Pella Boys Wrestlers Sweep Pleasantville Invitational
The Pella boys wrestling team flexed their muscle at the Pleasantville invitational Tuesday, sweeping the four-team field. The Dutch defeated the hosting Trojans 57-13, Sigourney-Keota 42-34, and PCM 52-18. Among the Dutch wrestlers who were undefeated on the day include:. Damion Clark (126/132) Peyton Ritzert (145) Noah Parsons (195) Kieran...
Norwalk bowling teams top Creston; Four Warrior girls wrestlers place 1st in home tourney
The Norwalk bowling teams and the girls wrestling team competed on Tuesday, including a pair of dual wins for the bowlers at Air Lanes Bowling Center in Des Moines. The Warrior girls out-rolled Creston by a final score of 2000-1388 and the boys won 2510-2140, both improving to 2-1 on the season.
Indianola Boys Basketball Shooting Well to Start the Season
The Indianola boys basketball team is 2-0 to start the season after defeating Southeast Polk and Newton on their home court, and the winning ways comes from an incredible start shooting the ball. The Indians are shooting 56.8% from the field and a blistering 52.4% from beyond the arc, and...
Norwalk boys outlast Winterset in OT; Warrior girls fall to 0-3
Redek Born’s six free throws in the final 18 seconds of overtime lifted Norwalk past Winterset 62-56 in non-conference boys basketball action Monday night in Winterset. The Huskies won the girls game 56-34. Both contests were broadcast live on 94.3 KNIA. The Norwalk boys led 27-26 at halftime but...
Pella Girls Wrestlers Compete at Norwalk
Pella’s girls wrestlers were in action Tuesday at Norwalk. No team scores were kept. “I was very happy with our team’s performance tonight. The effort has always been there and continues to be, but our girls are continuing to build on their technique, and we’re starting to see some really solid wrestling. With their expanded understanding of wrestling, we’re also seeing an increase in the fight on the mat which will only produce better results. It’s an encouraging thing to see.”
Pella Basketball Teams On to Washington; Wrestling Teams on Road Again
The Pella basketball teams will take another step out of the conference and aim to start winning streaks on the road southeast to Washington tonight. Coming off of their first league wins against Norwalk Friday, the 2-1 Dutch girls and 1-1 boys are seeking a pair of quality road victories.
Dutch Basketball Sweeps Washington
For the second basketball doubleheader in a row, the Pella basketball teams nabbed a pair of road victories, as heard live on 92.1 KRLS as the Dutch trekked east to Washington. The opener favored the green and white 51-41, while the nightcap was a runaway 77-50 win for the boys...
Melcher-Dallas Heads To Lamoni Tonight
The Melcher-Dallas Basketball Squad travels to Lamoni tonight. Both teams are smarting from two losses to Ankeny Christian on Friday. The boys were blown out on Friday 70-28. Coach John Suntken told KNIA Sports his team was very short handed with Owen Suntken ill and Chase Ripperger injured. Suntken says the bench players must step up and play in the absence of his starters until they get back. The girls will try to come back from a frustrating loss to ACA. After having the lead by eight the Saints turned the ball over ten times in the 2nd quarter. Coach Kelsey Goff tells KNIA Sports, teams are starting to take point guard Addi Wadle away and she wants the rest of the team to help out.
Norwalk cagers play at Winterset tonight
The Norwalk basketball teams will be in Winterset tonight for a varsity girl-boy doubleheader starting at 6:00 p.m. Both games can be heard live on 94.3 KNIA with Mike Oeffner and Steve Wermerskirchen on the call. The Norwalk girls are searching for their first win of the season following a...
Southeast Warren's Nolte feels connection, commits to Iowa Central
(Milo) -- Back-to-back summers in Fort Dodge opened the door for Southeast Warren's Bre Nolte to continue her playing career at Iowa Central. "It means to me that I've made it," Nolte said. "Playing at a higher level is every player's goal. This means I've achieved my goal." For Nolte,...
