Campus News: The Week of Dec. 3

Members of Georgia State University's My Brother's Keeper initiative met Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, center, during a day of community service at the Center Helping Obesity In Children End Successfully 6th Annual Thanksgiving Mobile Food Pantry on Nov. 19. Special

Aaron Marshall of Austell and Christopher Matthews of the Cumberland area were among the members of My Brother's Keeper at Georgia State University that served the community at the Center Helping Obesity in Children End Successfully 6th Annual Thanksgiving Mobile Food Pantry on Nov. 19. Members of MBK performed the service to the community at the Atlanta Technical College distribution site. Over the last 20 years, the mission of C.H.O.I.C.E.S. has been to fight childhood obesity and during this event, hundreds of meals were prepared in support of metro Atlanta families during the holiday season. MBK at Georgia State seeks to nurture a community focused on the personal, educational and professional needs and development of Black males. MBK aims to accomplish these goals through one-on-one and group mentorship, connecting students to research, scholarships and job opportunities, introducing students to a network of community partners and, most importantly, connecting students to one another.