southeast Polk and Newton on their home court, and the winning ways comes from an incredible start shooting the ball. The Indians are shooting 56.8% from the field and a blistering 52.4% from beyond the arc, and...
Dutch Basketball Sweeps Washington
For the second basketball doubleheader in a row, the Pella basketball teams nabbed a pair of road victories, as heard live on 92.1 KRLS as the Dutch trekked east to Washington. The opener favored the green and white 51-41, while the nightcap was a runaway 77-50 win for the boys...
Pella Girls Wrestlers Compete at Norwalk
Pella’s girls wrestlers were in action Tuesday at Norwalk. No team scores were kept. “I was very happy with our team’s performance tonight. The effort has always been there and continues to be, but our girls are continuing to build on their technique, and we’re starting to see some really solid wrestling. With their expanded understanding of wrestling, we’re also seeing an increase in the fight on the mat which will only produce better results. It’s an encouraging thing to see.”
Norwalk boys outlast Winterset in OT; Warrior girls fall to 0-3
Redek Born’s six free throws in the final 18 seconds of overtime lifted Norwalk past Winterset 62-56 in non-conference boys basketball action Monday night in Winterset. The Huskies won the girls game 56-34. Both contests were broadcast live on 94.3 KNIA. The Norwalk boys led 27-26 at halftime but...
Trojans Ride 24 Point Effort by DeMan for Win Over Madrid
The Pleasantville Trojans traveled to Madrid Tuesday evening and when the final horn sounded the PHS squad had themselves a 52-41 win over the Tigers in West Central Activities Conference play. Trojan coach Jeff Cook tells KNIA/KRLS Sports, “We really controlled the game more than the score shows, but they...
Norwalk cagers play at Winterset tonight
The Norwalk basketball teams will be in Winterset tonight for a varsity girl-boy doubleheader starting at 6:00 p.m. Both games can be heard live on 94.3 KNIA with Mike Oeffner and Steve Wermerskirchen on the call. The Norwalk girls are searching for their first win of the season following a...
Pella Winter Sports Recap – 12-3-2022
— Pella Girls Wrestlers Nab 5th in Newton. The Dutch girls wrestling team competed in Newton Saturday. Isabella Smith 2nd (2-1, 1 forfeit, 1 pin) Jasey Olson 2nd (3-1, 2 pins, 1 med. forfeit) Ellison Ritzert 2nd (1-1, 1 pin) Emmalee Spurgeon 1st (2-0, 1 pin, 1 inj. default) A....
Simpson Swimmer Named ARC Performer of the Week
Simpson College women’s swimmer Kate Minette was named the American Rivers Conference Performer of the Week after competing at the Pioneer Classic in Grinnell last weekend. Minette is the first Simpson female swimmer to win the Performer of the Week award, and did so after breaking two schools records in the 50 and 100 freestyle, and was also part of the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.
Indianola Winter Color Guard Competes for First Time
The Indianola High School Winter Color Guard competed for the first time in school history at the Iowa State Dance Championships over the weekend, earning high marks. The Indians placed 4th in class III for large schools, while individually Selena Cooper earned a Division I rating and placed 3rd out of 44, while Allysn Jenkins earned a Division I rating and placed 13th out of 44, both in the large school competition.
Central’s Hawkins Receives NCAA Today’s Top 10 Award
In a capstone to a historic career, one of the NCAA’s loftiest honors is going to former Central College football quarterback Blaine Hawkins as he was named a recipient of the 2023 Today’s Top 10 Award. Hawkins, the 2021 Gagliardi Trophy winner as the outstanding football player in Division III, and nine other exceptional former student-athletes will be recognized at the Honors Celebration Jan. 11 during the NCAA Convention in San Antonio, Texas. Initiated in 1973, the award recognizes 10 former student-athletes from across all NCAA divisions for their successes on the field, in the classroom and in the community. The recipients completed their athletics eligibility during the 2021-22 academic year.
Indianola Impulse Dance Team Receives Division I Rating in All Competitions
The Indianola Impulse received a Division I rating in all of their team and solo performances on Friday at the Iowa State Dance Championships at Wells Fargo Arena. The Indians competed in the Jazz, Pom, and Lyrical, along with the Winter Color Guard competing for the first time in school history. Individually, Ellie Paskorz, Isabella O’Meara, Emma Buttrey, Annie Dawson, Maggie Nailor, Remy Sivertsen, Allysn Jenkins, and Selena Cooper all received a Division I rating as well.
Iowa State names next offensive coordinator
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University announced more coaching changes on Monday, including the promotion of Nate Scheelhaase to offensive coordinator. “Nate Scheelhaase is one of the rising stars in college football coaching circles, and I look forward to watching him coordinate the Cyclone offense moving forward,” head coach Matt Campbell said in a statement. “He’s an outstanding recruiter who makes a difference in the lives of our student-athletes every day.”
What’s Bugging Andy? Gaslighting Iowa & ISU football fans
In this week’s “What’s Bugging Andy?”, Andy reminds fans they didn’t imagine those bad offenses.
New Additions to Race Schedule for 2023
Knoxville Raceway General Manager Jason Reed announced there will be a couple of new additions to the 2023 race schedule. The World of Outlaws will be making two trips to Knoxville this year in addition to the Nationals in August. The Outlaws will race at Knoxville in June as they did in 2022. The June shows will be June 9 and 10.
Starter for Iowa in Bowl Game Will Have No Prior Experience
If I do say so myself, there's plenty of upside in playing either Joey Labas or Carson May in Iowa's upcoming bowl game. As was announced by Kirk Ferentz in his media availability on Sunday, December 4, the injury Spencer Petras suffered against Nebraska a little over a week ago will keep him out of the Hawkeyes' appearance in the Music City Bowl at 11 AM CT on New Years' Eve.
Nancy Jane Houtz
A Celebration of Life for Nancy Jane Houtz, age 86, of Pella will be held on Saturday, December 17th, 11:30am at Grace Fellowship Church in Pella. A luncheon and time of fellowship will follow. Memorials may be given in Nancy’s memory to Grace Fellowship. Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville is in charge of arrangements.
Malcolm “Mal” Thompson
Services for Malcolm “Mal” Thompson, 24, of Des Moines, Iowa will be held Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton, Iowa, with interment following at the Chariton Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in care of Mal’s family to be used for expenses.
