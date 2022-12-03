Hughes football reaches its second straight Georgia 6A title game

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – It wasn’t a matter of if Langston Hughes would find a groove, but when.

One win away from getting back to the Class AAAAAA state title game for the second year in a row, the Panthers found their groove in the second half and never looked back en route to a 42-3 blowout win of Rome.

The Panthers (14-0) will face Gainesville in the state finals next Saturday for a chance to win the program’s first state title in the school’s 14-year history.

“To get to the state championship game, that’s big,” Panthers head coach Daniel Williams said. “To get there again is even bigger. It’s amazing.”

Rome entered the game allowing just eight points per game on defense. And for the first half, the Wolves did a good job containing the high-powered Panther offense, holding them to just 99 yards of offense.

But that wasn’t enough to keep the Panthers off the board. Hughes scored a pair of touchdowns in the first half, one of which was set up by a Rome interception.

The Wolves were able to cut into the Hughes lead in the closing seconds of the half after booting through a short field goal and went into halftime trailing the Panthers 14-3.

Any momentum the Wolves carried into halftime was quickly taken away early in the third quarter.

Senior running back Jekail Middlebrook, who was responsible for both Panther touchdowns in the first half, found the end zone for a third time on the opening drive of the third quarter.

Facing a third-and-14 from their own 36, quarterback Prentiss Air Noland lobbed a screen into the hands of Middlebrook and the senior broke three tackles before racing down the left sideline for a 64-yard touchdown. That gave the Panthers a 21-3 lead.

Hughes quarterback Prentiss Air Noland tossed three touchdown passes in the Panthers' 42-3 rout of Rome in the Georgia AAAAAA football state semifinals.

The Wolves got back into Hughes territory for their second drive in a row dating back to the end of the second quarter, but faced a fourth-and-5 from the Panther 24. Down 18 points, the Wolves elected to go for it and got a gift after the Panthers jumped offsides to move the chains.

However, two plays later Rome quarterback Reece Fountain was intercepted at the 1-yard line by Jakarri Martin after his pass bounced off the hands of Dekaylon Daniel. The pass was slightly behind Daniel, who was open near the 5-yard line with 3:44 remaining in the third quarter.

For the second time on the night, the Panthers turned a Rome interception into a touchdown.

The Panthers marched 99 yards and scored when Noland tossed his second touchdown pass of the night, this time to Jediyah Willoughby from 13 yards out. The touchdown gave Hughes a commanding 28-3 lead with 11:02 left in the fourth quarter and also gave Noland his 50th touchdown pass of the season.

On Rome’s next offensive possession, Fountain was picked off again and this time it was returned 46 yards for a touchdown by Xavier Leonard. That gave Hughes a 35-3 lead and was their third interception of the game.

With the score already out of reach, the Panthers tacked on one last touchdown when Noland tossed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Willoughby with 5:52 left in the game.

After throwing for just 53 yards in the first half, Noland tossed for 189 yards in the second half to finish his night 21 of 24 for 242 yards and three touchdowns. Middlebrooks finished his night with 70 receiving yards, 64 rushing yards and three total TDs.

The Hughes defense held the Wolves to three points and had 10 tackles for a loss and four sacks to pair with their three INTs.

“This team is lights out,” he said. “We’ve been playing like that all year. They’ve been playing with each other. They rallied behind each other. It’s the small things that they do during the week that gets us in those situations on Friday nights.”

Win or lose against Gainesville in the state finals, the Panthers will only need to score two points against the Red Elephants to set a new single-season state record for points scored in a season.

Coincidentally, Rome is the current record holder with 758 points, a record set back in 2017.