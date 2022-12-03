ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland leans on secondary, timely offense in Class 4S state semifinal win over Kissimmee Osceola

By Andy Villamarzo
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vklxd_0jWCI18O00

LAKELAND, Fla. - The old adage beating the same opponent twice in the same season isn’t easy never echoed more true than Friday night at Bryant Stadium.

Kissimmee Osceola and Lakeland met back on Sep. 16 in what was a rainy summer night and the Dreadnaughts edged out the Kowboys 25-22. On a much more clearer, slightly breezy night, not much changed when it came to intensity. Or the final result for that matter.

Lakeland leaned on its ultra talented secondary, which intercepted three passes, and two second half touchdowns en route to defeating Kissimmee Osceola 14-7 in a Class 4S state semifinal tilt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wvUNt_0jWCI18O00
Lakeland now takes aim at winning its eighth state championship in program history

Photo courtesy of Lawson Photos

“The first half we kept shooting ourselves in the foot with mistakes,” Lakeland head coach Bill Castle said. “Second half, I’m proud of our kids. We came out and fought awful hard, defense played lights out.”

The Dreadnaughts will now move on to face the Venice Indians, whom defeated Buchholz 42-35 in the opposite semifinal. Both teams faced each other back in the spring in Lakeland and now will meet at DRV PNK Stadium in a couple weeks.

The game started off with a big hit on the opening kickoff, with the Kowboys recovering a fumble and starting on offense. Kissimmee Osceola dialed up the deep ball to start and quarterback David Buggs was picked off by Lakeland defensive back Shadarian Harrison, who had two interceptions himself on the night.

Lakeland (13-0) was overcome with a lot of emotions boiling on the Dreadnaughts’ side as Castle’s bunch were flagged for three unsportsmanlike penalties in the first quarter. Mistakes continued to pile up against Lakeland and then turned into falling behind, something the Dreadnaughts haven’t been in much of all season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cYo2L_0jWCI18O00
Kissimmee Osceola played a very physical brand of football, holding Lakeland to 157 yards of offense on the night

Photo courtesy of Lawson Photos

Kissimmee Osceola got on the scoreboard first when Buggs (11-of-20, 124 yards) improvised and rolled to his right to find an open Bo Mascoe for a 14-yard touchdown with 10:57 left in the second quarter. The Kowboys’ defensive line, consisting of Power Five talent in John Walker and Derrick LeBlanc, both clogged up the running lanes in the first half.

The Kowboys (10-4) held the Dreadnaughts to 47 total yards in the opening two quarters and for the game to just 157, which Lakeland entered the night averaging 364.7 per contest.

Castle’s adjustment to being stonewalled at the line of scrimmage was to put an unlikely runner in at Wildcat quarterback: Tyler Williams. Williams (six carries, 85 yards) entered the game with 27 rushing yards all season long, but by the end of the night nearly tripled that total.

“It was just being able to step up for my team,” Williams said of playing Wildcat quarterback. “I started (playing days) at quarterback and this is my second year playing receiver before I transferred. At the end of the day, it was just how hard were we going to work on coming back.”

Lakeland wide receiver Tyler Williams 12-2-2022 (; 1:17)

The Dreadnaughts knotted things up at 7-apiece when quarterback Zach Pleuss (7-of-12, 37 yards) found a wide open Omari Mixon running across the endzone with 38 seconds left in the third period. It was Williams’ 61-yard scamper to pay dirt that sent the crowd on hand into a frenzy.

The Lakeland wideout early in the fourth quarter took the Wildcat snap and sprinted up the left sideline for the go-ahead touchdown run with 10:39 remaining. Kissimmee Osceola certainly had its chances to tie things up, but turnovers ended up being their undoing. Running back Taevion Swint led the Kowboys with 108 hard earned yards rushing on 25 attempts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N5RrT_0jWCI18O00
Three interceptions ended up being the difference in a what could’ve been for the Kowboys

Photo courtesy of Lawson Photos

Three costly interceptions became the difference as the contest went on. One Buggs’ interception by University of Miami (FL) Cormani McClain was in the redzone, ended up costing the Kowboys possible points on the board. With less than a minute and a half left, Harrison picked off Buggs on a deep pass intended for Mascoe, which sealed Lakeland’s ticket to the state championship.

“It’s amazing,” Harrison said of reaching to the state championship game. “First time we played (Osceola) they ran the ball ninety percent of the time so I knew we were going to see something different.”

Now the Dreadnaughts in Castle’s 47th season as the coach, will look to win their first state championship since 2018 and eighth overall for the program. Lakeland defeated St. Thomas Aquinas 33-20 for the Class 7A crown back in ‘18.

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.