Simpson Swimmer Named ARC Performer of the Week
Simpson College women’s swimmer Kate Minette was named the American Rivers Conference Performer of the Week after competing at the Pioneer Classic in Grinnell last weekend. Minette is the first Simpson female swimmer to win the Performer of the Week award, and did so after breaking two schools records in the 50 and 100 freestyle, and was also part of the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.
Pella Winter Sports Recap – 12-3-2022
— Pella Girls Wrestlers Nab 5th in Newton. The Dutch girls wrestling team competed in Newton Saturday. Isabella Smith 2nd (2-1, 1 forfeit, 1 pin) Jasey Olson 2nd (3-1, 2 pins, 1 med. forfeit) Ellison Ritzert 2nd (1-1, 1 pin) Emmalee Spurgeon 1st (2-0, 1 pin, 1 inj. default) A....
Indianola Winter Color Guard Competes for First Time
The Indianola High School Winter Color Guard competed for the first time in school history at the Iowa State Dance Championships over the weekend, earning high marks. The Indians placed 4th in class III for large schools, while individually Selena Cooper earned a Division I rating and placed 3rd out of 44, while Allysn Jenkins earned a Division I rating and placed 13th out of 44, both in the large school competition.
Indianola Impulse Dance Team Receives Division I Rating in All Competitions
The Indianola Impulse received a Division I rating in all of their team and solo performances on Friday at the Iowa State Dance Championships at Wells Fargo Arena. The Indians competed in the Jazz, Pom, and Lyrical, along with the Winter Color Guard competing for the first time in school history. Individually, Ellie Paskorz, Isabella O’Meara, Emma Buttrey, Annie Dawson, Maggie Nailor, Remy Sivertsen, Allysn Jenkins, and Selena Cooper all received a Division I rating as well.
Nancy Jane Houtz
A Celebration of Life for Nancy Jane Houtz, age 86, of Pella will be held on Saturday, December 17th, 11:30am at Grace Fellowship Church in Pella. A luncheon and time of fellowship will follow. Memorials may be given in Nancy’s memory to Grace Fellowship. Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville is in charge of arrangements.
Fire Sunday in Melcher-Dallas
At approximately 4:30 pm Sunday Melcher-Dallas Fire and Rescue were paged to a report of a structure fire at 2023 60th Avenue just north of Melcher-Dallas. The building was a combination storage facility and workshop. Officials on scene tell KNIA/KRLS News that there was a fire outside of the building, that spread to the building, and to nearby fields. There were reports of at least one explosion. There were tires in the building, that led to dark smoke that could be seen from 20 miles away. The building is a total loss. No one was injured. Knoxville Township Fire and Rescue, Indiana Township Fire and Rescue, Pleasantville Emergency Services, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa State Patrol, and possibly other agencies assisted at the scene.
Middle School Winter Band Concert set for December 15
The Knoxville Middle School will be holding a Winter Band Concert Thursday, December 15th at the Knoxville Performing Arts Center. Directing the concert will be Tim McBride. McBride lists the order for the big event. The sixth grade students will open the concert at 6:30 p.m., followed by the seventh grade at 7 p.m.
Malcolm “Mal” Thompson
Services for Malcolm “Mal” Thompson, 24, of Des Moines, Iowa will be held Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton, Iowa, with interment following at the Chariton Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in care of Mal’s family to be used for expenses.
A Round of Wintry Weather is expected Thursday or Thursday Night
(Des Moines) Forecasters are watching a storm system that could impact Iowa on Thursday into Thursday night. Alexis Jimenez is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines. She says northern Iowa is targeted for the most significant amount of snow and a mixture, if not all rain,...
Diane Funk
Funeral Mass for Diane Funk age 76 will be held 10:30am Friday, December 10th at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Indianola. Graveside service will take place at 1:30pm Friday in the Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville.
